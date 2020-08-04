Danny Duffy's gem wasted in loss to Cubs; Jeff McNeil scratched from lineup Monday

Danny Duffy has more than lived up to expectations three starts into the season.
The 31-year-old was chosen to start on opening day for the Kansas City Royals and has given his team a chance to win every game he's been in.
What does he have to show for it? A record of no wins and two losses.
Voting will be open for a week, closing Monday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m.
The Cabrillo High grad's solid streak to start the season continued Monday with a six-inning performance against the Chicago Cubs. Duffy allowed just one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts in that game, but the Royals lost 2-0.
The Royals have scored just four runs combined in the three games Duffy has started, with two shutouts.
The Royals wasted Duffy's performance Monday as Duffy pitched six innings of one-run ball. Kansas City finished with five hits in its fourth straight loss.
“It’s frustrating for the whole group because we know the kind of potential of our whole offense,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny told the Associated Press after the loss. "When we get that kind of pitching, we make defensive plays, it just comes back to we have an offense with the potential to put up big numbers, it’s just that the consecutive hits, we’re just having trouble getting multiple in an inning.”
“It was just good to see everybody again,” said SMSC member Parker Reynolds. “Since we came back, I’ve seen maybe 15, 20 girls and guys.”
Chicago third baseman Kris Bryant connected for his first homer of the season in the seventh, hitting a drive to center off Ian Kennedy. The 2016 NL MVP struggled in his first six games of the year, going 3 for 25 at the plate.
Bryant said he told his infant son, Kyler, he would hit a home run for him.
“It's kind of cool. I'll be able to tell him that when he's a little older," Bryant told the AP after the game. “He (doesn't) remember anything now.”
Duffy (0-2) matched Cubs starter Alec Mills zero for zero until the fifth. The Cubs loaded the bases on two walks and a single. After Anthony Rizzo popped out, Javier Báez drove in Nico Hoerner with a liner to right for a sacrifice fly.
While he was excelling in the classroom and the pool, leading Righetti to another league water polo title in front of packed stands, Karamitsos was doing what he could to get youngsters on a similar path. He spent the little extra time he had as a volunteer coach for a youth water polo program.
Duffy then coaxed Willson Contreras into an inning-ending groundout, but the damage was done.
“It was exactly what we needed from him in that situation. He was fantastic,” Matheny said of Duffy.
The left-hander walked four batters in the game. On the season, Duffy has allowed nine hits over 15 1/3 innings with 16 strikeouts and five walks. He has a 4.11 ERA. His WHIP is at an exceptional 0.91 on the season.
From the Vault: John Madden didn't just coach at Hancock College, he found a home on the Central Coast
Madden, who was Hancock's head football coach for the 1962 and 1963 seasons, didn't just coach football on the Central Coast. He wove himself into the fabric of the area.
McNeil scratched Monday night
Nipomo High grad Jeff McNeil, now a starter for the New York Mets, was scratched just before Monday night's game against Atlanta.
McNeil was reported to be suffering what the club called "lower-back tightness."
He was pulled from the starting lineup just before first pitch.
The former Titan, who was an All-Star in 2019, was set for an MRI Tuesday night. McNeil was on a bit of a hot streak, going 4-for-8 in two games this month, boosting his batting average to .343 on the season.
McNeil was one of the top hitters in the National League last season before suffering a season-ending wrist injury in September.
McNeil is 12-for-35 this season with three doubles and five RBIs. He's drawn four walks and struck out four times. His on-base percentage is .429.
In 206 career games, McNeil is hitting .322 with 52 doubles, seven triples and 26 home runs, 23 of which came last season when he hit .318.
McNeil hit .329 in 63 games with the Mets as a rookie in 2018.
McNeil, 28, graduated from Nipomo High in 2010 and was drafted by the Mets in the 12th round out of Long Beach State in 2013.
Player of the Decade Monday Infographic
It's down to this: McCoy vs. Kimball
It took about 20,000 votes and a few weeks to get here.
Now, two finalists remain.
The Player of the Decade tournament comes down to this: Mike McCoy vs. Nick Kimball.
Santa Barbara County vs. San Luis Obispo County.
Santa Ynez vs. Nipomo.
Quarterback vs. Receiver.
McCoy, the former star quarterback, and Swiss army knife, at Santa Ynez, advanced to the final after beating former Righetti standout Caleb Thomas in the SB County final.
Kimball, the former Nipomo standout and All-Area MVP, topped Patrick Laird, the former Mission Prep star and perhaps the area's top college and NFL performer of the last decade, in the SLO County final.
In that round, more than 7,000 votes were cast among the four semifinalists.
McCoy, Santa Barbara County's No. 5 seed, received 2,963 total votes across all three of our sites in that round as Thomas came up just short, with 2,741 total votes.
Kimball, the No. 8 seed from SLO County, as he's done throughout the contest, had strong vote total across all three of our sites. He finished with nearly 300 more votes than Patrick Laird, the No. 2 seed. Kimball won the SLO County final 962-666.
Both the top seeds in the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County brackets were eliminated in upsets by the two finalists.
Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs was eliminated in the first round of voting by Kimball and Lompoc's Toa Taua was eliminated in the second round by McCoy.
SB Champ McCoy vs. SLO County champ Kimball
Player of the Decade Final
Mike McCoy vs. Nick Kimball
Mike McCoy's career:
Passing: 141 for 251 for 2,524 yards, 23 TDs, 14 INTs. Rushing: 123 carries, 1,091 yards, 13 TDs. Receiving: 33 catches, 510 yards, 5 TDs. All-purpose: 2,488 yards. Defense: 90 tackles (56 solo), 5 TFLs; 11 INTs, 21 pass breakups, 205 INT return yards. Kicking: 103 kickoffs for 4,071 yards, 23 TBs; 90 punts, 2,998 yards, 18 inside 20. Returns: 32 kickoff returns 682 yards, TD. Scoring: 21 TDs scored, 108 kick points; 9 for 11 on field goals, long of 48; 81 for 85 on PATs
College: Plays at Hancock.
vs.
Nick Kimball's career:
Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014). Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs. Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.
College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.
No. 5 Mike McCoy vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball
Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Nick Kimball and his stellar 2014 campaign
Nick Kimball put together one of the most spectacular seasons by a wide receiver in Central Coast history in 2014.
In fact, his senior season was one of the better all-around campaigns the area has ever seen.
Teaming up with standout quarterback Matt Albright, Kimball hauled in 21 touchdown passes in 2014.
He had a touchdown catch in 11 of the Titans' 14 games. He twice made four receptions for touchdowns in a game, including his five-catch, 197-yard performance in a playoff win at Shadow Hills. Kimball had six games with at least two touchdown catches.
The senior finished that season with 52 catches for 1,240 yards and the 21 scores, averaging about 24 yards a catch.
Kimball also played most of the season on defense, recording 35 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss and three interceptions.
There's more, though. Thanks to inconsistency and injuries in the kicking game, Kimball also handled most of the Titans' punting and place-kicking duties that year.
He averaged about 34 yards on 24 punts (808 yards) and also went 53-for-66 on point-after-tries and 4-for-6 on field goals.
The highlight of Kimball's season, however, was the team's success. Kimball's play helped the Titans win the Northern League title and advance to the CIF Southern Section Northwest Division title game, which they won 22-19 over Arrowhead Christian on Dec. 6, 2014.
Of course Kimball had the game-winning play in that contest, taking a short swing pass 39 yards to the house to help Nipomo seal the win.
"I expected to play both ways. I didn't expect to play defense as much but whatever helped the team is what I did," Kimball said after being named the All-Area MVP in 2014. "I did whatever I could do to contribute to the team winning."
Kimball paired up perfectly with his quarterback Albright, who threw 62 touchdowns in two seasons as the Titans' starting quarterback.
"I think it's a great choice. I just tried to give him a chance to make a play with the ball," Albright said in 2014 of Kimball being named All-Area MVP. "Every time he got the ball in his hands he had a chance to score, and he did score most of the time. Almost 50-percent of the time he touched the ball he scored."
Kimball caught 31 touchdown passes from Albright in two seasons. In all, Kimball had 82 catches over his career, meaning, with 31 touchdown catches, nearly 38 percent of his receptions went for touchdowns.
St. Joseph's Ryan Blaise Smith is one of the few receivers with a better mark than Kimball's 2014 campaign. Smith was named the All-Area MVP in 2000 after he led the state in catches (99) and yards (1,634) as he set single season St. Joseph records for those categories as a senior.
Kimball went on to play at Hancock College and earned All-Conference Second Team honors as a freshman for the Bulldogs in 2016 when he finished with 25 receptions for 367 yards and four touchdowns. Kimball had 29 catches for 365 yards and a score in his sophomore season at Hancock. Kimball then transferred to the University of LaVerne, where he and Albright played last year.
Kimball is the seventh Player of the Decade nominee. The rest of the Player of the Decade nominees, from Northern Santa Barbara and South San Luis Obispo counties, will be released in the coming weeks. He joins the previous nominees, Arroyo Grande grads Bradley Mickey and Seth Jacobs, former Lompoc High standouts Lavon Coleman and Ainuu Taua, former Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhitte and former Santa Ynez receiver Gabe Prendergast.
Once all the nominees have been announced, readers will have the opportunity to vote for Player of the Decade.
Player of the Decade: Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy took versatility to an extreme level
Football players can put up some staggering statistics at the high school level.
Often times a star running back also doubles as his team's top linebacker. A top receiver commonly stars as his team's top defensive back.
Sometimes a two-way player also contributes as a special teamer, handling punts or kicks, occasionally.
Then there's Mike McCoy, whose versatility is truly unmatched.
Barnett coached tennis for 32 years, the last 23 of them at Santa Maria High School. She was inducted into the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Hall of Fame in 2019. This year's Hall of Fame class and induction ceremony was canceled due the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCoy's career statistics at Santa Ynez are hard to fathom. He threw for over 2,500 yards and 23 touchdowns as a quarterback. He also accumulated over 1,000 career rushing yards with 13 career touchdowns. (He has three touchdown runs over 95 yards).
McCoy also amassed more than 500 receiving yards and five touchdown catches.
Let's keep going.
On defense, McCoy recorded 87 total tackles in 33 career varsity games. He also intercepted 11 passes.
Righetti was 4-4 when the 2020 season suspended and eventually canceled. Would the Warriors be able to repeat as league champs? Could they play even deeper into the playoffs? Could this deep group of veteran players bring Righetti that elusive CIF title?
Not bad. McCoy, who graduated in 2017, wasn't just a two-way player, he was a quarterback who played both ways consistently and impacted the game on both sides of the ball.
But we're not done yet.
McCoy was his team's kicker as well, booting 103 kickoffs in two seasons with 23 touchbacks. He also punted 90 times for 3,000 yards, pinning 18 kicks inside the 20-yard line.
McCoy didn't just handle kickoffs, he was also a kick returner. He compiled 682 kick return yards with a kick return touchdown. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown and another touchdown on an interception return.
“I’m just throwing the four-seam fastball right now,” said Baez. “I’m working on the two-seamer."
For his career, McCoy was good on 81 of 85 point-after tries and went 9 for 11 on field goals with a long of 48. He accumulated 108 total kick points in his career.
