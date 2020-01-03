Top stories of 2019: Lompoc's league dominance comes in at No. 4

Lompoc's football team lost a league game last season.
It's such a rare occurrence that, yes, it's newsworthy.
It's so rare, in fact, that when Lompoc lost a league football game to Santa Barbara last October, it was the first league loss for the Braves in 3,276 days.
That's right. Lompoc went nearly a decade without losing a league game.
That remarkable run, and it's abrupt end, is one of the top stories of 2019. The Braves' league streak coming to an end is the No. 4 story of 2019, voted on by the sports staff at Lee Central Coast Newspapers.
The Braves' streak lasted a total of 43 games.
The team that ended that streak, Santa Barbara High, eventually closed out an unbeaten run through the Channel League to wrap up the league championship and mark the first season that Andrew Jones didn't win a league title as Lompoc's head coach.
“Our guys fought, but the bottom line is there’s no excuses, just facts: They were the better team,” Jones said after the Santa Barbara loss. “They out-coached us and out-played us and I tip my hat to Santa Barbara. They were the better team.”
Santa Barbara, which beat Lompoc 27-21, went on to the CIF Southern Section Division 8 championship game, where the Dons fell in the final seconds to Fullerton Sunny Hills.
The Braves' league win streak started after a 31-21 Los Padres League loss to Templeton on Oct. 29, 2010. The Dons handed the Braves, who had since moved to the Channel League, their next league loss on Oct. 18, 2019.
“We felt we had the team to do it this year,” Santa Barbara quarterback Deacon Hill said afterward. “We felt like our preparation all week was strong. Coach (JT) Stone also did a great job game planning.”
“We’ve been working hard to beat this team,” Stone said after the Dons beat the Braes. “When the Channel League brought them in, we knew it would be a challenge for us. I’m happy for these boys, we’ve never beaten a caliber team like this.”
In the game, Santa Barbara built up a 14-0 lead before taking a 21-7 advantage. Lompoc then tied the game at 21-all before Santa Barbara scored on two Ty Montgomery field goals to build up a 27-21 advantage. The Dons blocked a Lompoc field goal try that would tied the game at 24.
Lompoc went to finish 4-1 and in second place in the Channel League and 7-4 overall. Lompoc lost in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs at Glendora.
Lompoc went 5-0 in its first season in the Channel League in 2018.
Things will get even more difficult for Lompoc in the future. The Braves are scheduled to move into a different setup as Oxnard Pacifica, a CIF state champ in 2019, Oxnard High and Oxnard Rio Mesa will move into the Channel League in 2020. The Braves will be joined by Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos.
