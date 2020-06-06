Faith and family drove Ryan Morgan's impressive run at Lompoc High

Morgan played football, basketball, baseball and ran track at Lompoc. His scholarship application lists 33 athletic, academic or spirit awards and lists 16 community or student government activities.

He was a First Team CIF Southern Section tight end his senior football season.

He attends La Purisima Church in Lompoc. “Arizona State has a church on campus and I’ll go there, at least in the beginning,” said Morgan.

Besides other advantages, Morgan said, “Arizona State is (NCAA) Division I, and in the Pac-12, which I always dreamed of.

“When I visited there, it just clicked.”

Morgan comes from a large family. He has eight siblings.

"Being a part of a church helped me get through some of the hardest times of my life," Morgan wrote in his Round Table scholarship essay. "Through my religious education, I became a better person."

Morgan already has a family connection at Arizona State. His cousin Jacob Nunez, a dominating offensive lineman for Lompoc during his time there, also signed to play football for the Sun Devils. Nunez is enrolled at Arizona State.