To recap, McCoy accounted for touchdowns in six different ways, throwing 23 touchdown passes, rushing for 13, receiving five, returning one for a touchdown on an interception and one more on a fumble and another on a kick return. He scored 21 touchdowns on his own and threw for 23 more while also intercepting 11 passes while kicking for 108 points.
"One of the most versatile players I think the Central Coast has ever seen," his former coach Josh McClurg said of McCoy. "Lock-down corner, dual-threat QB, kicker, punter, kick returner and was a great wide receiver."
“If there isn’t a spot on the team my freshman year I still plan on trying to make the team my sophomore year.“ DeBruno said. “Obviously, competing at the DI level is a goal for any high school athlete so if I could have that opportunity it would be a huge dream come true.”
McCoy is the 15th finalist for the Times' Player of the Decade. The list of finalists was compiled by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, which polled area coaches. McCoy led the Pirates to an 8-2 record as a senior, though they weren't selected for the CIF-SS playoffs.
McCoy's numbers are clearly different, but to see his impact you'd need to see his style of play. During his senior season in 2016, in which McCoy took over the quarterback position after contributing in his various other roles in his first two varsity seasons, he brought an electrifying ability to extend plays and make things happen out of nothing.
"Mike had tremendous work ethic and I think he made every opposing coach create a 'McCoy Drill' when they had to game plan against him due to his ability to scramble and improve broken plays," McClurg says. "He was really special when a pass play broke down because he could then use his running ability.
"Dude was special. When you had him and (receiver Gabe) Prendergast on the field together and it was 3rd and 31, we were still confident."
McClurg notes that McCoy's three 95-yard rushing touchdowns in his career never matched the school record for longest scoring run.
"My younger brother Jeff has the school record at 96 yards and Mike was always trying to beat it," McClurg recalls.
Though McCoy had never really mastered the QB position in his first two varsity seasons, McClurg had no doubt he'd find his place in that role as a senior. After all, "he won the NFL Punt, Pass and Kick competition in the fourth grade, for the entire nation," McClurg said.
After graduating from Santa Ynez, McCoy initially attended Santa Barbara City College but spent last year at Hancock College.
McCoy joins the previous nominees, including his former teammate Prendergast. The other finalists are Paso Robles' Bailey Gaither; Mission Prep's Patrick Laird; Righetti grad Caleb Thomas; Arroyo Grande's Garrett Owens, Seth Jacobs and Bradley Mickey; Lompoc's Toa Taua, Ainuu Taua and Lavon Coleman; St. Joseph linebacker Fenton Will; Nipomo receiver Nick Kimball and quarterback Matt Albright and former Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhitte.
Once all 16 finalists have been announced, readers will have the opportunity to vote for Central Coast Player of the Decade after winners are chosen from Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County.
Player of the Decade: San Luis Obispo's Emilio Corona helped elevate Tigers
San Luis Obispo's football team went 2-18 in the two seasons before Emilio Corona took over the quarterback position in 2018.
In his two seasons at the helm of the Tiger offense, Corona guided San Luis Obispo to an 18-6 record. The Tigers won a PAC 4 League championship and made the CIF Central Section Division 3 semifinals in 2019.
To sum it up, SLO won just 10 percent of its games in the two seasons preceding Corona's arrival and over 80 percent of their games with him leading the offense.
The Righetti wrestling program’s booth is at the corner of McCoy and Broadway. The Pioneer Valley Booster Club’s booth is at the corner of Main and Miller, in the old Sears parking lot. Southside's booth is at 901 W. Main Street.
That uprising wasn't solely Corona's doing, but he was clearly the face of the Tigers' turnaround.
"It feels great to be able to take a program that struggled and watch the transformation," Corona said Thursday. "We went from a program that was almost expecting lot lose to a winning one."
Corona threw 56 touchdown passes in his 24 varsity games, throwing 38 touchdowns in his senior season last fall.
"We were a tight group," Corona says of his now former high school teammates. "I played with most of my receivers since the sixth or seventh grade. We're childhood friends and really connected on the field. It's always way more fun playing with your buddies and that was a big factor (in the turnaround)."
But Corona wasn't just a pocket-passer, he was a true dual-threat quarterback. He rushed for 847 yards and 14 touchdowns last season and 800 yards and 10 more scores his junior campaign.
The Tigers went 10-2 last fall, winning the PAC 4 League title. Corona earned league MVP honors after accounting for 52 total touchdowns.
For his work in leading the Tigers' resurgence, Corona has been chosen as the 16th and last finalist for the Times' Player of the Decade award.
Corona says his team's 2019 playoff win over Madera, a 49-28 victory, and a 28-21 win over rival Arroyo Grande last fall were two highlights from his career in black and gold. He also noted a pay-back win over Nipomo last fall as another night to remember.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department denied the plan set forth by county high school to resume athletic activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My favorite win would be our playoff win against Madera. There was a big home crowd and an awesome atmosphere," Corona said. "We played well and it was a cool feeling to get a playoff win, something that everyone there hadn't seen in awhile. Then definitely A.G. my senior year was a huge win for us. No one at SLO, including our administrators or teachers, thought it would happen.
"Also, for me, beating Nipomo was big because in my junior year we played them for the league championship and I was basically on one ankle with a high ankle sprain. It was a tough game but we got some revenge my senior year."
Corona's career numbers: 281 for 508 passing, 4,635 yards, with 56 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He carried the ball 189 times for 1,762 yards and 25 more touchdowns.
McCoy's career statistics at Santa Ynez are hard to fathom. He threw for over 2,500 yards and 23 touchdowns as a quarterback. He also accumulated over 1,000 career rushing yards with 13 career touchdowns. (He has three touchdown runs over 95 yards). McCoy also amassed more than 500 receiving yards and five touchdown catches.
Corona is now done with football. He is currently playing in a wood bat league in San Diego, preparing to leave for the University of Washington this fall on a baseball scholarship. Corona was also a standout point guard on the Tiger basketball team.
"I’m just focusing on baseball from here on out," Corona said. "No basketball or football. It's really interesting because I've always been training for three sports. Now I have one focus. I have an off-season which is crazy for me. I'm usually playing games the whole year. It’s been fun and it's definitely going to be different during the football season when I'm just a fan."
Speaking of standout players past and present, Corona says he was motivated by two older players during his freshman year while attending Mission Prep: Joe and Tim Miller. Tim Miller is now a linebacker at Cal Poly.
"They were a big thing at Mission. They were really dedicated and spent hours and hours watching film and I really saw what it took to be a great player," Corona said.
Cleared for takeoff: Cabrillo and Lompoc athletes set to return to campus July 6, with tight restrictions
Corona also played with someone who he thinks is already the Central Coast's next star player: Thomas Cole, an offensive lineman in the class of 2021 who has committed to play for UCLA.
"I've got nothing but great things to say about Thomas," Corona said. "Just off the bat, you’d never know that man had about 20 or 30 offers. He's so humble. I wouldn't be surprised to see him pay in the NFL. I'm super excited to watch that kid play at UCLA."
Corona joins the previous nominees: Santa Ynez quarterback Mike McCoy and receiver Gabe Prendergast; Paso Robles receiver Bailey Gaither; Mission Prep running back Patrick Laird; Righetti lineman Caleb Thomas; Arroyo Grande's Garrett Owens, Seth Jacobs and Bradley Mickey; Lompoc's Toa Taua, Ainuu Taua and Lavon Coleman; St. Joseph linebacker Fenton Will; Nipomo receiver Nick Kimball and quarterback Matt Albright and former Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhitte.
Now that all 16 finalists have been announced, readers will have the opportunity to vote for Central Coast Player of the Decade in a bracket format beginning Monday. The list of finalists was compiled by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, which polled area coaches and former players.
Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons
The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County over the last 10 seasons of high school ball.
See who our nominees are thus far.
San Luis Obispo's football team went 2-18 in the two seasons before Emilio Corona took over the quarterback position in 2018.
Football players can put up some staggering statistics at the high school level. Often times a star running back also doubles as his team's to…
Surely Bailey Gaither loves his hometown of Paso Robles, but it looks like San Jose is growing on him as well. After all, Gaither is entering …
Scored first NFL TD in 2019 with Dolphins
Caleb Thomas' football career at Righetti High School feels like a movie script.
Garrett Owens was a solid offensive player during his days at Arroyo Grande High.
Anyone who flips on Toa Taua's freshman highlight tape at Lompoc High will see a No. 35 in blue that does not look or play like a freshman. F…
Russ Edwards coached Matt Albright during the quarterback's two seasons on the varsity level at Nipomo High.
Player of the Decade: A look back at Fenton Will's stellar career in the middle of St. Joseph's defense
Fenton Will was a highly-skilled football player during his days at St. Joseph.
Nick Kimball put together one of the most spectacular seasons by a wide receiver in Central Coast history in 2014.
Bradley Mickey led Arroyo Grande in receiving yards in 2015.
Every once in a while, a special type of player comes around.
The physical tailback known for his punishing running style once declared himself the 'YAC President' during his days at Lompoc High. He made …
In a lineup of the area's top football players of the past decade, Blake Truhitte will certainly stand out.
Player of the Decade: Ainuu Taua, our second nominee, dominated opposing offenses at a level rarely seen
Dominance on a football field is, at times, hard to see.
Tom Goossen, who coached Arroyo Grande's football team to a CIF Southern Section title in 2011, once said Seth Jacobs would probably be his te…
Senior Spotlight Series: Celebrating the area's top senior student-athletes
Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The athletes featured here were their school's nominee for Athlete of the Year or Student Athlete of the Year for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's end-of-year banquet that has been canceled due to the outbreak.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Orcutt Academy senior Josiah DeBruno had a (very) abbreviated 2020 senior track season. He is hoping to resu…
Santa Ynez senior Richie Sandoval was faced with a choice. CSUB or Fresno State? He chose the Roadrunners.
Fresno State or Cal State Bakersfield? For Santa Ynez High School senior wrestler Richie Sandoval, when it came to where he would continue his…
Eli Pellot is moving on from a decorated, and busy, career at Cabrillo High School.
After a decorated senior season in which she was an integral part of a history-making Orcutt Academy girls basketball team, Mariah Lopez hopes…
Ever since he was a child, Eric Ahler has been gazing into space through a telescope. "I've always liked learning about stars and space, and h…
Some of Mariana Tello’s illustrious athletic career at Santa Maria High School was spent on land. Some of it was spent in the water.
It had rained before the 2019 Santa Maria Christmas Parade. With all that moisture on the ground, “We were the only high school band that show…
A future first-generation college student, Righetti High School senior Emily Lopez had zeroed in on Santa Barbara City College as her school o…
Faith and family have always been most important to Ryan Morgan, and the Lompoc High School senior said family is a big reason why he will con…
Senior Spotlight: After successful basketball and volleyball career at Cabrillo, Morgan McIntyre embarks on journey to become educator
Cabrillo High School senior Morgan McIntyre carries a 4.20 GPA, and she was accepted into every college she applied to. She was all set to con…
Senior Spotlight: Pioneer Valley track and field standout Lauren Carandang set on attending UC San Diego before heading to medical school
Pioneer Valley High School senior Lauren Carandang had known for awhile that she would continue her education at either UC Berkeley or UC San …
UC Santa Barbara or UC Irvine? That was the decision Santa Maria High School senior Doris Nogales felt she had to make as far as where to cont…
The Nipomo High School Female Senior Athlete of the Year will not have to commute far for the next stop in her respective academic and athleti…
Senior Spotlight: After a string of bad luck, Jake Steels re-tools in the classroom, will attend Fresno State
Jake Steels seemed headed for an all-everything 2020 senior sports school year at Righetti High School.
