New Cal Poly football coach Paul Wulff has reached out to a former graduate assistant coach from his days at Washington State to fill a spot on his coaching staff.
Sheldon Cross, a head coach at Burien, Washington Kennedy Catholic High School just south of Seattle, is the new Cal Poly offensive coordinator. Cross was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Idaho State, New Mexico Highlands and Iowa Wesleyan.
Cross was an offensive graduate assistant coach under Wulff at Washington State in 2010, working with the tight ends and H-backs for the Cougars and assisting the offensive coordinator with all aspects of the coaching game.
"I am very excited to add Sheldon Cross to our coaching staff as offensive coordinator," Wulff said in a Cal Poly news release. "I have worked with Sheldon in the past and have known him for a long time.
"He has a tremendous amount of respect out there with former players and coaches with whom he has worked," said Wulff. "His results have been outstanding. He approaches offenses with an aggressive mindset, which fits what we are doing and want to continue to do moving forward."
Cross coached on an Idaho State offensive staff that produced quarterback Justin Arias, a Walter Payton Award finalist who passed for 4,076 yards, with 38 touchdowns on 318 completions in 2014.
The 2012 Illinois State squad he was a tight ends and H-backs coach for went 9-4 and landed an FCS playoff berth, and Cross' Interlake and Kennedy Catholic high school squads notched six Washington state playoff berths and 71 wins in 10 seasons combined.
"Every day, I haven't stopped thinking about if the right fit would come," Cross told Todd Milles of scorebooklive.com. "And with coach Wulff, it was an easy no-brainer for me to go work for him again."
Cross told the Tacoma News Tribune, "I'm really excited to work for someone that I believe in and will do everything I can to help him and the Cal Poly program win football games.
"It's a great opportunity," Cross added. "It's a really, really big-time university. It's a beautiful area. After seven years of wonderful memories and things I'll never forget at Kennedy, I felt this was a good time to get back into college football and go work with someone that I've known and I'm friends with and I trust. I think it's the right time, and I'm excited about it."
