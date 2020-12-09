Difference-makers: Karl Bell and his impact on swimming and water polo in the Santa Maria Valley

If someone thought it was a good idea to dedicate a $3.5-million pool in your honor, you must be doing something right.
In the case of Karl Bell, that's particularly true.
Bell did, in fact, have a sparkling new pool named after him in 2012.
According to all those involved in that decision-making process, the move was, unquestionably, the right one.
“In the 16 years that Karl and I worked together at Santa Maria High School, I never heard one negative word about him from a student, parent or colleague,” former Santa Maria Joint Union High School District superintendent Jeff Hearn once said in a letter to the then superintendent. “He is loved and admired by the legions of ‘Saints’ he touched in some manner over his long career.”
Hearn led the charge to have Santa Maria High's new aquatic center named after Bell, a former star swimmer who helped start the water polo program at the school in the 1950s. Bell graduated from Santa Maria High in 1954 and then went on to swim for Dick Anderson's teams at Cal Poly. He returned to his old stomping grounds and coached swimming before starting up the water polo programs there. The Saints played their first water polo matches in October of 1958 at Paul Nelson.
Bell, a water polo pioneer, spent 36 years teaching and coaching at Santa Maria High, a run that ended in 1996.
Bell's Saints, though, never had an on-campus pool. Instead, the Saints would swim and play water polo at what was known as the Paul Nelson Plunge. Eventually, Righetti High got its own pool and Pioneer Valley High opened with an aquatic facility, which Bell designed, meaning the Saints were the only district school without a home pool.
In response, Bell formed an alumni group with the goal of getting an on-campus swim facility for the SMHS students, providing a boost for boys and girls swim teams and the boys and girls water polo teams.
Bell chaired the SMHS Swim Pool Account of former swimmers, the funds from which eventually helped purchase items to put the finishing touches on the new facility. The SMJUHSD board of trustees voted unanimously to name the aquatic center after Bell. The voter-approved bond measure from 2004 paid for the $3.5 million facility.
The on-campus pool dream became a reality when the Karl Bell Aquatic Center was completed in 2012.
That moment capped a 70-year journey for Bell. Back in the 1950s, Karl and his brother Frank were star swimmers at Santa Maria High. The duo both qualified for a number of CIF meets. When Karl attended Cal Poly and swam there, he found the sport of water polo and started the area's first water polo program at Santa Maria High. (Frank Bell happens to have a pool named after him at Visalia's Redwood High School). Karl Bell also coached water polo at Hancock College.
Karl's son, Charlie Bell, caught the coaching bug, too. Charlie Bell has coached water polo at various schools in the Santa Maria Valley and runs the long-standing One Way Water Polo program in the area.
Bell's story of coaching and teaching is highlighted by the Santa Maria Times as part of its 'Difference-makers' series, which aims to commemorate community members who have left a lasting impact on area athletics.