Ayziah Simmons burst on to the Lompoc High School soccer scene as a freshman and quickly became a rising star. Trouble was, she was putting so…
Sophomore spotlight: Izzie Fraire sees final season at Hancock College upended by coronavirus pandemic
Swimming has been a big part of Hancock College sophomore Izzie Fraire’s life since she was a child. “I’ve been part of the Santa Maria Swim C…
Senior Spotlight: Inspired by an episode of Grey's Anatomy, St. Joseph tennis standout decides to study biology at UCSB
St. Joseph senior Janelle Brickey was all set to major in pre-earth science at UC Santa Barbara. Then, while watching an episode of a hit TV s…
Ernesto Gomez was a four-year track runner at Pioneer Valley and a varsity runner the last two - though his senior season, as everyone else’s …
For Valley Christian Academy senior Kathryn Eiler, there is a lot to like about Patrick Henry College. As far as Eiler is concerned, there is …
Since he was a fourth grader at Fairlawn Elementary School in Santa Maria, competitive running has been a big part of Jedric Callado's life. N…
Senior Spotlight: Lompoc soccer and volleyball standout Amy Bommersbach to follow in parents' footsteps
“The apple doesn’t fall from the tree,” may sound like a cliche, but Lompoc High School senior Amy Bommersbach has made her career choice beca…
After an illustrious high school aquatics career, “I will be playing (NCAA) Division I water polo,” said Santa Ynez senior Henry Allen.
Senior Spotlight: Christian Morin, with a big assist from his dad, thrived as a student, athlete at Pioneer Valley
Christian Morin carries at 3.96 GPA at Pioneer Valley. He played "the big three" football, basketball and baseball, during his time there.
Most successful athletes have at least one thing in common — remarkable peripheral vision. Cabrillo High School senior Antoinette Terrones has…
William Jin was a mainstay for an Orcutt Academy boys tennis team that made it to the CIF Central Section divisional semifinals last year and …
Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's Jeremy Hicks may not be done with basketball just yet as he prepares to head to Azusa Pacific
Azusa Pacific, Jeremy Hicks decided, has several things going for it. Thus, that is where the Cabrillo High School senior Male Scholar Athlete…
Before his high school career at Santa Maria High School started, current SMHS senior Gilberto Mora set three goals for himself.
Cal Poly has a sound reputation as an agricultural school. Orcutt Academy senior Karli Lundberg hopes to go into the agricultural field. She a…
When it came down to where she will continue her education and athletic career, Santa Ynez High School senior Quincy Valle was in decision-mak…
Senior Spotlight: St. Joseph's Richard Gonzalez caps off big senior wrestling season with state tournament appearance
St. Joseph senior Richard Gonzalez made sure his final high school year of wrestling would be his most fruitful one. The four-year high school…
As far as where to go to continue his education, Lompoc High School senior Oscar Rojas figured Yale had an unbeatable combination. “Ever since…
After playing four years of baseball at St. Joseph High School, the last two (well, counting a truncated senior season) on the varsity, Aden A…
Tyler Williams: St. Joseph DB
Tyler Williams, DB
High School: St. Joseph
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170
Class: 2021
Offers (7):
- Cal Poly
- William & Mary
- Fordham
- Lehigh
- Bucknell
- University of San Diego
- Yale
Blessed to say I have received an offer from Yale! @EAthletix @PREMIUM805DxR @TheMarcusAlford @LowKash01 @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/T5flirjD7q— Tyler Williams (@tylerayden4) June 24, 2020
The Details
Williams is a very intriguing prospect who is starting to gain some momentum on the recruiting trail. The defensive back, who can also play some receiver, spent his sophomore season at Cabrillo before playing at St. Joseph last season and becoming an All-Area force at DB. Williams has height and a very wiry frame but can play physical with receivers before and after the catch. He's shown an ability to take on ball-carriers despite typically being the smaller man. He's increased his aggressiveness and it appeared that his confidence really started to spike as last season went along.
Even though his athleticism off the charts, he's shown good instincts, reading plays instead of just relying on his speed or size. He improved at staying in phase in coverage, but is really adept at recovering, though he won't want to rely on that against top-flight competition. Contributes in a big way on special teams.
Locked down Jalen McMillan in playoff game vs. Fresno Memorial. McMillan will play at Washington this fall.
This kid has a ton of athleticism and was on 'track' to have a big track season before everything came to a halt. Don't be surprised if he eventually picks up some Mountain West/other Group of Five offers.
Tyler Williams with another big play. The junior DB comes up with an INT on a jump ball. #sunnysidevsstjoe pic.twitter.com/gsVtukObGJ— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 9, 2019
Tyler Williams got the Knights going in the first half with his big INT returned to the Righetti 11. Set up the game’s first TD. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/JU1EyKqou2— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 2, 2019
Thomas Cole: San Luis Obispo OL/DL
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-7
Weight: 260
Class: 2021
Offers (21):
- UCLA (COMMITTED)
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Northwestern
- SMU
- Baylor
- UNLV
- Northern Arizona
- Iowa State
- Arizona
- Cal
- Michigan State
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- Yale
- Princeton
- Utah
- Colorado
- Oregon State
- Cal Poly
- Arizona State
Cole picks UCLA
We have our first commitment since we started tracking offers in May as SLO standout Thomas Cole picks UCLA.
This wasn't a huge shock as there were quite a few rumblings that Cole was going to go with the Bruins and he made his announcement Sunday afternoon.
"I would like to thank all the schools that were so active in my recruitment. Special thanks to all my coaches and trainers that have helped me get to where I am at today. Special thanks to my family for their sacrifices in making my dream a reality," Cole said on Twitter.
"To my future teammates, I look forward to working hard and going onto the field with each and every one of you! I am excited to announce my commitment to the UCLA Bruins!"
Cole, who has played OL/DL at SLO, will likely be an OT at UCLA.
The Bruins have produced some top quality NFL talent from the offensive line position over the last few years, including 2018 first-round pick Kolton Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders.
UCLA has gone 7-17 in the last two seasons under current head coach Chip Kelly, who went 46-7 in his four seasons at Oregon before coaching two NFL franchises.
The Details
Thomas Cole is a football recruit from San Luis Obispo High School. To be a little more specific, Cole is one of the most highly sought after football recruits in San Luis Obispo County history. Cole, who plays both DL and OL with the Tigers, projects as an offensive tackle at the next level. And it's looking like the class of 2021 standout can play at the next level just about where ever he wants. He currently has 21 offers including a slew of B1G 10 schools like Michigan, Michigan State and Northwestern. We don't see too many B1G offers around these parts.
Cole is one of the top offensive or defensive linemen in the entire Central Section. It's a shame he projects more as an OL in college because he's a monster on defense. He has that rare combination of power, athleticism and pure talent with a relentless motor. He looked like Nick or Joey Bosa against some of the Central Section competition this year.
But he certainly has the frame for an offensive tackle at 6-foot-7. So I wouldn't be worried about what side of the ball he plays on, with his combination of size, passion and skill, he'll be playing major college football on the biggest stage soon enough.
Sheldon Canley, Jr., Lompoc, RB
High School: Lompoc
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170
Class: 2022
Offers (1):
William & Mary
The Details
There were probably some people who thought 2019 would be a wait-and-see type of year for Sheldon Canley, Jr.
But Canley certainly wasn't gonna do much waiting. Though he certainly was seeing... tons of defenders in his dust and plenty of the end zone.
The third Canley sibling to play at Lompoc, joining brothers Dallas and D'Artagnan, lit up opposing defenses as a sophomore in 2019.
He carried the ball 83 times for 808 yards and 14 touchdowns. Canley entered the season behind Leondre Coleman and Oscar Tenorio, who were both seniors.
But Canley's explosive ability at the running back position resulted in 80-plus carries for the underclassman.
Canley made just about every one of those carries count.
And it shouldn't come as a surprise that Canley was ready to go at the varsity level as a sophomore. His father is former Brave Sheldon Canley, Sr., who played for Big Blue in the '80s before playing at Hancock and San Jose State, ultimately entering the NFL in 1991.
Canley Sr. also played on the varsity level at LHS his sophomore season.
Canley was clearly the most explosive every-down-back in the area last fall, showing off his breakaway ability time and time again. Once Canley finds a running lane, even if it's just a seam, he can make defenses pay with his speed. He is a 4.50 or under 40-yard dash type of guy.
But he also shows great vision for a youngster and does not shy away from contact. Just look at his TD run against San Marcos last year, where he was wrapped up, broke free and scored. (He had 12 carries for 272 yards and four scores in that game).
I could watch his highlight tape all day. It's that good.
Expect to see a bigger, stronger and maybe even faster version of Canley in 2020 and him to add more offers.
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley speaks after being named Male Athlete of the Week on Monday. He scored four times and rushed for 272 yards in win at San Marcos. @LompocFootball @Canley2220 #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/zDaFdMnODt— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 29, 2019
Momentum has shifted.— Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) October 19, 2019
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley scores to tie it 21-all in the third.@SMTSportsDesk @JBaileySMSports pic.twitter.com/RVKiXJrDPz
Landon Nelson, San Luis Obispo, DB
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 5-10
Weight: 180
Class: 2021
Offers (1):
Valparaiso
The Details
The area's most productive defensive back finally got on the board.
SLO's Landon Nelson, who has over 200 combined tackles after just his sophomore and junior seasons, landed his first offer, from Valparaiso, last week. The Crusaders are in the Pioneer League. (Valpo is located in Valparaiso, Indiana.)
Nelson racked up 98 tackles, one sack and three tackles-for-loss as a sophomore for the Tigers. Then last fall, Nelson had 104 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 12 pass break-ups, an INT, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
Nelson lacks ideal size, but you would never know it from watching his tape. He's a punishing tackler that plays with absolutely no fear on the field.
He's also a really versatile player. He's pretty solid in press, though he does need to improve at getting physical and jamming his receiver at the line. He really excels in off coverage, where he can read the quarterback's eyes and make a play on the ball.
It's clear there are two things that sets him apart on the field: His football IQ and his reckless tackling ability.
He instantly diagnoses plays on defense and blows things up. Receivers have a real tough time blocking him because he reads plays so quickly and is already attacking the ball before the receiver knows what's happening.
He's also an eager special teams contributor, making tackles on kickoffs and blocking kicks. He should be one of the better players every time he steps on the field this year.
If this kid was 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and played like this, he'd be a Power Five recruit. Hopefully he'll continue growing physically and more schools will give him a look.
Deville 'Joker' Dickerson: Lompoc DB
High School: Lompoc
Height: 5-10
Weight: 160
Class: 2022
Offers (1):
- William & Mary
The Details
Dickerson is a DB through-and-through. He's got swagger and can back it up with his play. 'Joker' was relentless in coverage, going up for jump balls or through receivers breaking up passes.
