St. Joseph 38, Bakersfield Christian 7
Santa Barbara, 35, Righetti 14
San Marcos 28, Santa Maria 9
Lompoc 54, Pioneer Valley 7
Coalinga 39, Templeton 15
San Luis Obispo 27, Caruthers 7
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Morro Bay 41, Carpinteria 7
Laguna Blanca at Orcutt Academy (2 p.m.)
Photos: Righetti takes on Santa Barbara in home opener
Photos: Lompoc rolls past Pioneer Valley 54-7
082622 PV Lompoc football 01.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 02.jpg
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 03.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 04.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 05.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 06.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 07.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 08.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 09.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 10.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 11.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 12.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 13.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 14.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 15.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 16.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 17.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 18.JPG
Updated
082622 PV Lompoc football 19.JPG
Updated
Photos: St. Joseph rolls past BCHS