The No. 7 team in the Football Championship Subdivision rankings has extended its winning streak to five in a row, though Montana State needed overtime to escape Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
The Bobcats withstood a late Cal Poly rally to win 34-28 in overtime in front of 8,236 fans on Saturday evening.
Montana State opened the year by getting thrashed 45-10 at the hands of Football Bowl Subdivision member Texas Tech. But hasn’t gotten in the losing column since.
And again, the highly-ranked Bobcats had to stave off a Mustang team that caught a late gear.
Cal Poly lost to Montanan State in overtime at its home football game Saturday night at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo.
After giving up 21 unanswered points, Cal Poly (2-3 overall) stormed back by sticking with option keepers but also feeding the football to tall target Quentin Harrison.
Harrison managed to get the home crowd cheering late – by catching back-to-back 31-yard passes, with the latter good for six points as he drew one-on-one coverage. That score ended a seven-play, 75-yard drive and cut the lead to 14.
Then, the Mustangs got a break off a rare special team miscue: A 6-yard punt that placed CP at the MSU 38. Quarterback Jalen Hamler powered inside on fourth-and-goal from the one and cut the lead to 28-21.
Carter Nichols continued to keep the momentum wave flowing for the Mustangs – snatching an interception and returning it 31 yards. Drew Hernandez scored on an option pitch to tie the game up at 28-all.
But Travis Jonsen – who provided three-way theatrics as a runner, receiver and wildcat quarterback – scored the final touchdown by calling his own number and rumbling in for the 10-yard score.
It was mixed emotions in the end for head coach Tim Walsh of Cal Poly.
“We’re extremely disappointed because obviously, we didn’t finish,” Walsh said. “We played such a great fourth quarter and we went into overtime with all the momentum. Our offense is designed for overtime. But it was a 'would’ve, should’ve' game.”
Hamler also saw a concoction of good and bad emotions inside the locker room. But he sent this message:
“Our chins are up and chests are out,” Hamler said. “We can’t hold our heads on this. We wanted this bad, but we can’t hang our heads on this. Hanging our heads won’t bring the game back so we’ve got to move forward with positive energy.”
The Mustangs got going off a lengthy drive, one that stretched to 20 plays and covered 94 yards before scoring.
Cal Poly began at its own 6-yard line before marching down to the Bobcats’ 26-yard line. Facing a third-and-16 following a personal foul on a chop block call, Hamler dropped back and found J.J Koski near the corner of the end zone. Koski managed to haul down the 26-yard strike for the first touchdown of the game.
The Mustangs managed to convert five third downs on six attempts during that drive. They also made the gutsy decision to go for it on fourth-and-one from their own 26-yard line and gained the first by turning to Duy Tran-Sampson for the gain of four.
On the next offensive series for the visiting Bobcats, though, Montana State put together a long drive of its own.
MSU covered 10 plays for 75 yards and, like the Mustangs, also made the aggressive choice to go for it on fourth down.
Facing fourth-and-six from the CP 10, Tucker Rovig found Kevin Kassis with his defender beat by a yard in the end zone. Kassis controlled the football all the way down to the end zone, tying the game up at 7-7 in the second.
Cal Poly rolled the dice some more on third and fourth down – and the gambles paid off. Hamler converted one first down by making the gutsy decision to take the ball himself, follow his center Paul Trujillo-Langdon and dive for the first down while facing third-and-11. Then, the Mustangs went for it on fourth-and-one from their own 44 and gained the first by turning to the power running of Tran-Sampson.
Cal Poly, though, couldn’t keep the drive alive as Hamler’s long ball attempt to Xavier Moore on third-and-12 fell incomplete – forcing the punt team on the field.
Montana State put together a long drive on its next series – aided by a defensive pass interference call. Kevin Kassis then helped set up first-and-goal on a 25-yard reception to the Cal Poly four.
On fourth-and-goal near the one, Rovig powered in on the quarterback sneak with an extra push from his backfield, putting the Bobcats up 14-7 with 1:29 left in the second.
On the opening possession of the third quarter, Tran-Sampson picked up two first downs while facing a third-and-short scenario.
Drew Hernandez gained 31 yards on the option pitch to the left side – putting Cal Poly inside the red zone. But on third-and-five, Tran-Sampson muffed the pitch and lost 11 yards. Colton Theaker then missed the 33-yard field goal – one of two field goals he missed.
Cal Poly did all its rallying in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bobcats 21-0 during that period before MSU got the final touchdown.
The Mustangs will travel now to UC Davis to take on the Aggies at 4 p.m.