From his film, it looks like he's dialed in on every play. That's how he blocked four kicks and broke up 17 passes, intercepting three, last season. Just put on the St. Joseph game film to see that, where he got all three of his picks. He also blocked a kick.
Dickerson has all tools to be a next level DB. His technique is really advanced. His back-pedal is butter and he's super quick out of his breaks. He's almost always in phase. He will get beat here and there trying to break up a pass in the air instead of making a safer play on the ground. But, again, he's a sophomore playing like a senior.
As far as where his recruiting lies, it always comes down to the physical traits. He's undersized, but perhaps he'll grow a little bit more. He's already filled out quite a bit over the last year. I wouldn't be surprised to see him land some Mountain West offers eventually, but he should at least attract some top FCS programs before his senior season.
Deacon Hill: Santa Barbara QB
High School: Santa Barbara High
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
Wisconsin (COMMITTED)
Kansas State
Nevada
The Details
Hill didn't hesitate to make his college commitment, picking Wisconsin before his junior season even started. I don't blame him either, with a B1G 10 offer being a big deal. Wisconsin isn't really regarded as a quarterback school, though I guess Russell Wilson counts in the Badgers' favor.
I'd wager Hill will eventually start for the Badgers. He has the ideal physical traits for major college football, especially in the B1G 10. He's all of 6-foot-4 and has clearly been working in the weight room, sporting a more athletic build in 2019.
Hill is a natural quarterback. With the ball in his hands he makes plays inside and outside the pocket, can work a second or third read open and can throw on the run. He's Santa Barbara County's most polished quarterback recruit in decades, coming from the same school as former NFL star Randall Cunningham.
Hill also has the intangibles needed to thrive at the position. He's cool, calm and collected. He captained his team to a CIF-SS championship game as the Dons came up just short.
It'll be fun seeing Hill going against Lompoc, Oxnard, Pacifica, Rio Mesa and Dos Pueblos in league games this year.
Darien Langley: St. Joseph WR
High School: St. Joseph
Height: 5-8
Weight: 150
Class: 2021
Offers (1):
- Army
The Details
Just get the ball in his hands and let him work. That's the best way to employ Darien Langley, who can lineup in the backfield, slot, out wide or on special teams to make a major impact on his team.
Langley finally landed his first offer in May, coming from Army, a program that could definitely make sure the ball is in Langley's hands with its triple-option flex offense. (Also, landing an offer from Army isn't easy with its rigorous entrance requirements, so big props to Langley for getting that).
Langley is one of the most explosive players in the area and should build upon his first two seasons on varsity this coming season. There will definitely be plenty of opportunities for Langley to lead the St. Joseph offense with the Knights losing their quarterback, top running back and several key receivers from a team that won the Mountain League title and made the D2 semifinals in the CIF Central Section a year ago.
Christian Jones: San Luis Obispo OL
Christian Jones, OL
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-9
Weight: 295
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
- San Jose State
- San Diego State
- University of San Diego
The Details
Update: Jones added an offer from San Diego State, he announced via Twitter on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 10. He then added an offer from the University of San Diego on June 11.
It's the oldest adage in football: You can't teach size.
And Christian Jones has a lot of it. Hell, he has all of it.
He's every bit of 6-foot-9 and 300 pounds. Jones looks a bit raw but clearly has all the physical tools offensive tackles need. (He has a 7-foot wingspan).
Jones will likely take some time to grow into the position further and, once he gets to the DI level, eventually earn a starting spot.
But there's certainly some major potential there.
Jones has really light, quick feet. He does have a tendency to simply overpower smaller defenders and not focus on technique, which can be a problem considering he'll mostly see smaller guys going against Central Coast opponents. Sometimes his height works against him, at a legit 6-foot-9, but if he continues on the pace he has been the last 12 months he has the potential to land some major college offers.
Again, it's a cliche, but Jones has a huge advantage with his size and length in terms of recruiting and development. You can't coach that type of size and college coaches go out of their way to recruit size. It's a talent.
If Jones flips the switch and shows immediate development, watch out, because this guy already has NFL size.
Cavin Ross: Lompoc, QB
High School: Lompoc
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180
Class: 2023
Offers (1):
William & Mary
The Details
Ross has plenty of time to perfect his craft after stepping in at QB as a freshman for the Braves. He more than held his own against older competition and he wasn't put in an easy spot. Playing for one of the most storied programs in the area with high expectations while taking over for a senior QB in Cameron Iribarren that was the Channel League's reigning Offensive Player of the Year.
Ross has a solid frame that should translate to the FBS or FCS level. His arm strength is average, but he possesses a quick release and is confident when he throws. He didn't have to read through too many progressions last year but had a solid grasp of the offense and hits his receivers in rhythm. His ball-handling is solid and he's good on play-fakes. The LHS coaching staff did a tremendous job putting Ross in good situations with lots of play-action to suck in defenses and allow Ross to hit receivers over the top. When Ross does have to look off a receiver or go to the second option he does a good job of hitting the right guy.
I will say this: Things are gonna be tough this coming season with the Braves moving to a league with the Oxnard schools and the Braves losing Leondre Coleman, Ryan Morgan and Oscar Tenorio. But Ross is certainly on the right track and has time to continue on this path toward major college football.
Carlton Brown III: Mission Prep TE/WR
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200
Class: 2021
Offers (10):
- Oregon State
- Fresno State
- Utah State
- UNLV
- San Diego State
- Nevada
- Liberty
- Cal Poly
- Utah
- UC Davis
The Details
The first time I saw Carlton Brown was on the basketball court. And I thought he was a very good basketball player. But, now, it's clear his future lies on the football field.
Brown has a very rare combination of skills. Playing against some of the smaller schools Mission Prep played last year, Brown at times looked like Mike Evans, when he's split out wide, or George Kittle, as an in-line tight end. Brown even lined up as an edge rusher on the D-Line.
Now, as a basketball player who's also a tight end/receiver hybrid, you wouldn't be surprised to see Brown as a finesse player. But he is not. He's shown an appetite for cracking down on smaller defenders, pushing tiny DBs 5 or 10 yards down field. Again, he's also played some D-end, and he gets after it there, too.
Watch his film. It's really good. He's physical. He's aggressive. And it's easy to see how he had nine offers with a couple Pac-12 schools thrown in there.
Now, I will say I want to see him against some of the better competition in the Central Section and around the Central Coast and how he holds up. Mission Prep, still transitioning from 8-man in 2018, didn't play the toughest schedule a year ago. Clearly Utah and San Diego State and Nevada, have no problem with that. But, a player like Brown, at 6-foot-6, has a big advantage against players from schools like Greenfield or Mira Monte.
Mission Prep's toughest opponents in 2020 are likely Nipomo, Atascadero and Central Valley Christian.
Assani Berkeley: Mission Prep WR
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180
Class: 2021
Offers (5):
- Cal Poly
- San Jose State
- UC Davis
- UNLV
- Sacramento State
The Details
Update: Berkeley has added an offer from Sacramento State, one of the top teams in the Big Sky Conference.
Like his teammate Carlton Brown, Berkeley is another very good basketball player who figures to play college football. Berkeley hasn't received the same type of offers as Brown, with two Big Sky teams and two Mountain West teams after him, but I bet we'll see his recruiting really take off in the next six months or so.
Berkeley absolutely nails the eyeball test. He looks like a DI receiver. He's a bit raw in his route-running ability, but he has off-the-charts athleticism and ideal size. He's listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. He's probably one of the best basketball players in the area with a knack to get to the rim and can easily finish off drives with two- or one-handed dunks.
Berkeley is a highly-competitive athlete. I've seen on the basketball court stuff shots and go after opponents. It appears that mind-set transfer to the gridiron.
In addition to his role as a receiver, Berkeley plays some defense as Mission Prep has lined him up as a cornerback, but he has the size to play safety at the next level if he needs to. But receiver seems to be his No. 1 position.
Berkeley has shown solid hands and an ability to catch jump balls or stretch out for an under-thrown pass. He's also really good with the ball in his hands, returning kicks or picking up yards after the catch. His running style is incredibly smooth. He's a little high in his route running and his routes are somewhat round, but with the ball in his hands he just glides up the field and is very difficult to track down in space.
Again, I see his recruiting really taking off here in the very near future with some of the middle-of-the-pack Pac-12 schools jumping in, with his ideal size and physical ability drawing more schools in.
Player of the Decade: Bailey Gaither's career puts him among Central Coast's greatest receivers
Surely Bailey Gaither loves his hometown of Paso Robles, but it looks like San Jose is growing on him as well.
After all, Gaither is entering his sixth year with San Jose State's football program. Surely the Spartans are happy to have him back.
The former Bearcat receiver, who graduated from Paso Robles High School in 2015, has been granted another season of eligibility at SJSU as a graduate student after having a breakout season with the Spartans in 2019.
Gaither spent his first redshirt season with the Spartans in 2015 as a freshman. He then played in all 12 games in 2016 before playing in nine games with four starts in 2017.
Then in 2018, Gaither's junior season only lasted four games after he ruptured his Achilles tendon. Gaither recovered and played in all 12 games in 2019, hauling in a career-high 52 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns.
After a redshirt freshman season and a 2018 season cut short due to injury, it wasn't clear if Gaither would have another season in San Jose.
Gaither has been granted a sixth year of eligibility.
For his career with the Spartans, Gaither has 94 career catches for 1,502 yards (16 yards a catch) and 14 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound wideout has worked to put up respectable numbers while at San Jose State, but the statistics he accumulated at Paso Robles put him among the area's greatest receivers of all-time and certainly the top pass-catcher over the last decade.
Gaither is the 14th finalist for the Times' Player of the Decade award. He caught 167 passes for 3,277 yards in 36 varsity games with the Bearcats. He hauled in 41 touchdowns. The Bearcats won a CIF title in his senior season in 2014.
In that campaign, Gaither averaged over 20 yards a catch, with 73 receptions for 1,480 yards and 20 touchdowns. As a junior, Gaither recorded 57 catches for 1,017 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a sophomore playing on varsity, Gaither had 37 grabs for 780 yards and eight scores. He averaged 91 yards in receptions per game for his high school career.
Gaither greatest gift has always been speed, a tool he's used to race past opposing defenses or years. He was also occasionally employed as a running back in Rich Schimke's offense. He had 372 rushing yards on 55 carries as a senior. He finished his Paso career with 63 carries for 396 yards and six scores.
He was named the 2014 CIF Northern Division Player of the Year in 2014 when he also had four kickoff returns for touchdowns to notch 30 touchdowns that season, including a fumble return for a touchdown that capped a come-from-behind win over Arroyo Grande. Also a standout baseball player, Gaither stole 90 bases in four seasons at Paso Robles and earned All-CIF honors in that sport as well.
Gaither earned his bachelor's degree majoring in communication studies.
Gaither joins the previous nominees: Mission Prep's Patrick Laird; Righetti grad Caleb Thomas; Arroyo Grande's Garrett Owens, Seth Jacobs and Bradley Mickey; Lompoc's Toa Taua, Ainuu Taua and Lavon Coleman; St. Joseph linebacker Fenton Will; Nipomo receiver Nick Kimball and quarterback Matt Albright; former Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhitte and former Santa Ynez receiver Gabe Prendergast.
