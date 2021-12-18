The Orcutt Academy girls soccer team went back-to-back.
The Spartans entered the Garces Memorial Tournament's silver division as the reigning champions last weekend. They retained their title.
Orcutt Academy shut out all their opponents while scoring 12 goals in the tournament.
Paige Robertson was Orcutt Academy's keeper for the entire tournament and recorded three clean sheets as the Spartans beat Delano Kennedy, Fresno Christian and East Bakersfield in Bakersfield.
The Spartans started the tournament Friday by beating Kennedy 7-0.
"A lot of players got involved, but no one could touch Sydney Madison as she scored 5 goals," coach Brian Speer said in an email to the Times.
Also scoring for the Spartans in the win over Kennedy were Faith Herman and Elizabeth O'Leary. The defensive line consisted of Vanessa Lopez, Summer Alcantar, Veronica Amador and Belinda Hernandez. Senior Siena Ascencio celebrated her 18th birthday with her aggressive play, accumulating four shots. Hannah Godinez, Belinda Hernandez and Sofia Fuson each had an assist.
In the second game of the tournament, Orcutt Academy faced East Bakersfield and won 3-0. The Spartans controlled most of the game, getting off 23 shots and finishing on three. Trinity Jones opened up the game scoring two goals while Madison also had a goal. Bella Galvan and Stephanie Garcia-Silva helped OA control the middle with their tough play, per Speer. Abby Hernandez, Jessie Aldaco and Avalon White constantly disrupted play with their physicality, Speer added.
With that win the Spartans advanced to the championship game where the Spartans were able to take 22 shots and finished on a pair. Madison was able to win the ball deep in the Spartans' attacking area to score, putting the Spartans up 1-0 at halftime. The second half was mainly controlled by the Spartans, but OAHS had a difficult time finding the back of the net. With about 20 minutes left, the Spartans were awarded a penalty kick due to a hand ball in the box and Madison converted the penalty for a 2-0 lead which proved to be the final score.
The Spartans improved to 6-2-1 after the tournament. They next play at Morro Bay on Jan. 4 to open up Ocean League play.
Elks Hoop Shot set for Sunday
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 will be hosting its annual basketball Hoop Shoot on Sunday, Dec. 19 at the Minami Community Center, located 600 West Enos Drive in Santa Maria. Anyone wishing to participate must be accompanied by a parent.
Registrations will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:15 with competition starting at 10:30 a.m.. Tie-breakers will be determined at end of shoot. Awards will be given to the first-, second-, and third-place winners at a dinner held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
The event is open to the public at no charge and is sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks of the USA. Endorsed by hundreds of school systems around the country, this competition offers boys and girls the opportunity to compete at the local level with the chance to move on to the District level; and possibly, the State, Regional, and National Levels. The Elks funds this program primarily through its National Foundation and the support of its local lodges and state associations.
Over three million youngsters throughout the country have entered this competition for boys and girls in the following age categories: 8-9, 10-11; and 12-13. Contestants' age group will be determined by their age as of April 1, 2022. Each contestant will have 25 shots at the hoop. The boy and girl from each age group with the best score will then advance to the district event at the Minami Community Center here in Santa Maria on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Volunteers are always welcomed. For more information, please contact Eddie Navarro, local Hoop Shoot chairman, at (805) 720-3581.
Bulldogs earn honors
Three members of the Allan Hancock College football program were recognized as major award winners at the state level after the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.
John Sniffen and Colton Theaker were each recognized as First Team All-America and Region III First Team All-State selections on the defensive side. This is the first time an AHC athlete has received a CCCFCA All-American honor for the Bulldogs since Cameron Artis-Payne was recognized in 2012.
Sniffen, a sophomore defensive end, finished the season tied for third on the Bulldogs' squad with 40 tackles. He also ranks eighth in the state with 7.5 sacks on the season and fifth with 55 sack yards.
Theaker ended his second season at the college level after making 21-of-22 PAT attempts and 8-of-18 field goal attempts en route to scoring 45 points for the Bulldogs. He also totaled 1,622 punting yards while placing 19 of his 39 attempts inside of the 20-yard line.
Andrew Lauritzen also collected a major award after receiving a Region III First Team All-State nod. The freshman defensive end tallied 30 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery after nine games of action.