The Allan Hancock College football team opened the 2023 campaign with a dominating victory over Orange Coast College at the AHC Football Field on Saturday afternoon. 

Hancock opened the first quarter with a 28-point frenzy, sparked by a pair of touchdown passes from Jackson Clavel to Maximo Soltero (13 yards) and Ferrari Busby (38 yards). JP Luketu used an eight-yard scramble to score before Adarius Odom returned a 56-yard interception with 48 seconds remaining on the clock.

Orange Coast struck first in the second frame after completing a 34-yard pass for a touchdown, but a two-yard rushing touchdown from Busby and a successful 42-yard field goal attempt by Arath Acosta lifted AHC to a 38-7 lead at the intermission.

