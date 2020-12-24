You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Debbie Wegemer, St. Joseph's No. 1 fan, is retiring
top story

Debbie Wegemer, St. Joseph's No. 1 fan, is retiring

St. Joseph's biggest fan, someone who has become synonymous with the Knights' athletics programs, is retiring. But she's not going away, just yet.

Debbie Wegemer, renowned for proudly cheering on the Knights at just about every athletic event over the past 20 years, is retiring from the school.

Wegemer, a native of San Luis Obispo, joined St. Joseph High School on a volunteer basis in 1999 and moved up to part-time in 2004, working in the attendance office. She eventually become a full-time employee at the school and moved to the assistant athletic director position in 2008, working under John Osborne, who took over the AD position when Dave Brunell retired.

Last week, the school announced she was retiring and unveiled the 'D-Wags Fan of the Year' perpetual trophy.

Wegemer, who's father was deeply involved in Central Coast baseball, grew up with a love of sports. Her position at St. Joseph, working closely with high school athletes, was a dream.

"With my love of sports, being at St. Joe's was the best opportunity I could ever have in a job. Really, it wasn't a job," Wegemer said.

Wegemer viewed herself as a "worker bee" and "just one of those people who likes to work behind the scenes."

One thing she focused on in her role at St. Joseph was ensuring the visiting players, coaches, fans and parents felt welcome at the school.

"Being in athletics was my love," Wegemer said. "I enjoyed the game management, talking with refs and umpires, coaches and players from other teams. We always wanted to make teams feel welcome at St. Joseph.

"No matter if things were said during the games -- I know it can get rowdy there -- we always wanted them to know we appreciated them coming to the games. St. Joe's has always prided itself on being a family and we wanted fans to feel welcome being at the school."

Wegemer said she enjoyed working with Osborne, who was a longtime baseball coach and athletic director at Hancock College.

+4
The Rebirth of Karlos Balderas

The Rebirth of Karlos Balderas

The Santa Maria fighter has uprooted much of his life, moving to Los Angeles to work with famed trainer Buddy McGirt, just a part of the process which the fighter has titled the 'Rebirth of Karlos.'

"I love Ozzie. He's so much fun to be around. I've never met a man with so much energy in my life, he’s great," Wegemer said, adding working with Osborne and Tom Mott, the current athletic director, was a good experience.

"I learned so much from Tom and Ozzie," she said. "With any problems that come up, with rowdy fans. I know I have been one of those myself a couple times. I'm very passionate about it, I loved my St. Joe kids and felt I was there to protect them, kind of like I was their mom.

"It was a perfect job for me and I feel blessed St. Joe's let me have as much time there as I wanted."

Wegemer said her favorite memories at St. Joseph come from the 2011 CIF State championship girls basketball team.  

"Those girls were something else," she said. "They were the sweetest girls you ever meet until you got on that basketball court and they were a force to be reckoned with. Tom and I remember at the end of March how absolutely exhausted we were after so much traveling.

"There were a lot of bus rides."

Wegemer first became involved with the school when her son Mark was on the baseball team at St. Joe's. Mark graduated in 2003 and her son graduated in 2006; both played soccer and baseball. She's also served on the Orcutt Little League board.

Though she's retiring, Wegemer says she'll still be around.

"I will never not go to St. Joe's games," she said. "I've always known in my heart St. Joe's to be a special place."

Wegemer said she and her husband plan to "do some RVing" and hope to visit their two grandchildren, who are based out of the country.

"My husband retired four years ago and we plan to get on the road and do some traveling."

Player of the Decade Boys Basketball: Get to know the nominees before voting starts

It's almost time to vote in our boys basketball player of the decade poll, have you taken a moment to read about the nominees? Go through this collection of profiles and get ready for the voting.  We have been working to highlight the decade's best players in several different sports over the last few months, and now we continue with boys basketball. We've really enjoyed the level of participation we've had with the football and girls basketball polls, so share these profiles and the contest with your friends to get the word out and support our local athletes.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
The Rebirth of Karlos Balderas
Boxing

The Rebirth of Karlos Balderas

  • Updated

The Santa Maria fighter has uprooted much of his life, moving to Los Angeles to work with famed trainer Buddy McGirt, just a part of the process which the fighter has titled the 'Rebirth of Karlos.'

+3
"He's a special young man:" St. Joseph football star Darien Langley celebrates signing with UC Davis
Football

"He's a special young man:" St. Joseph football star Darien Langley celebrates signing with UC Davis

  • Updated

"He's a special young man," St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor said of Langley. "Obviously, he's known throughout the Central Coast for his speed and athleticism, but what I'm proud of is how he's evolved as a young man, in terms of being accountable and responsible, but also being a role model for his younger brother and also future Knights. He's set a great example. Even when he did get a lot of notoriety, he was also humble throughout the process. I think UC Davis is a great spot for him."

+3
Part I: Where are the junior high sports in the Santa Maria Valley? Justin Bronson campaigns for more opportunities
High School

Part I: Where are the junior high sports in the Santa Maria Valley? Justin Bronson campaigns for more opportunities

  • Updated

Santa Maria Valley high schools offer upwards of 22 sports, though the junior highs might have no more than six. "I think that a lot of people get used to the situation or the circumstances they grew up in, or just what's existed over time," Bronson says. "When I look at Santa Maria, and I've been at Righetti now for 10 years, there's just so much potential. Not to say there's not a lot of great things going on, but there's potential for things to become even larger, if you will. There's so many more opportunities."

+3
Signing Day: Hancock College LB Honus Wagner signs with Gardner-Webb
High School

Signing Day: Hancock College LB Honus Wagner signs with Gardner-Webb

  • Updated

Wagner, a linebacker out of North Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia, signed with FCS program Gardner-Webb on Wednesday. The Running Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb play in Boiling Springs, Georgia, not too far from where Wagner grew up. Wagner has been home for awhile. Hancock has been distance learning since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March and the Bulldogs' 2020 season was canceled.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News