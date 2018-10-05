Nipomo’s lightning fast offense and thunderous defense led the Titans to a 58-0 shutout victory over the Morro Bay Pirates at Titan Stadium on Friday night.
“We executed tonight. The offense executed like we should,” said Nipomo head coach Tony Dodge.
The Titan offense spent most of the opening quarter working with a short field, collecting 141 of the teams 213 first-half yards of total offense as the defense was busy shutting down the Pirates.
It only took Nipomo 16 plays to score five touchdowns in the quarter, with the longest drive going for 41 yards.
“When we get a short field, we have to take advantage of that,” Dodge said. “We scored touchdowns when we had to.”
Taking the opening kickoff, Morro Bay was unsuccessful at getting a first down on its first series, turning the ball over to Nipomo after an incomplete pass on a fake punt. That kicked off the Titans scoring frenzy led by quarterback Brayden Groshart.
Two plays later, Ricky Iniguez scored his first of two touchdowns, scoring on a 7-yard carry to give the Titans an early 6-0 lead. The point after attempt was no good. Iniguez scored again in the quarter on a 1-yard run with 3:26 on the clock.
“In the first quarter I was going for the win,” Morro Bay head coach David Kelly said about his game plan early, referring to the matchup against Nipomo as a David-vs.-Goliath situation.
“It’s something that took us all by surprise,” Dodge said about working with a short field. “Much respect for (Coach Kelly) for taking that mentality against us. Knowing that they were outmanned and trying everything they could but it obviously backfired and gave us amazing field position.”
Following Iniguez’s score, Anthony Perez intercepted Morro Bay quarterback Aidan Moriarty for a 35-yard return to set up a 2-yard touchdown run from running back Luis-Diego Riquelme. Titans led 13-0.
“I don’t think it was anything about their offense in the first three touchdowns they had, I think it was the short field the whole time,” Kelly said.
Groshart joined in on the scoring opportunities when the junior quarterback found wide receiver Cole Bajema for a 27-yard touchdown pass, the first of two touchdowns between Groshart and Bajema.
“(Groshart) has really stepped it up the last two games. He’s taking care of the football and making the correct reads,” Dodge said.
Morro Bay struggled moving the ball, not earning a first down until the Pirates fifth possession when Moriarty connected with running back Marshall Beecham for 13 yards. That was the Pirates longest play of the game.
It wasn’t until late into the first that the Titans were forced to start a drive beyond midfield. Starting at their own 47-yard line, the Titans had a 23-yard rush from running back Keyshawn P’ua and a 24-yard catch by wide receiver Nate Reese that set up fullback Nicholas Dostal’s 6-yard touchdown run.
Nipomo led 34-0 after one quarter of play.
The Titans added three more touchdowns and a field goal before halftime. Groshart connected with Bajema on a 35-yard completion for their second touchdown together. Groshart finished with 135 yards passing, completing 9-of-11 passes.
On the kickoff after Bajema’s score, Morro Bay fumbled the ball which was recovered by Nipomo’s Ricardo Rodriguez at the Pirates 11-yard line. Reese found pay dirt with an 11-yard carry on the next play.
Following an interception by Brandon Randolph, the officials called for a running clock with 8:45 left in the first half. With the clock only stopping for timeouts, Ronaldo Flores added three points of his own to the Titans lead after Morro Bay’s turnover, booting a 24-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.
The Titans final score of the game closed out the first half with a 1-yard touchdown run from Adrian Rabena. The senior running back finished with 46 yards on 11 touches.
“We got a lot of our backup guys some love tonight,” Dodge said. “Rabena and Richard Nievez, those guys get beat up every day at practice so it’s so awesome to see them have success and do well.
Nievez finished with 22 yards rushing on five carries.
The Titans defensive finished collecting four turnovers, three interceptions and a fumble recovery. The final interception of the game came in the fourth quarter when Riquelme picked off Moriarty for a 16-yard return.
“You know football, you have to take care of the ball to win,” Kelly said. “We didn’t do that, that’s why we came up on the short end of the stick.”
Nipomo’s defensive pressure resulted in two sacks on Moriarty coming by way of Carmelo Hernandez in the first and Dostal in the second. The Titans held the Pirates to 30 yards of total offense.
“Carmelo Hernandez took their whole offensive line and put it in the quarterback’s lap,” Dodge said. “Our goal is three turnovers or more in a game and we hit that. If we can keep that up in league than we should be in pretty good shape.”
Morro Bay recovered a Nipomo fumble early in the third quarter and stopped Nipomo again as the quarter ended, forcing the Titans to punt for the first time in the game.
Next Friday is homecoming for both the Titans and Pirates. Nipomo is hosting the San Luis Obispo Tigers as the Pirates return to Morro Bay to welcome the Pioneer Valley Panthers in Ocean League action.