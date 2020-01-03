Top stories of 2019: The end of Lompoc's league dominance comes in at No. 4

The Braves' league win streak started after a 31-21 Los Padres League loss to Templeton on Oct. 29, 2010. The Dons handed the Braves, who had since moved to the Channel League, their next league loss on Oct. 18, 2019.

“We felt we had the team to do it this year,” Santa Barbara quarterback Deacon Hill said afterward. “We felt like our preparation all week was strong. Coach (JT) Stone also did a great job game planning.”

“We’ve been working hard to beat this team,” Stone said after the Dons beat the Braes. “When the Channel League brought them in, we knew it would be a challenge for us. I’m happy for these boys, we’ve never beaten a caliber team like this.”

In the game, Santa Barbara built up a 14-0 lead before taking a 21-7 advantage. Lompoc then tied the game at 21-all before Santa Barbara scored on two Ty Montgomery field goals to build up a 27-21 advantage. The Dons blocked a Lompoc field goal try that would tied the game at 24.

Lompoc went to finish 4-1 and in second place in the Channel League and 7-4 overall. Lompoc lost in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs at Glendora.

Lompoc went 5-0 in its first season in the Channel League in 2018.