Once all 16 finalists have been announced, readers will have the opportunity to vote for Central Coast Player of the Decade after winners are chosen for Player of the Decade from Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County. The list of nominees was compiled by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, which polled area coaches.
Player of the Decade: Patrick Laird went from no offers, to walk-on, to NFL running back
Was Patrick Laird the likeliest candidate among area high school football players to make it onto a Pac-12 roster and eventually be seen scoring NFL touchdowns in Miami?
No. But those that know him well aren't surprised to see him there now.
Laird, who grew up in Arroyo Grande and played football at Mission Prep High School in San Luis Obispo, did dominate at the high school level. Playing for the Royals, perhaps smallest program in the area, apparently hampered his recruitment.
After rushing for more than 4,551 yards and 50 touchdowns in just 37 high school games, Laird received zero recruiting interest, even from FCS schools. Laird rushed for 3,117 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior in 2013. He averaged 223 yards a game and carried the ball 408 times alone that year.
Still, if Laird wanted to play college football, it looked like the Ivy League was the best option for the all-purpose back.
But he wanted more.
So, he elected to walk on at Cal, a Power Five school in the Pac-12. Once there, Laird rose to college football stardom.
For his work at the high school, college and NFL level, Laird is a finalist for the Times' Player of the Decade. The Times compiled a list of nominees after polling area coaches for the top players from the 2010 through 2019 seasons. Laird was the lone player from a San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara county high school to score an NFL touchdown during the past decade.
He actually made the roster and played in five games as a freshman at Cal. He red-shirted there in 2015 and returned to the team in 2016, playing in 12 games and carrying the ball eight times.
Then came 2017, when Laird broke out, going from walk-on to premiere back. He had 191 carries for 1,127 yards and eight rushing touchdowns that season. He rushed for 214 yards against Oregon State alone. He also caught 44 passes for 322 yards and a score.
Laird continued to produce in his senior season at Cal in 2018, racking up 816 yards on 197 carries with five touchdowns. He also caught 51 passes for 288 yards and four more touchdowns.
That gave Laird 2,008 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in his Cal career.
During his days at Cal, Laird gained recognition for his touchdown celebration that mimicked opening up a book, an act inspired by him starting a summer reading program called Walk on Then Run. The challenge registered about 3,000 students in the summer of 2018.
Laird was then selected to play in the 2019 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, but didn't suit up for the game due to injury. He was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the top player who started his collegiate career as a walk-on.
Laird was also a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, which honors the college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.
Still, Laird would be overlooked once again. Though he had NFL size at 6-feet, 210 pounds and produced against top college competition, Laird was not selected by an NFL team in the 2019 Draft.
He eventually signed a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins and, just like he did at Cal, made the roster. Last season in Miami, Laird played in 15 games and scored one touchdown.
“I’m not as smart as everyone thinks,” Laird told the Miami Herald last season. “I study. I try to work hard. I’m still working on working harder.”
The remaining Player of the Decade finalists, chosen from Northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, will be released over the next week.
Laird joins the previous nominees: Righetti grad Caleb Thomas; Arroyo Grande's Garrett Owens, Seth Jacobs and Bradley Mickey; Lompoc's Toa Taua, Ainuu Taua and Lavon Coleman; St. Joseph linebacker Fenton Will; Nipomo receiver Nick Kimball and quarterback Matt Albright; former Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhitte and former Santa Ynez receiver Gabe Prendergast.
Once all nominees have been announced, readers will have the opportunity to vote for Player of the Decade. The list of nominees was compiled by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, which polled area coaches.
Thomas Cole: San Luis Obispo OL/DL
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-7
Weight: 260
Class: 2021
Offers (21):
- UCLA (COMMITTED)
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Northwestern
- SMU
- Baylor
- UNLV
- Northern Arizona
- Iowa State
- Arizona
- Cal
- Michigan State
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- Yale
- Princeton
- Utah
- Colorado
- Oregon State
- Cal Poly
- Arizona State
Cole picks UCLA
We have our first commitment since we started tracking offers in May as SLO standout Thomas Cole picks UCLA.
This wasn't a huge shock as there were quite a few rumblings that Cole was going to go with the Bruins and he made his announcement Sunday afternoon.
"I would like to thank all the schools that were so active in my recruitment. Special thanks to all my coaches and trainers that have helped me get to where I am at today. Special thanks to my family for their sacrifices in making my dream a reality," Cole said on Twitter.
"To my future teammates, I look forward to working hard and going onto the field with each and every one of you! I am excited to announce my commitment to the UCLA Bruins!"
Cole, who has played OL/DL at SLO, will likely be an OT at UCLA.
The Bruins have produced some top quality NFL talent from the offensive line position over the last few years, including 2018 first-round pick Kolton Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders.
UCLA has gone 7-17 in the last two seasons under current head coach Chip Kelly, who went 46-7 in his four seasons at Oregon before coaching two NFL franchises.
The Details
Thomas Cole is a football recruit from San Luis Obispo High School. To be a little more specific, Cole is one of the most highly sought after football recruits in San Luis Obispo County history. Cole, who plays both DL and OL with the Tigers, projects as an offensive tackle at the next level. And it's looking like the class of 2021 standout can play at the next level just about where ever he wants. He currently has 21 offers including a slew of B1G 10 schools like Michigan, Michigan State and Northwestern. We don't see too many B1G offers around these parts.
Cole is one of the top offensive or defensive linemen in the entire Central Section. It's a shame he projects more as an OL in college because he's a monster on defense. He has that rare combination of power, athleticism and pure talent with a relentless motor. He looked like Nick or Joey Bosa against some of the Central Section competition this year.
But he certainly has the frame for an offensive tackle at 6-foot-7. So I wouldn't be worried about what side of the ball he plays on, with his combination of size, passion and skill, he'll be playing major college football on the biggest stage soon enough.
Carlton Brown III: Mission Prep TE/WR
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200
Class: 2021
Offers (10):
- Oregon State
- Fresno State
- Utah State
- UNLV
- San Diego State
- Nevada
- Liberty
- Cal Poly
- Utah
- UC Davis
The Details
The first time I saw Carlton Brown was on the basketball court. And I thought he was a very good basketball player. But, now, it's clear his future lies on the football field.
Brown has a very rare combination of skills. Playing against some of the smaller schools Mission Prep played last year, Brown at times looked like Mike Evans, when he's split out wide, or George Kittle, as an in-line tight end. Brown even lined up as an edge rusher on the D-Line.
Now, as a basketball player who's also a tight end/receiver hybrid, you wouldn't be surprised to see Brown as a finesse player. But he is not. He's shown an appetite for cracking down on smaller defenders, pushing tiny DBs 5 or 10 yards down field. Again, he's also played some D-end, and he gets after it there, too.
Watch his film. It's really good. He's physical. He's aggressive. And it's easy to see how he had nine offers with a couple Pac-12 schools thrown in there.
Now, I will say I want to see him against some of the better competition in the Central Section and around the Central Coast and how he holds up. Mission Prep, still transitioning from 8-man in 2018, didn't play the toughest schedule a year ago. Clearly Utah and San Diego State and Nevada, have no problem with that. But, a player like Brown, at 6-foot-6, has a big advantage against players from schools like Greenfield or Mira Monte.
Mission Prep's toughest opponents in 2020 are likely Nipomo, Atascadero and Central Valley Christian.
Landon Nelson, San Luis Obispo, DB
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 5-10
Weight: 180
Class: 2021
Offers (1):
Valparaiso
The Details
The area's most productive defensive back finally got on the board.
SLO's Landon Nelson, who has over 200 combined tackles after just his sophomore and junior seasons, landed his first offer, from Valparaiso, last week. The Crusaders are in the Pioneer League. (Valpo is located in Valparaiso, Indiana.)
Nelson racked up 98 tackles, one sack and three tackles-for-loss as a sophomore for the Tigers. Then last fall, Nelson had 104 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 12 pass break-ups, an INT, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
Nelson lacks ideal size, but you would never know it from watching his tape. He's a punishing tackler that plays with absolutely no fear on the field.
He's also a really versatile player. He's pretty solid in press, though he does need to improve at getting physical and jamming his receiver at the line. He really excels in off coverage, where he can read the quarterback's eyes and make a play on the ball.
It's clear there are two things that sets him apart on the field: His football IQ and his reckless tackling ability.
He instantly diagnoses plays on defense and blows things up. Receivers have a real tough time blocking him because he reads plays so quickly and is already attacking the ball before the receiver knows what's happening.
He's also an eager special teams contributor, making tackles on kickoffs and blocking kicks. He should be one of the better players every time he steps on the field this year.
If this kid was 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and played like this, he'd be a Power Five recruit. Hopefully he'll continue growing physically and more schools will give him a look.
Christian Jones: San Luis Obispo OL
Christian Jones, OL
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-9
Weight: 295
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
- San Jose State
- San Diego State
- University of San Diego
The Details
Update: Jones added an offer from San Diego State, he announced via Twitter on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 10. He then added an offer from the University of San Diego on June 11.
It's the oldest adage in football: You can't teach size.
And Christian Jones has a lot of it. Hell, he has all of it.
He's every bit of 6-foot-9 and 300 pounds. Jones looks a bit raw but clearly has all the physical tools offensive tackles need. (He has a 7-foot wingspan).
Jones will likely take some time to grow into the position further and, once he gets to the DI level, eventually earn a starting spot.
But there's certainly some major potential there.
Jones has really light, quick feet. He does have a tendency to simply overpower smaller defenders and not focus on technique, which can be a problem considering he'll mostly see smaller guys going against Central Coast opponents. Sometimes his height works against him, at a legit 6-foot-9, but if he continues on the pace he has been the last 12 months he has the potential to land some major college offers.
Again, it's a cliche, but Jones has a huge advantage with his size and length in terms of recruiting and development. You can't coach that type of size and college coaches go out of their way to recruit size. It's a talent.
If Jones flips the switch and shows immediate development, watch out, because this guy already has NFL size.
Sheldon Canley, Jr., Lompoc, RB
High School: Lompoc
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170
Class: 2022
Offers (1):
William & Mary
The Details
There were probably some people who thought 2019 would be a wait-and-see type of year for Sheldon Canley, Jr.
But Canley certainly wasn't gonna do much waiting. Though he certainly was seeing... tons of defenders in his dust and plenty of the end zone.
The third Canley sibling to play at Lompoc, joining brothers Dallas and D'Artagnan, lit up opposing defenses as a sophomore in 2019.
He carried the ball 83 times for 808 yards and 14 touchdowns. Canley entered the season behind Leondre Coleman and Oscar Tenorio, who were both seniors.
But Canley's explosive ability at the running back position resulted in 80-plus carries for the underclassman.
Canley made just about every one of those carries count.
And it shouldn't come as a surprise that Canley was ready to go at the varsity level as a sophomore. His father is former Brave Sheldon Canley, Sr., who played for Big Blue in the '80s before playing at Hancock and San Jose State, ultimately entering the NFL in 1991.
Canley Sr. also played on the varsity level at LHS his sophomore season.
