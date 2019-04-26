Paso Robles High School graduate Josh Oliver was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night.
Oliver, who played three seasons at San Jose State and developed into one of the top tight ends in the nation, was taken with the 69th overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Oliver was a two-way standout at Paso Robles, playing on the defensive line primarily while also playing as a receiver for the Bearcats.
Oliver eventually ended up committing to the Spartans to play on the edge as a defensive lineman. Oliver then blossomed at the tight end position at SJSU, which was decimated by injuries at the position.
Oliver caught 35 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown in 12 games as a junior and virtually doubled his output as a senior, averaging 12.7 yards on his team-high 56 catches for a total of 709 yards. He also caught four four touchdowns to land on the All-Mountain West Conference First Team.