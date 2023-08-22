The same team that finished the 2022 season atop the area football rankings tops the inaugural rankings of 2023.

Despite a 37-13 loss at highly regarded Palos Verdes Estates Palos Verdes in its season opener last Friday, St. Joseph comes in at the top of the first rankings among Central Coat Athletic Association (CCAA) football teams for the 2023 season. The Knights were rated seventh in the first Calpreps ratings of 2023.

Arroyo Grande comes in second in the CCAA rankings. Calpreps rated the Eagles No. 25. The Eagles opened their season by beating Visalia Golden West 44-33 at home.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