Canley was clearly the most explosive every-down-back in the area last fall, showing off his breakaway ability time and time again. Once Canley finds a running lane, even if it's just a seam, he can make defenses pay with his speed. He is a 4.50 or under 40-yard dash type of guy.
But he also shows great vision for a youngster and does not shy away from contact. Just look at his TD run against San Marcos last year, where he was wrapped up, broke free and scored. (He had 12 carries for 272 yards and four scores in that game).
I could watch his highlight tape all day. It's that good.
Expect to see a bigger, stronger and maybe even faster version of Canley in 2020 and him to add more offers.
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley speaks after being named Male Athlete of the Week on Monday. He scored four times and rushed for 272 yards in win at San Marcos. @LompocFootball @Canley2220 #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/zDaFdMnODt— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 29, 2019
Momentum has shifted.— Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) October 19, 2019
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley scores to tie it 21-all in the third.@SMTSportsDesk @JBaileySMSports pic.twitter.com/RVKiXJrDPz
Deville 'Joker' Dickerson: Lompoc DB
High School: Lompoc
Height: 5-10
Weight: 160
Class: 2022
Offers (1):
- William & Mary
The Details
Dickerson is a DB through-and-through. He's got swagger and can back it up with his play. 'Joker' was relentless in coverage, going up for jump balls or through receivers breaking up passes.
From his film, it looks like he's dialed in on every play. That's how he blocked four kicks and broke up 17 passes, intercepting three, last season. Just put on the St. Joseph game film to see that, where he got all three of his picks. He also blocked a kick.
Dickerson has all tools to be a next level DB. His technique is really advanced. His back-pedal is butter and he's super quick out of his breaks. He's almost always in phase. He will get beat here and there trying to break up a pass in the air instead of making a safer play on the ground. But, again, he's a sophomore playing like a senior.
As far as where his recruiting lies, it always comes down to the physical traits. He's undersized, but perhaps he'll grow a little bit more. He's already filled out quite a bit over the last year. I wouldn't be surprised to see him land some Mountain West offers eventually, but he should at least attract some top FCS programs before his senior season.
Cavin Ross: Lompoc, QB
High School: Lompoc
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180
Class: 2023
Offers (1):
William & Mary
The Details
Ross has plenty of time to perfect his craft after stepping in at QB as a freshman for the Braves. He more than held his own against older competition and he wasn't put in an easy spot. Playing for one of the most storied programs in the area with high expectations while taking over for a senior QB in Cameron Iribarren that was the Channel League's reigning Offensive Player of the Year.
Ross has a solid frame that should translate to the FBS or FCS level. His arm strength is average, but he possesses a quick release and is confident when he throws. He didn't have to read through too many progressions last year but had a solid grasp of the offense and hits his receivers in rhythm. His ball-handling is solid and he's good on play-fakes. The LHS coaching staff did a tremendous job putting Ross in good situations with lots of play-action to suck in defenses and allow Ross to hit receivers over the top. When Ross does have to look off a receiver or go to the second option he does a good job of hitting the right guy.
I will say this: Things are gonna be tough this coming season with the Braves moving to a league with the Oxnard schools and the Braves losing Leondre Coleman, Ryan Morgan and Oscar Tenorio. But Ross is certainly on the right track and has time to continue on this path toward major college football.
Darien Langley: St. Joseph WR
High School: St. Joseph
Height: 5-8
Weight: 150
Class: 2021
Offers (1):
- Army
The Details
Just get the ball in his hands and let him work. That's the best way to employ Darien Langley, who can lineup in the backfield, slot, out wide or on special teams to make a major impact on his team.
Langley finally landed his first offer in May, coming from Army, a program that could definitely make sure the ball is in Langley's hands with its triple-option flex offense. (Also, landing an offer from Army isn't easy with its rigorous entrance requirements, so big props to Langley for getting that).
Langley is one of the most explosive players in the area and should build upon his first two seasons on varsity this coming season. There will definitely be plenty of opportunities for Langley to lead the St. Joseph offense with the Knights losing their quarterback, top running back and several key receivers from a team that won the Mountain League title and made the D2 semifinals in the CIF Central Section a year ago.
Tyler Williams: St. Joseph DB
Tyler Williams, DB
High School: St. Joseph
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170
Class: 2021
Offers (6):
- Cal Poly
- William & Mary
- Fordham
- Lehigh
- Bucknell
- University of San Diego
The Details
Williams is a very intriguing prospect who is starting to gain some momentum on the recruiting trail. The defensive back, who can also play some receiver, spent his sophomore season at Cabrillo before playing at St. Joseph last season and becoming an All-Area force at DB. Williams has height and a very wiry frame but can play physical with receivers before and after the catch. He's shown an ability to take on ball-carriers despite typically being the smaller man. He's increased his aggressiveness and it appeared that his confidence really started to spike as last season went along.
Even though his athleticism off the charts, he's shown good instincts, reading plays instead of just relying on his speed or size. He improved at staying in phase in coverage, but is really adept at recovering, though he won't want to rely on that against top-flight competition. Contributes in a big way on special teams.
Locked down Jalen McMillan in playoff game vs. Fresno Memorial. McMillan will play at Washington this fall.
This kid has a ton of athleticism and was on 'track' to have a big track season before everything came to a halt. Don't be surprised if he eventually picks up some Mountain West/other Group of Five offers.
Tyler Williams with another big play. The junior DB comes up with an INT on a jump ball. #sunnysidevsstjoe pic.twitter.com/gsVtukObGJ— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 9, 2019
Tyler Williams got the Knights going in the first half with his big INT returned to the Righetti 11. Set up the game’s first TD. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/JU1EyKqou2— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) November 2, 2019
Deacon Hill: Santa Barbara QB
High School: Santa Barbara High
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
Wisconsin (COMMITTED)
Kansas State
Nevada
The Details
Hill didn't hesitate to make his college commitment, picking Wisconsin before his junior season even started. I don't blame him either, with a B1G 10 offer being a big deal. Wisconsin isn't really regarded as a quarterback school, though I guess Russell Wilson counts in the Badgers' favor.
I'd wager Hill will eventually start for the Badgers. He has the ideal physical traits for major college football, especially in the B1G 10. He's all of 6-foot-4 and has clearly been working in the weight room, sporting a more athletic build in 2019.
Hill is a natural quarterback. With the ball in his hands he makes plays inside and outside the pocket, can work a second or third read open and can throw on the run. He's Santa Barbara County's most polished quarterback recruit in decades, coming from the same school as former NFL star Randall Cunningham.
Hill also has the intangibles needed to thrive at the position. He's cool, calm and collected. He captained his team to a CIF-SS championship game as the Dons came up just short.
It'll be fun seeing Hill going against Lompoc, Oxnard, Pacifica, Rio Mesa and Dos Pueblos in league games this year.
Assani Berkeley: Mission Prep WR
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180
Class: 2021
Offers (5):
- Cal Poly
- San Jose State
- UC Davis
- UNLV
- Sacramento State
The Details
Update: Berkeley has added an offer from Sacramento State, one of the top teams in the Big Sky Conference.
Like his teammate Carlton Brown, Berkeley is another very good basketball player who figures to play college football. Berkeley hasn't received the same type of offers as Brown, with two Big Sky teams and two Mountain West teams after him, but I bet we'll see his recruiting really take off in the next six months or so.
Berkeley absolutely nails the eyeball test. He looks like a DI receiver. He's a bit raw in his route-running ability, but he has off-the-charts athleticism and ideal size. He's listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. He's probably one of the best basketball players in the area with a knack to get to the rim and can easily finish off drives with two- or one-handed dunks.
Berkeley is a highly-competitive athlete. I've seen on the basketball court stuff shots and go after opponents. It appears that mind-set transfer to the gridiron.
In addition to his role as a receiver, Berkeley plays some defense as Mission Prep has lined him up as a cornerback, but he has the size to play safety at the next level if he needs to. But receiver seems to be his No. 1 position.
Berkeley has shown solid hands and an ability to catch jump balls or stretch out for an under-thrown pass. He's also really good with the ball in his hands, returning kicks or picking up yards after the catch. His running style is incredibly smooth. He's a little high in his route running and his routes are somewhat round, but with the ball in his hands he just glides up the field and is very difficult to track down in space.
Again, I see his recruiting really taking off here in the very near future with some of the middle-of-the-pack Pac-12 schools jumping in, with his ideal size and physical ability drawing more schools in.
Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history
With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.
You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership.
Steven Spadarotto caught 22 passes in 2014. Well, to be more precise, Spadarotto caught 22 passes on one night in 2014. Yes, the Righetti wide…
Central Coast Classic: Hancock College softball star Zaiden Bakke's family was jolted by 2018 Camp Fire
A few weeks after the deadliest fire in the United States in a century, and the deadliest in California history, the 2018 Camp Fire, Hancock C…
Justine Roland and Mariah Cooks had a lot of big nights together when they played for the Righetti girls basketball team. One particularly big…
When John Iribarren walked off the Righetti High School gridiron on a Thursday afternoon in late October of last year, he was unsure if his 59…
The score was tied at the 2:34 mark of the second overtime period of this 2017 title game when Santa Ynez freshman Emily Cunningham uncorked a…
For the third consecutive time, the Arroyo Grande girls water polo team was involved in a tight CIF Southern Section Division 4 championship g…
Cameron Walker had at least the most decorated career a Righetti High School basketball player has ever had. Walker was all-everything before …
The St. Joseph boys basketball team was riding high in 2016. Then along came No. 4 Playa del Rey St. Bernard and their dynamic senior point gu…
Six games in, the Santa Maria High School football team's 2017 season wasn't going very well. After a solid 2-1 start, the Saints had lost thr…
St. Joseph launched 36 shots in the 2011 Division 3 championship game of the CIF State Girls Basketball Tournament at Power Balance Pavilion i…
He was an All-Western State conference point guard during his freshman season, and Shane Carney’s Hancock College basketball career was rollin…
To get to the state capital to play for a state championship in 2011, the St. Joseph girls basketball team first had to get past the team that…
Central Coast Classic: St. Joseph girls win tight regional semi at Orange Lutheran en route to state title in 2011
The 2011 St. Joseph girls basketball team had state title aspirations. To get to the state title game, however, the Knights had to get to the …
Central Coast Classic: Righetti baseball wasn't sure what to expect after moving to the Central Section last season. They found out they certainly belonged in the top division.
The Righetti baseball team’s first playoff game in the CIF Central Section, in 2019, was a success. It was a success because Ryan Delgado gues…
As Santa Ynez doubles players Bianca Capasso and Kylie Petersen we’re waking off the court following a well-earned 6-4 win to complete a three…
Santa Maria High School boys soccer coach Al Garcia made his players a deal in 2005. Win a CIF Southern Section divisional championship and he…
The Hancock College men’s basketball team won the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Tournament in 1974. The Bull…
Hard-throwing Righetti senior right-hander Katie Chenault was the Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP in 2013, and she showed all of that when her …
Central Coast Classic: Santa Maria football's thrilling road win at South El Monte in CIF semifinals
In 2017, a Santa Maria football team qualified for a sectional divisional championship football game for the first time this century. To get t…
Current professional marathoner Jordan Hasay had a lot of huge moments when she ran for Mission College Prep High School. One of the biggest f…
As time was winding down in this 2001 third-round California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Cal playoff game at Hanco…
On July 5, 2011, the Cassidys formally adopted two biologically unrelated youngsters in Ethiopia who would eventually become Leza and Hosanna …
Bidding to become the first Santa Maria football team ever to beat a Pioneer Valley squad, the Saints held a slight third-quarter lead in this…
In order for the Hancock College football team to earn its second consecutive bowl win, all Bulldogs quarterback Matt Garcia had to do was lit…
The Lompoc Braves went 1-9 in 2009, playing in the tough PAC 7 League with the big schools in the area under legendary coach Robin Luken.
