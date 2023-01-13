Linebacker Ethan Calvert, a graduate of Westlake Village Oaks Christian, has signed a financial aid agreement and has completed his transfer to Cal Poly, according to a Cal Poly news release.

Calvert has played for Utah the past two seasons.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Calvert played in 11 of Utah's 13 games last fall, recording three tackles, including two in the Stanford game. He also made one stop on special teams in the Southern Utah contest.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.