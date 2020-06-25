Fundraiser golf tournament for Sydney Dunbar slated

-
A Free From Cancer fundraiser golf tournament for Central Coast resident Sydney Dunbar is scheduled for June 27 at Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Arroyo Grande.
Check-in time that day is 9 a.m., with a shotgun start scheduled for 11 a.m.
Fees are $150 per individual and $500 per team. Donations will be accepted. Registration fees include green fee, cart fee, food served throughout the course, no host beverages, range balls and chances to win prizes.
Kenny Cress
Sports Reporter
Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.