Santa Ynez High School had fielded many fine baseball teams before 2014 — and the the last time a Santa Ynez baseball team had made it to a se…
Righetti senior right-hander Matt Sauer had an ERA of just over 1 going into this 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal, and it figur…
The Saints ended a major drought in 2017. For the first time in 60 years, Santa Maria High School captured a baseball championship.
It really was all about the finish for veteran Valley Christian Academy coach Stan Bickley's girls basketball team when they played for the CI…
Jeff McNeil played in the All-Star Game Tuesday night. Yes. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. The Midsummer Classic. He went 0-for-1 in t…
There are many debates to be had on things concerning the Central Coast. However, there's one topic that, frankly, is not up for discussion. T…
Mark. Brunell. The most successful NFL player from Santa Maria.
From the Vault: Remembering Danny Duffy's days at Cabrillo and his journey all the way to the majors
The Kansas City Royals will kick off their 2019 season a week from today with a home set against the Chicago White Sox. For the first time si…
If you grew up or lived in Santa Maria any time from the 1980s through the early 2000s you were more than likely aware that MLB star Robin Ven…
Player of the Decade: Garrett Owens was Arroyo Grande's ultimate triple-threat
Garrett Owens was a solid offensive player during his days at Arroyo Grande High.
He racked up a respectable 371 yards rushing and four touchdowns in his career. He also caught 90 passes for 1,363 yards and 12 more touchdowns.
Owens was also a good defensive player.
In his final two varsity seasons, Owens had 161 total tackles (149 solo) with 10 interceptions.
That's a really good high school career, right?
Well, Owens' best position wasn't running back or receiver or defensive back.
Owens was also his team's starting placekicker. In fact, Owens is one of the best kickers the area has ever seen.
In addition to his offensive and defensive duties, Owens also handled kickoffs, punts, extra points and field goals for the Eagles. He also returned kicks and punts.
Area athletes have been pulling in scholarship offers to continue their football careers at the next level.
He rarely, if ever, left the field.
Owens is the 11th nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade award. The sports staff of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News has polled current and former area football coaches to determine the nominees for Player of the Decade.
Owens had 134 touchbacks on 174 of his kickoffs (netting over 10,800 yards on kicks). He also averaged over 35 yards on 61 career punts. Owens went 23 for 36 on field goal tries, booting a long of 57 yards. He also went 118 for 124 on point-after-tries.
Owens was so adept at everything he did, he was named the PAC 7 League's co-MVP in 2011 after helping the Eagles to a 13-1 season and their first CIF championship since 1998.
The Eagles went 31-8 during Owens' three seasons on the varsity level. To see how he impacted the game, look no further than his performance in the CIF Southern Section playoffs in 2011.
In a first-round game against Dos Pueblos, Owens intercepted two passes and caught seven from quarterback Brent VanderVeen for 117 yards and a touchdown, all the while booming six touchbacks into the end zone. He also had seven tackles and five punt returns for 40 yards. The lone blemish was him going 5-for-6 on PATs.
The Eagles won 41-6. They would go on to win the CIF Southern Section Western Division title that year.
“All the hard work we do on the practice field — it really pays off in the game,” Owens said after that 2011 playoff game. “Our team really came out tough tonight, everything we put in to practice showed.”
Owens' coach during his AGHS days was Tom Goossen, who had this to say after Owens ignited the playoff win over Dos Pueblos: “What can you say about one of the greatest athletes to ever come through this school?”
In the 42-14 thrashing of Culver City in the 2011 title game, Owens caught a 76-yard touchdown pass (finishing with four grabs for 119 yards), carried the ball three times for 13 yards, made 13 tackles, broke up a pair of passes, booted five touchbacks on seven kickoffs with five punts for 156 yards while also going 6-fot-6 on PAT tries.
He also played soccer, track and basketball at AGHS.
Owens signed to kick for Oregon State in 2012, joined by his high school teammates VanderVeen and Garrett Weinreich.
Owens earned the starting job there as a freshman and held that position for about three years. Owens made 11 of his 13 field goal tries as a freshman at OSU in 2014.
The 5-foot-9, 182-pounder played in 30 games at Oregon State overall, connecting on 32 of his 45 career field goal attempts. He had a long of 50 in Corvallis. He also hit on 77 of his point-after-tries.
He transferred to Iowa State for the 2017 season, where he spent his final collegiate campaign. As a Cyclone, Owens was good on 17 of his 22 field goal tries with a long of 45. He also made 45 PATs that season.
Owens tried out for some NFL teams before calling it a career in 2018.
The remaining Player of the Decade nominees, chosen from Northern Santa Barbara and Southern San Luis Obispo counties, will be released in the coming weeks. Owens joins the previous nominees, including Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs and Bradley Mickey; Lompoc's Toa Taua, Ainuu Taua and Lavon Coleman; St. Joseph linebacker Fenton Will; Nipomo receiver Nick Kimball and quarterback Matt Albright; former Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhitte and former Santa Ynez receiver Gabe Prendergast.
Once all nominees have been announced, readers will have the opportunity to vote for Player of the Decade.
Player of the Decade: A look back at Fenton Will's stellar career in the middle of St. Joseph's defense
Fenton Will was a highly-skilled football player during his days at St. Joseph.
But he had one particular skill he truly excelled at during his days as a Knight: Attacking the ball-carrier.
Will, now a linebacker at Cal Poly, was a key component of the St. Joseph defense for three seasons on the varsity level. He was his team's top tackler in two of those seasons.
Though Will's best skill was bringing down the ball-carrier, he employed that ability in a number of ways.
Will, from his inside linebacker spot, could fight through offensive linemen to sniff out the ball and make a stop behind the line of scrimmage.
But Will could also use his speed, sprinting from the far hash-mark to the opposite sideline to track down a receiver in the open field. Some may remember that Will was also a standout member of the Knights' 4x100-meter relay team during the track season.
For his work on the St. Joseph defense, Will has been chosen as the eighth nominee in the Times' search for Player of the Decade. The staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News has polled area coaches in its quest to find the area's top football player from the past decade (2010-2019 seasons).
Will was named the Times' All-Area Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2016 after recording 95 total tackles, 51 of which were solo stops. Will had 19.5 tackles-for-loss that year.
Will was arguably better during his junior season when he had 116 total tackles, about 40 more than the second-place finisher on the team. He had 4.5 tackles-for-loss that year as he recorded 56 solo stops and 60 assists.
Will recorded 128 solo tackles and 138 assists for 266 total tackles during his 32 career varsity games. (He had 34 total tackles as a sophomore on the Knights' varsity team). He had 10.5 sacks as well.
Former St. Joseph coach Dustin Davis, who coached Will all three seasons with the Knights and is now Lompoc High's defensive coordinator, said Will was the "best pure football player" he coached during his time with the Knights.
"One of the greatest leaders I have ever coached," Davis said of Will. "His work ethic, drive, tenacity and determination were higher than most players I have ever been around. However, his best trait was his selflessness. He sacrificed playing fullback senior year because we needed him to play line."
Will was expected to actually be the ball-carrier heading into his senior season, but those plans were scrapped due to injuries and Will lined up as a blocking tight end while also starting at linebacker. During his final two seasons leading the St. Joseph defense, the Knights went 16-8 and allowed an average of 19 points a game. St. Joseph went 23-13 during his three seasons on the varsity level.
The 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker has worked his way into the rotation on Cal Poly's defense. He red-shirted in 2017, then played in 10 games as a red-shirt freshman in 2018, recording eight total tackles. Will played in 11 games last fall, recording 38 total tackles, 21 of which were solo stops. Will is slated to be a red-shirt junior this coming season.
The four remaining Player of the Decade nominees, chosen from Northern Santa Barbara and South San Luis Obispo counties, will be released in the coming weeks. Will joins the previous nominees, Nipomo's Nick Kimball, Arroyo Grande grads Bradley Mickey and Seth Jacobs, former Lompoc High standouts Lavon Coleman and Ainuu Taua, former Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhitte and former Santa Ynez receiver Gabe Prendergast.
Once all nominees have been announced, readers will have the opportunity to vote for Player of the Decade.
Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High
Bradley Mickey led Arroyo Grande in receiving yards in 2015.
He also led the Eagles in rushing yards. And total touchdowns.
While doing all that on offense, Mickey was also working on defense. He led his team in interceptions and was third in tackles that year as the Eagles went 11-2, won a league championship and made the CIF semifinals.
Mickey would be named the All-Area MVP that year as well.
But Mickey wasn't a one-hit wonder. That was pretty much a typical season for the current Cal Poly defensive back.
Mickey was a dynamic play-maker all over the field all three varsity seasons he competed for the Eagles. It's no wonder they went 29-8 during his career there and he was offered a spot at Cal Poly once it ended.
Mickey is the sixth nominee for Player of the Decade. The list of nominees was compiled by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, who polled area coaches. Players from Northern Santa Barbara County and Southern San Luis Obispo County are eligible.
Mickey finished his career at AGHS with 1,244 rushing yards on 132 carries (9.4 avg.) with 15 rushing touchdowns. He had 908 yards on 87 carries with 13 touchdowns as a senior.
He also topped 1,000 career receiving yards, hauling in 82 passes for 1,106 yards and nine scores during his career. He racked up 3,484 all-purpose yards in 37 career games.
Those career numbers likely would've landed Mickey on this list of Player of the Decade nominees.
But, again, Mickey was even better as a defender.
During his three-year varsity career, Mickey intercepted a total of 21 passes. He picked off five as a sophomore, added 10 as a junior and capped his career with a six-piece as a senior. He returned five of those interceptions for touchdowns. He also had a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
In all, Mickey broke up 38 total passes in those three seasons.
He scored 30 touchdowns during his prep career and amassed over 700 yards on punt and interception returns alone.
"I just don't want to fail," Mickey said in 2015. "Somewhere in the back of my mind I'm thinking, 'Someone else is working hard to take my spot.' Just knowing I have a weakness — I don't want to have any, so I try to get better."
Mickey's individual numbers never told his story. Having a two-way player lead by example was invaluable to former Eagles coach Tom Goossen, who once said it was "impossible" to appreciate what Mickey meant to the team.
"He brings intensity and passion that permeates to the rest of the team," Goossen said after Mickey was named All-Area MVP in 2015. "He brought an unwillingness to give anything but his best. He refused to accept anything but the best he could be at any particular time."
At Cal Poly, Mickey red-shirted in 2016 and played in four games in 2017. He played in eight games in 2018 and 11 games in 2019, finally breaking into the rotation on defense. He has 32 career tackles with the Mustangs and one interception. He is slated to be a senior defensive back this fall.
