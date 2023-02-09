Five Valley Christian Academy players have earned All-CIF Southern Section 8-Man Football Division 1 honors.

Lions senior quarterback Sean Swain and junior tailback Jacob Sanders both made the First Team offense. Senior cornerback Jordan Tittes made the First Team Defense, and junior cornerback Noah List and junior center-nose guard Josiah Kerley made the Second Team.

Swain threw for 573 yards, with 13 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. He completed 30 of his 53 passes. Sanders rushed for 1,031 yards. He averaged exactly 10 yards a carry and ran for 18 touchdowns.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.