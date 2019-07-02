Rancho Maria Golf Club is honoring veterans with a special offer in June and July.
Through Friday, July 26, veterans can play a round of golf for $29.
The veterans special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
Golf clinics at Rancho Maria
Tony “The Golf Doctor” Murphy has joined the staff at Rancho Maria Golf Club and will be teaching junior and ladies golf clinics on Saturday mornings.
This will be an inexpensive, weekly year-long program costing $10 per session.
For more details, send an email to Murphy at tonymurphygolfdoc@yahoo.com or call Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.