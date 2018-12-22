The latest Lompoc High graduate is on the verge of making his NFL debut.
Former Brave Lavon Coleman, an undrafted rookie running back who was signed to the Green Bay Packers' practice squad on Oct. 31, has been promoted to the NFL club's active roster.
In a corresponding move, the Packers sent cornerback Will Redmond to the injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
#Packers sign RB Lavon Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad & place CB Will Redmond on injured reserve. https://t.co/6Zbgfbxrj5— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 22, 2018
The transactions were announced Saturday by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.
The Packers are scheduled to play at the New York Jets on Sunday morning.
Coleman will serve in a backup role to Green Bay starter Jamaal Williams. Recently signed Kapri Bibbs is the third active running back for the Packers.
Coleman was not selected in this year's NFL Draft out of the University of Washington. He then signed with the Houston Texans for training camp and was cut as NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 men.
The 23-year-old Coleman is listed at 5-foot-11, 216 pounds.
He will likely wear No. 24 for the Packers.
Coleman graduated from Lompoc in 2013. As a junior, he rushed for 2,038 yards and 26 touchdowns while helping the Braves to a CIF Southern Section Northwest Division title in 2011. Lompoc went 14-0 that season and Coleman was named the divisional Offensive Player of the Year.
Coleman fought through nagging injuries as a senior in 2012 and rushed for 887 yards on 128 yards. That season, Lompoc's 32-game win streak ended at Huyck Stadium with the semifinal playoff loss to Gardena Serra, which was led by current NFL star Adoree' Jackson.
Coleman's best season at Washington came in 2016. He set a school record for yards per carry at 7.5, gaining 852 yards on 114 attempts. Coleman is known for his special teams play, a trait that could help him break into the full-squad rotation with Green Bay. He was named Special Teams MVP for Washington in 2016.
In all, Coleman played in 50 games for the Huskies and rushed for exactly 2,000 yards. He scored 12 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 252 yards and three more touchdowns. He also made 17 career tackles, mostly on special teams.
Coleman carried the ball three times for four yards in Houston's final preseason game against Dallas on Aug. 30. He had three carries for 15 yards in the second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers before getting released. Coleman then signed to Seattle's practice squad before going to Green Bay's practice squad on Oct. 31.
Former Braves Sheldon Canley and Napoleon Kaufman both played running back in the NFL in the 1990s. Tommy Thompson, Darryl Hall, Johnnie Gray, Steve Broadway and Russ Bollinger also went from Lompoc to the NFL.
Gray had a nine-year NFL career with the Packers from 1975 to 1983 as a defensive back.