It's the end of July, meaning all 32 NFL teams have opened training camps around the country.
As NFL rosters have expanded up to 90 players, there are a handful of local athletes competing for regular-season roster spots.
Some were drafted. Others were not. Some are rookies and most are trying to make an NFL roster as undrafted free agents.
NFL teams will continue to trim down their rosters as the regular season approaches. All NFL teams must cut their teams down to the maximum of 53 players by Aug. 31.
The first NFL preseason game is Thursday's Hall of Fame Game between Atlanta and Denver, which will be played in Canton, Ohio.
With that said, there are six men in NFL training camps who grew up around the Central Coast or played college football locally.
Paso Robles native Josh Oliver, a tight end, was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round earlier this year. Also entering the league this year is Arroyo Grande native Patrick Laird, a running back from Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo. Laird spent five years at Cal and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.
Nipomo High grad Akeem King, who was drafted in the seventh round by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, is back in training camp with the Seattle Seahawks.
Football was in the air Monday evening at Santa Maria High School.
There are a slew of former Hancock players in NFL training camps, including Cameron Artis-Payne, who is entering his fifth season with the Carolina Panthers. Artis-Payne, a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was drafted in the fifth round by Carolina in 2015.
Former Hancock standouts Josh Thornton and Malik Williams are also in NFL training camps.
Patrick Laird, Dolphins, Mission Prep
The San Luis Obispo County native had a dominant career at Mission Prep, playing under Chad Henry before graduating in 2014. Laird and the Royals scored a win over Santa Maria in 2011 after Santa Maria shutout Mission Prep 27-0 in 2010, when Laird was a freshman. The Royals won 11 games in back-to-back seasons in Laird's final years as a Royal.
Laird racked up 4,551 yards rushing and 50 touchdowns in his career at Mission Prep.
He walked on at Cal and had a breakout season as a redshirt junior.
The 6-foot, 205-pound running back was undrafted in 2019 and has been working with the third-team during NFL training camp with the Dolphins. He's wearing No. 42 and will have to impress new head coach Brian Flores to earn a roster spot.
Laird rushed for 2,155 yards and 14 touchdowns at Cal, almost all of which came in his final two seasons with the Golden Bears. Laird is also a reliable receiver out of the backfield. He caught 99 passes for 608 yards and five TDs in college.
Josh Oliver, Jaguars, Paso Robles
Oliver was a lightly recruited tight end/defensive end at Paso Robles High when he signed with San Jose State. After moving between positions with the Spartans, Oliver put together productive seasons in back-to-back years at SJSU.
In his final college season, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Oliver caught 56 passes for 709 yards and four touchdowns. He had 96 receptions for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns in his career at San Jose State. The Jaguars took Oliver with the 69th overall pick in April.
Akeem King, Seahawks, Nipomo
King went from Nipomo High to San Jose State and was chosen by the Falcons in the final round of 2015's draft.
The former Nipomo Titan is a big-bodied safety, but has struggled in pass coverage throughout his career, though he's been having a decent camp with Seattle, according to multiple media reports.
King has played in 22 NFL games. Last season, he made one start and played in all 16 games for Seattle. The 26-year-old made 21 combined tackles with the Seahawks last season.
Cameron Artis-Payne, Panthers, Hancock
Artis-Payne is easily the most experienced current NFL player with Central Coast ties.
Artis-Payne starred at Hancock for two seasons at running back, then signed with Auburn, where he rushed for more than 1,600 yards as a senior and was drafted by the Panthers.
With Carolina, Artis-Payne has had inconsistent playing time, though has been getting first-team reps in early training camp practices.
In his career, Artis-Payne has carried the ball 118 times for 491 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 10 receptions for 86 yards. Carolina opens preseason on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Chicago.
Josh Thornton, Carolina, Hancock
Thornton is also in camp with the Panthers. The defensive back played at Southern Utah after his two seasons at Hancock. He will have to work to make the Panthers' 53-man roster.
He signed with Detroit after going undrafted in 2017. He also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. He was cut by Houston during the 2018 preseason and spent time on Carolina's practice squad last fall.
As a Bulldog in 2013, he broke up five passes, made 15 tackles and had one interception in six games. He had 15 tackles in his freshman season at AHC.
Malik Williams, Steelers, Hancock
Williams spent one season at Hancock and then transferred the Louisville, where he played for two seasons before going undrafted in 2018. Williams spent time with the Falcons in training camp last year and was cut just before the start of the regular season.
Williams signed with the Steelers earlier this year.
The former Bulldog, who is a native of North Carolina, is a big running back with tremendous athleticism. He played some receiver and kick returner at Hancock, earning All-State honors.
At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Williams played all over the field at Hancock. He started the 2015 season at receiver and caught 18 balls for 217 yards and a score. Hancock coach Kris Dutra then moved Williams to running back, where he racked up 525 yards and five touchdowns. He earned First Team All-State and First Team All-Conference honors.
Lompoc High grad Lavon Coleman, who starred at the University of Washington, was not listed on an NFL team's training camp roster. Coleman spent last summer with the Houston Texans before eventually signing with the Green Bay Packers, where he was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster in the two final games of the 2018 season.
Former Santa Barbara City kicker Mitch Wishnowsky, who played at Utah, was drafted in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers and is having a solid training camp.