SAN JOSE — Breaking the century mark on the ground, Toa Taua and the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-4, 5-2 Mountain West) beat the San Jose State Spartans (1-10, 1-6) 21-12 on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium.
“Toa’s production, getting over 100 yards, is really key for us to win,” said Nevada head coach Jay Norvell. “I’ve said it before, we really wanted to improve our physicality in the run game and Toa has certainly given us that.”
A graduate of Lompoc High School, Taua collected 121 yards and a touchdown — on a 15-yard run that capped an 85-yard Wolf Pack drive — on 29 touches in his first college football game in California as a true freshman. Surpassing 100 yards against San Jose State was the third time this season Taua accomplished that feat.
“It’s all through the process,” Taua said. “Trying to compete and get better every day. With this being my third 100-yard rushing (game), I just feel like there is a lot more to improve on.”
Taua racked up 170 yards and 3 touchdowns against Toledo in his fourth game, his career best with the Wolf Pack. The freshman then picked up 126 yards in Nevada’s win over Hawai’i on Oct. 20.
“I feel very accomplished right now as an athlete running the ball,” Taua said. “I look forward to every week getting better.”
Taua’s 29 carries against the Spartans were the most the freshman running back had seen in his first year at the Division 1 level and the most in a single game for any Nevada player.
“Whatever coach throws out there, you just got to roll with it. With getting a lot of carries it was a little different,” Taua said. “Just had to get in my groove a little bit and things turned out well.”
Taua has been posting solid gains on the ground for the Wolf Pack this season; Taua leads the team in yards on the ground with 786 yards in 11 games.
His performance this season has resulted in the former Brave being ranked nationally against all Division 1 running backs. Averaging 5.73 yards per carry coming into San Jose State placed him 48th overall.
Among freshman running backs he is ranked ninth nationally, averaging 66.5 yards per game on the ground. His game average is also the top mark among Mountain West Conference freshman.
“My main goal my freshman year was to get a starting job and try to make some plays,” Taua said.
Earning a starting spot on Nevada’s offense is exactly what Taua did once he arrived in Reno.
“It’s exciting offensively because we have two true freshmen that are starting for us,” Norvell said. “We have a number of other freshman that come in and play. Those guys are only going to get better.”
Taua is joined on the starting roster by fellow true freshman Romeo Doubs, from Los Angeles’ Jefferson High School, who started at wide receiver against the Spartans.
With the Wolf Pack bowl eligible after their win over the Colorado State Rams on Nov. 10, Taua said the main thing his focused on for his team is to win the remaining games on the schedule.
“Whatever I have to do, whether it’s passing, catching or put my feet to work,” Taua said.
Taua has been involved in more than just the running game for Nevada. In the passing game he’s thrown for 93 yards, completing all four of his passes, and reeled in 19 catches for 181 yards and 1 touchdown.
His longest pass of the season came on a 73-yard shovel pass to Jaxson Kincaide in the season opener against Portland State that went for a touchdown.
“I think he’s doing better than I even expected,” said Nevada assistant coach and older brother Vai Taua. “He’s a tremendous athlete and he’s only going to get better from here.”
The Wolf Pack wrap up the regular season on the road, traveling to Las Vegas next Saturday to face the UNLV Rebels in the Battle for Nevada rivalry.