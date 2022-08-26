The first quarter went fine for Righetti in its home opener. After that, when the game wasn't interrupted by a penalty, Santa Barbara controlled things for the most part.

The Warriors, thanks mainly to a 17-yard Brian Monighetti touchdown run, did all the scoring in the first quarter. The Dons scored 32 unanswered points after that and went on to a 35-14 non-league win at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.

The Dons moved to 2-0. The Warriors are 0-2.

