Santa Maria High School and Pioneer Valley is hosting a pair of two-day youth camps next week.
The camps are free and open to all kids not yet in high school.
Santa Maria High will host the camp on July 29-30 from 6 to 8 p.m. on both days. Pioneer Valley will host the camp on Aug. 1-2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on both days.
A parent or guardian must sign participants in at both clinics.
Participants can also register for the Santa Maria Youth Football League, which is now offering late registration. Only completed applications will be accepted.