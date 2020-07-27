Difference-maker: Al Vierra has worked with the youth in Santa Maria since 1972

Al Vierra was grumbling about some of the coaching decisions being made at St. Joseph High School.
“My daughter said to me, ‘Instead of complaining, why don’t you do something about it?’” Vierra, laughing, told Brad Memberto of the Lompoc Record.
So Vierra did, and a distinguished career with St. Joseph athletics followed.
Vierra spoke with Memberto in May of 2010, days before being inducted into the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Hall of Fame.
“I was surprised and pleased,” to learn he would be inducted into the NSBCART Hall, Vierra told Memberto. “I am very grateful.”
At the time if his induction, Vierra had worked with 10 of the 12 head football coaches that had been at St. Joseph at that time.
Vierra had been a coach or worked in some capacity at St. Joseph since 1972 at the time he was inducted into the NSBCART Hall.
When he was inducted, Vierra had served as the Director of Football Operations at St. Joseph.
Active as a member of the Kiwanis Club since 1969, Vierra chaired two committees for the United Way and was on the board of directors for SMOOTH, SMAT and the Salvation Army. He also worked for seven years with P.L.A.Y. (People For Leisure and Youth).
Vierra graduated from Kaimuki High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. He played basketball and ran track there.
After graduating from high school in 1952, Vierra joined the Marines. He served three years and broke into coaching. Vierra coached a local Little League squad.
Vierra played football and basketball at Diablo Valley College, then transferred to Cal State Hayward where he played for the school’s first basketball team.
He moved to Santa Maria in 1969 and quickly became engrossed in youth programs and athletics.
Vierra served at the Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club for more than 30 years, including 20 as the executive director.
He served as a coach and a member of the board of directors for the Orcutt American and Orcutt National Little Leagues in the 1970s, helped found the Orcutt Youth Basketball League in 1972 and helped start the first youth tackle football league in 1971.
Besides helping the latter two leagues get off the ground, Vierra served as a coach in both.
One year he helped coach a fledgling Orcutt youth basketball team, which had players from two schools.
“It was one of my favorite times coaching,” Vierra told Memberto. “We played 18 games and lost all 18, but no kid quit and no kid missed practice. We must have been doing something right.”
Vierra coached football and basketball at St. Joseph. When he was done coaching, Vierra ran the score clock at St. Joseph basketball games and the scoreboard at school baseball games.
“St. Joseph just gave me an opportunity to be around kids, and it’s been great,” Vierra said to Memberto.
“You feed off their energy. I get home after a game and my wife asks me where did I get all this energy.”
Vierra has continued to be a mainstay at St. Joseph High School, attending various athletic events and the weekly Round Table luncheon, pitching in when he can.
Player of the Decade Monday Update
Update - Monday 10:00 a.m.
Players
|Santa Maria Times
|Lompoc Record
|Santa Ynez Valley News
|Vote Totals
|Caleb Thomas
|300
|113
122
|535
|Mike McCoy
|188
|129
|208
|525
|Patrick Laird
|169
|19
|23
|211
|Nick Kimball
|227
|58
|62
|347
|Total Votes
|884
|319
|415
|1618
After the weekend, and the first push of voting we have a close race for the top Santa Barbara County of the last decade but Nick Kimball is ahead pretty comfortably over Patrick Laird.
There is still plenty of time to vote so make sure you get your vote in!
Four remain: Thomas, McCoy, Laird and Kimball
Here we are.
After thousands of votes have been cast in two rounds of voting, we are down to the final four candidates for the Central Coast Player of the Decade award.
And the surprises keep coming.
Both the top seeds in the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County brackets have been eliminated in stunning upsets.
Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs was eliminated in the first round of voting and Lompoc's Toa Taua was eliminated in the second round.
Who's left? A very respectable group of four players.
The two remaining candidates from Santa Barbara County are former Righetti standout lineman Caleb Thomas and former Santa Ynez quarterback Mike McCoy.
The San Luis Obispo County finalists are Nipomo graduate Nick Kimball and former Mission Prep running back Patrick Laird.
McCoy, the fifth seed, knocked off a pair of brothers to make it to the Santa Barbara final. McCoy first beat No. 4 seed Ainuu Taua in the opening round of voting then edged Toa Taua in the second round.
McCoy got past Toa Taua 589-394 in total votes.
Thomas, the No. 3 seed, made it to his region's final after receiving 402 total votes in the second round to edge No. 2 seed Lavon Coleman of Lompoc, who gathered 326 votes in the second round.
That means Thomas will go toe-to-toe with McCoy.
The big surprise in the SLO County bracket is that the No. 8 seed has made it to the regional final. That would be the Nipomo High grad Kimball.
The former Titan receiver eased past former Arroyo Grande High standout receiver/defensive back/kicker Garrett Owens 495-220. Kimball was the one who knocked off the No. 1 seed Seth Jacobs in the opening round of voting.
It's shaping up to be quite a battle in the SLO County final. Kimball will go up against the No. 2 seed Laird, who has received the second-most votes through two rounds of voting, just behind Kimball.
Laird has cruised past both of his opponents so far, getting past former Arroyo Grande standout Bradley Mickey in the second round, receiving 564 total votes to Mickey's total of 239.
There were 3,229 total votes cast in the second round, with the poll running from July 16 to July 23.
The regional finals will run through July 31. The winners of those matchups will meet in the area final.
SLO County final: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball
No. 2 Patrick Laird's career stats:
Rushing: 4,551 yards rushing, 50 TDs (3,117 yards rushing, 32 TDs as senior)
College: Played running back at Cal.
Note: Currently on Miami Dolphins' roster. Only area player to score an NFL TD last decade.
No. 8 Nick Kimball's career stats:
Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014)
Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs
College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.
Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.
Vote: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball
Santa Barbara County final: No. 3 Caleb Thomas vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
Caleb Thomas' career stats:
Defense: 103 total tackles (86 solo), 21 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, INT.
College: Red-shirted last year at Tulane.
Note: 2018 All-Area MVP.
Mike McCoy's career stats:
Passing: 141 for 251 for 2,524 yards, 23 TDs, 14 INTs
Rushing: 123 carries, 1,091 yards, 13 TDs
Receiving: 33 catches, 510 yards, 5 TDs
All-purpose: 2,488 yards
Defense: 90 tackles (56 solo), 5 TFLs; 11 INTs, 21 pass breakups, 205 INT return yards
Kicking: 103 kickoffs for 4,071 yards, 23 TBs; 90 punts, 2,998 yards, 18 inside 20
Returns: 32 kickoff returns 682 yards, TD
Scoring: 21 TDs scored, 108 kick points; 9 for 11 on field goals, long of 48; 81 for 85 on PATs
College: Set to play at Hancock
Vote: No. 3 Caleb Thomas vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa…
