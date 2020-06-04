You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Joe Bailey: It's clear Drew Brees is unable, or unwilling, to listen to his teammates
editor's pick
The Daily Bailey

Joe Bailey: It's clear Drew Brees is unable, or unwilling, to listen to his teammates

{{featured_button_text}}
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 34-7 in an NFL game in New Orleans last year.

 Associated Press

When Drew Brees hears our national anthem, the New Orleans Saints quarterback says he envisions both of his grandfathers, "who fought for this country during World War II."

Apparently Brees is either unable or unwilling to think that any of his black teammates, or anyone else for that matter, envision something entirely different when the anthem plays. 

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees said in a Yahoo interview that went online Wednesday. "Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place."

Brees was asked for his thoughts on Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49er quarterback who famously knelt during the national anthem before NFL games to protest police brutality.

"A lot of people expect we'll see kneeling once the NFL season starts," the interviewer said to Brees, who promptly responded with his remark claiming Kaepernick and anyone who kneels during the anthem is disrespecting the flag.

"So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about," Brees said, alluding to his grandfathers fighting in World War II. "And in many cases, that brings me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed."

I cannot find the correlation between peacefully protesting and disrespecting the flag. The ability to protest, to speak out in a free country, is one of the foundations of this nation. Wars were fought to defend these American values.

Also, I'm sure if Kaepernick agreed to protest in the locker room instead of during the anthem, he would promptly be asked to not do it in the locker room, but maybe somewhere else, so it's not a distraction. Then someone would surely have a problem with him protesting there.

My grandfather fought in a war and I too feel a sense of pride when the anthem plays. But I understand and sympathize with those who do not feel the same way.

The flag means many different things to many different people. It's completely irresponsible for a man who's spent his entire life embedded in the diversity of a football locker room to not understand that. Also, his timing couldn't have been worse.

It's become clear Brees has not tried to truly connect with his teammates or anyone with a different set of values. Perhaps he's paid them lip-service.  

"We still have a long way to go," Brees said in Wednesday's video. "But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

Drew, it's clear that we are not all in this together. And the problem does not lie with those who kneel in protest, but those who refuse to see that the protests may have merit. You want unity? Talk to your teammates, listen to where they are coming from and have an honest look at our country and appreciate that it is not perfect and you have the power to make it better. We all do, but we all can't go about it the same way. 

Perhaps Brees has learned his lesson. He visited Shutterstock Thursday morning and found a stock photo of a black man grasping hands with a white man.

He then wrote some words. 

"I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday," Brees wrote on Instagram. "In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused."

View this post on Instagram

I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

Brees certainly had some powerful language in his apology, yet he still felt the need to throw in this line, claiming his words were taken the wrong way.

"I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability," Brees wrote. "I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening ... and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen."

Yes, Drew, we ALL need to listen. Please start.

Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons

The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa Barbara County and South San Luis Obispo County over the last 10 seasons of high school ball.

See who our nominees are thus far.

Senior Spotlight Series: Profiles of area nominees for Athlete of the Year and Student Athlete of the Year

Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The athletes featured here were their school's nominee for Athlete of the Year or Student Athlete of the Year for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's end-of-year banquet that has been canceled due to the outbreak.

Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history

With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.

You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership

+1 
Bailey, Joe.jpg
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News