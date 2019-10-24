When John Iribarren walked off the Righetti High School gridiron Thursday night in the midst of his 59th year as an official, he was unsure if the Paso Robles-Righetti freshman football game he had just officiated as the line judge was his final appearance as an official in Santa Barbara County or not.
"I still have a lot of energy," Iribarren, 80, said in an interview earlier this week. However, "I'm about 80 percent sure this will be my last year.
"Friday, I will work Mission Prep at Templeton. Nov. 1, I have San Luis Obispo at Morro Bay. Then that's it for the year."
Iribarren said he got into the business because, "I wanted to stay in sports. I wanted to keep working with the kids. I got my start officiating Sunday fraternity flag football games at Cal Poly," where Iribarren attended.
John Iribarren, no relation to Willie and Cameron Iribarren who distinguished themselves as football players for Lompoc High School, has been long-time Central Coast official Mike Ostini's mentor.
"John was my mentor when I broke in," said Ostini, himself a 43-year veteran as an official on the Central Coast, where he is the high school football officials assigner.
"Mike and I get to talk about the new officials who are coming up, the young guys who are getting ready (to work varsity games)," said Iribarren.
"It's a hard thing for young guys to make that commitment, but overall we have had a real good year."
The seven-man crew Ostini, who also worked the Righetti game, put together has 283 years of combined officiating experience.
Iribarren was the line judge. Ostini was the umpire. The referee was Jerry Mrozek. The head linesman was Tom Lake, the side judge was Garold Shaffer, the back judge was Jim Gin and the field judge was Bobby Kennedy.
John Iribarren had a quiet night of officiating Thursday night. Much of the action was on the other side of the field from where Irribarren was stationed. His signals were quick and concise, though, and he clearly let enquiring wide receivers know that, yes, they were onside before the ball was snapped.
He is the longest tenured member of the Los Padres Football Officials Association (LPFOA). Iribarren also served as a teacher, coach and dean of students at Mission College Prep in San Luis Obispo. He retired from the school in 2012 after 50 years of service.
You have free articles remaining.
"It was hard to leave teaching and coaching there after doing it for so long," he said.
"I coached (current St. Joseph athletic director) Tom Mott and his brother, Billy, in baseball at Mission Prep," said Iribarren. "They went on to play at Santa Clara."
Iribarren has officiated football, baseball and basketball games for the past six decades. His body of work has been good enough that he was selected 15 times to work NCAA Division I football bowl games.
To get the honor, "I had to be No. 1 at my position, line judge," said Iribarren. "I had to work hard all year.
"The bowl games are all important, or the teams wouldn't be there. People think the teams just get a week of enjoyment, but that's not the case. They're trying to win, trying to impress (potential) recruits."
"I had the Citrus Bowl one time, and Peyton Manning's Tennessee team played Northwestern. I was having trouble with Tennessee's Samoans with their (offensive) line play.
"I went right to Peyton Manning and, boy, he got right in their faces for 15-20 seconds, and that was it. I had no more trouble."
Tennessee ultimately won the game.
Iribarren said, "I had Emmitt Smith when he played for Florida in the Aloha Bowl. It wasn't a bowl game, but I had game (LaDanian Tomlinson) played in when he broke the single game (NCAA) rushing record. He had 425 yards that day.
"It was go, go, go. As an official, you kind of like that. You don't have to worry about the long passes. You just have to be energetic enough to keep the legs going," as the chains keep moving.
"I got to work at Notre Dame, which is one of my all-time favorites, in 1995. They played the Air Force Academy. Air Force beat 'em in overtime. They just couldn't handle the triple option, the quickness of the Air Force backs. But I got to officiate a game at Notre Dame."
At game's end Thursday night, Iribarren held the ball aloft signalling, possibly for the last time in Santa Barbara County, that the game was over.