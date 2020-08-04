You are the owner of this article.
Difference-makers: The late Joni Gray was an advocate for youth sports and the foundation of the Round Table
The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) lost its icon in November of 2017.

Its president, Joni Gray, died that month at age 75.

Hailed as “Mrs. Orcutt,” by many, Gray once taught at her alma mater, Santa Maria High School, and at Hancock College.

Gray was named the Santa Maria Elks Lodge’s Citizen of the Year and was elected into the Righetti High School Athletic Hall of Fame for her contributions to the school. She was also a co-host with Rick Blaemire on “Sportstalk,” a radio program that ran for several years on KUHL-AM then KSMX-AM.

She had a long-time private family law practice in Orcutt. Gray was the 4th District Santa Barbara County Supervisor for 14 years before losing her seat to sitting 4th District supervisor Peter Adam.

Active throughout her life in community events, Gray had a particular passion for the Round Table. She took over as the organization’s president in 2010.

“I Iove to work with the athletes,” Gray once said. “The reason why I got involved with this was because I was doing radio and I wanted to cover more high school stuff. We are not in a big metropolitan area - so we’ve got to market our kids.

“I just really want to help people succeed. Athletes go 110 percent because they have to succeed in academics in order to play athletics. I’m drawn to people who want to succeed - and I guess that’s the cheerleader in me.”

Round Table treasurer Yvonne Biely read those quotes from memories of Gray she shared at an emotional Round Table meeting the week after Gray died.

That meeting marked the first one without Gray in attendance.

A moment of silence in memory of Gray was held at the beginning of the organization’s meeting the week after Gray died.

Emcee Charles Sommer, whom Gray herself appointed to the position, called for the moment of silence to kick off the event.

Gray was considered the rock that held the organization together. She was the main organizer for the weekly Monday Round Table meetings during the sports season. Those continue.

She also helped organize the NSBCART’s annual Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner that have traditionally been held each May.

At one of those dinners, Gray called the event the highlight of her year. Along with the Hall of Game inductees, the NSBCART traditionally honors its annual Male and Female Athlete of the Year and Scholar Athlete of the Year winners at the dinner. The Joni Gray Heart and Soul Scholarship, in honor of Gray, has been added.

The organization cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it honored the 2020 scholarship winners later in the Joseph Centeno Government Administration Building in Santa Maria.

At the NSBCART meeting the week after Gray’s death, nearly everyone who spoke shared a memory of Gray, wrote Lorenzo Reyna, who covered the event for the Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record.

When it was his turn to speak, veteran Valley Christian Academy girls basketball coach Randy Stanford expressed his shock about Gray’s death, saying, “She’s been a friend of my family for many, many years.”

“It’s not going to be the same today without her being here,” Biely said at the meeting. “But I hope everyone in here remembers that it’s important to be very sensitive to the people around you - because you just don’t know if that’s going to be the last time you see them. And two weeks ago was the last time we saw Joni.”

