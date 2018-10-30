Arroyo Grande's girls tennis team will play for a championship in its first year in a new section.
The second-seeded Eagles beat third seed Clovis Buchanan 5-4 in the CIF Central Section Division I semifinals in Arroyo Grande Tuesday.
Arroyo Grande will play the winner of the Clovis North-Bakersfield Stockdale semifinal for the divisional title next Tuesday. Clovis North, as the top seed, would host the title match with a win, while Arroyo Grande would host Stockdale if the Mustangs advance. The Broncos host Stockdale Wednesday in that semifinal.
Arroyo Grande was a power in the CIF Southern Section, winning league championships and even a CIF-SS Division 3 title in 2013. The Eagles are adjusting to Central Section tennis just fine, which uses a different format from the Southern Section's nine singles and nine doubles matches format.
"It's a different format and it took time to get used to that," Eagles coach Lori Hollister said. "I really like that format and the girls are getting used to it. We let go of some sets today after winning the first set and Buchanan challenged us, which is what we wanted in the semifinals. We really had to grin and fight for it."
Central Section matches feature six singles sets and three doubles, where singles players can also play in doubles.
Hollister highlighted the play of Josceline Ramirez, who won a singles point with a 6-2, 6-0 win over over Mikayla Marini.
"She was in our three spot and had lost to this girl last time in straight sets, but ended up beating her 6-2, 6-1," Hollister said of Ramirez. "She stayed out there with patience and that was the difference."
Peyton and Delanie Dunkle, a pair of sisters, each won a singles point and each split up to help win doubles points for the Eagles.
"It was a team effort. We really had to work together as a team to hold each other up," Hollister said. "Some girls were great and other girls really struggled today. Buchanan being third seed and us being the two, they had nothing to lose today."
Arroyo Grande beat Buchanan 7-2 during the regular season. Hollister expected Tuesday's semifinal to be much closer.
"I knew today in CIF how those things fly, under the pressure and with those types of matches in the first round, I figured it’d be a tight match today," she said. "I applaud Buchanan for the way they played."