The rest of the Player of the Decade nominees will be released in the coming weeks. Mickey joins the previous nominees, Arroyo Grande grad Seth Jacobs, former Lompoc High standouts Lavon Coleman and Ainuu Taua, former Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhitte and former Santa Ynez receiver Gabe Prendergast. Once all the nominees have been announced, readers will have the opportunity to vote for Player of the Decade.
Player of the Decade: Gabe Prendergast put together historic career at Santa Ynez
Every once in a while, a special type of player comes around.
Santa Ynez had one of those players last decade: receiver/defensive back Gabe Prendergast.
For Pirate coach Josh McClurg, Prendergast is clearly one of the top players in his program's history and unquestionably the top receiver the program has ever seen.
"He's that once-in-a-generation type of player," McClurg says of Prendergast. "We were lucky to have him and (All-League receiver) Jasper Kadlec at the same time, but Gabe was a super special kid.
"We knew something big was going to happen any time he touched the ball."
Prendergast is the fifth nominee for Player of the Decade. Players from Northern Santa Barbara County and Southern San Luis Obispo County are eligible. The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News polled area coaches to construct a list of nominees.
Prendergast made the cut after hauling in 127 passes for 2,591 yards and 29 touchdowns during his three seasons as a varsity player in Santa Ynez from 2015-17.
He capped his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and 26 total touchdown receptions in those two years.
Prendergast was also a threat on sweeps and other designed runs from his receiver position. He had 37 carries for 550 yards and five scores as a runner.
That's not all. Prendergast was also one of the Pirates' better defenders, often playing nearly every snap on offense, defense and special teams during his Santa Ynez career.
He compiled 113 total tackles with 7.5 tackles-for-loss. He also had two sacks and intercepted nine passes during his career.
Prendergast finished his career with 38 total touchdowns: 29 receiving, 5 rushing, two on interception returns and two on kick returns.
"He's probably the best receiver I’ve ever coached and certainly the best receiver in school history," McClurg said.
McClurg, a Santa Ynez grad who coached at Nipomo as an assistant before coming back to the Pirates as head coach, noted that he also coached Kevin Britt, who played at Cal Poly, and Akeem King, who has spent the past five seasons in the NFL, at Nipomo.
"Both of them were phenomenal and Akeem is still playing on Sundays, but he was one of those late-bloomer type kids," McClurg said. "Kevin Britt and Gabe Prendergast were very similar. Gabe is by far the best receiver in Santa Ynez history. He owns every record we have."
Prendergast had a rare combination of size and speed. He was a 6-foot-2 receiver that could run by the defense for plays deep down field. On defense, he was built like a safety, but could play press coverage on the corner and was a reliable tackler.
"He was fast, but the other thing is that he had this unbelievable vision and a quickness, from side to side, where he just moved different," McClurg said of Prendergast. "He could also jump out of the gym. He had God-given talents and this X factor; knowing where everyone was on the field.
"He was like a great point guard, kind of like Magic Johnson. He knew where everybody was and could see things out of the back of his head."
Prendergast had opportunities to play college football after graduating from Santa Ynez in 2018, drawing interest from FCS schools like the University of San Diego and Cornell, but opted to call it a career after high school.
Prendergast is the fifth Player of the Decade nominee. He joins former Lompoc standouts Ainuu Taua and Lavon Coleman, Seth Jacobs of Arroyo Grande and Blake Truhitte of Santa Maria. More Player of the Decade candidates will be announced this month. Once all the candidates have been published, readers can vote for Player of the Decade.
Player of the Decade: Lavon Coleman used his punishing running style to power Lompoc High
Lavon Coleman certainly had the swagger. He had the game to back it up, too.
The physical tailback known for his punishing running style once declared himself the 'YAC President' during his days at Lompoc High. He made his declaration shortly after carrying the ball 36 times for 177 yards against Arroyo Grande and standout linebacker Seth Jacobs in 2011. (YAC meaning 'yards after contact', a value all respectable running backs look to build up).
The 2011 All-Area MVP went on to break Napoleon Kaufman's single-season school rushing record that year with 2,038 yards. He also had 28 touchdowns that season.
During his three-year varsity career at Lompoc, Coleman scored 48 touchdowns and racked up more than 3,500 yards rushing. He also helped the Braves capture two CIF championships.
“He looked like a college football player when I first met him,” Lompoc coach Andrew Jones once said of Coleman. “He was a fun guy to be around. Always had a smile on his face but was a true competitor.”
Coleman was called up to varsity in Jones' first season as the Braves' head coach as a sophomore in 2010. He is the fourth nominee for the Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record's Player of the Decade award, joining Jacobs of Arroyo Grande, Blake Truhitte of Santa Maria and former Lompoc teammate Ainuu Taua.
"Lavon was a special player. He could carry the load when we needed him to," Jones says now of Coleman. "It took multiple guys to get him to the ground. The game I always think about was the opener his junior year (vs. Arroyo Grande). Him and Jacobs going at it. Lavon's one of the strongest players I've ever been around. Both on the field and in the weight room."
Jacobs had 24 tackles in that game where Coleman had 177 yards and three scores as Lompoc won 38-28. Both Arroyo Grande and Lompoc went on to win CIF championships in that 2011 season with Lompoc going undefeated and Arroyo Grande not losing against after the loss to the Braves.
Coleman had 652 rushing yards and eight scores on 69 carries as a sophomore. The Braves beat South Torrance to win the CIF Northwest Division title.
During Coleman's record-breaking junior season in 2011, he rushed for more than 100 yards in 12 of his team's 13 games. He had at least 150 yards in every playoff game that season, scoring nine rushing touchdowns in his team's four post-season games. Lompoc beat Cabrillo 21-0 to win its second straight Northwest title.
Coleman was nagged by injuries as a senior, playing in only eight games. He finished the year with 128 carries for 887 yards and 10 scores.
After graduating from LHS in 2013, Coleman played for the University of Washington on a full-ride scholarship, eventually spending five years in Seattle after a redshirt season.
Among graduates from high schools in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties who went on to play major college football, Coleman put together one of the more productive careers while at Washington. (Two San Luis Obispo County players are currently on NFL rosters, in Patrick Laird, of Mission Prep, and Josh Oliver, of Paso Robles. Nipomo grad Akeem King is currently a free agent).
Coleman played in 50 games with the Huskies, piling up exactly 2,000 rushing yards on 374 carries with 12 career rushing touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 252 yards and three more touchdowns. Coleman, who graduated from Washington, spent a training camp with the Houston Texans after leaving Seattle and going undrafted in 2018. He was later picked up and assigned to the Seattle Seahawks and Green Back Packers' practice squads before spending two games on the active roster toward the end of the 2018 season with Green Bay.
The Huskies won one Pac-12 Conference Championship during Coleman's time at Washington, even playing in the College Football Playoff in 2016 where they lost to eventual champion Alabama in the Peach Bowl.
Coleman chose Washington over Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA and Washington State.
We will announce more Player of the Decade candidates in the coming weeks. Once all the candidates have been announced, readers can vote for Player of the Decade.
Player of the Decade: Blake Truhitte put Santa Maria back on the map
In a lineup of the area's top football players of the past decade, Blake Truhitte will certainly stand out.
That's because he never quite looked like a football player. He certainly didn't fit the prototype at quarterback.
But that's what made his play so special.
Truhitte, who graduated from Santa Maria High in 2018, was a 5-foot-7 quarterback. He is likely the most diminutive winner of the Times' All-Area MVP honor. He also took the Northern League MVP award, earned All-CIF co-MVP, was among the state's best in total offense and led his team to a CIF title game as a senior during the 2017 season.
Many of our Player of the Decade nominees, of which Truhitte is one, went on to play major college football on scholarship. Truhitte, though, embodies high school football.
Just ask his former coach.
"Blake was the ultimate high school football player," Saints coach Dan Ellington said. "What I mean by that is at 5-7, 135 pounds, if that, he was pound-for-pound the most unstoppable football player I have ever coached or coached against."
Truhitte passed for 2,348 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior. He rushed for 2,026 yards and 31 more touchdowns. In that senior season, when the Saints went 9-5 and hosted the CIF Southern Section Division 12 title game, Truhitte rushed for 100 or more yards 12 times.
For his career, Truhitte passed for more than 3,600 yards, rushed for over 2,800 and accounted for 75 touchdowns. Santa Maria lost to Big Bear in a CIF title game held in December of 2017 at the Saints' Ralph Baldiviez Stadium, one of the most iconic playoff runs of the decade.
Ellington heaped high praise on his former quarterback when looking back on Truhitte's career, noting the player's toughness and intelligence.
"In the last decade I’ve coached or coached against some special players, like Ainuu (Taua), (Seth) Jacobs, (Lavon) Coleman, Toa (Taua), Logan Budd, Scott Cusack, (Mike) McCoy, and Nick Leyden," Ellington said. "I could keep going on, but these come to mind. Blake’s toughness, competitiveness and intelligence was at a level I’ve never seen in all my years of coaching."
In that epic 2017 season, Santa Maria was 2-4 at one point. The Saints then reeled off seven straight wins to make the CIF title game. Truhitte rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, while also throwing two touchdowns, in a 42-21 win over top-ranked Schurr in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
In the semifinals, Truhitte rushed for 184 yards and four scores, while going 10-for-15 for 166 yards and another touchdown passing, in a 35-14 win at South El Monte. Santa Maria lost the Division 12 title game to Big Bear 37-23 as Truhitte went 20-for-28 passing, 233 yards and an interception with 152 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
"Blake knew our offensive system as well, if not better, than most of my coaches," Ellington said. "It wasn’t by chance that our winning streak started when Blake started playing both ways at QB and free safety. Like I said at the beginning, Blake was the ultimate high school football player because he accomplished things that no other Santa Maria Saint in 128 years accomplished. And he did it with flair and excitement. He was a gamer.
"The biggest compliment I could give him is he did more with less and did it at the highest level. He put Santa Maria football back on the map."
Truhitte also made 37 tackles that senior year and broke up five passes while starting both ways.
As a junior in 2016, Truhitte passed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing for 796 yards and eight scores.
As a nominee for Player of the Decade, Truhitte joins former Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State standout Seth Jacobs and Lompoc grad Ainuu Taua, who played at UCLA. The nominees will continue before readers will then be able to vote for Player of the Decade. The Times staff polled area coaches and former players to compile the nominees.
Player of the Decade: Ainuu Taua, our second nominee, dominated opposing offenses at a level rarely seen
Dominance on a football field is, at times, hard to see.
Dominance can be subtle in football, appearing and disappearing in a flash. Sometimes it's there, hidden in the trenches, surrounded by a dozen big-bodied men in the middle of the field.
Ainuu Taua possessed that type of dominance. He could out-muscle an entire defense for four quarters and not have his name called by the public address announcer once.
Make no mistake about it, though. Taua also possessed the flashy, jaw-dropping type of dominance as well, wrecking entire offensive lines en route to blowing up quarterbacks.
Either way, to those in the know, especially local coaches, the former Lompoc High defensive lineman was clearly one of the most dominant players of the past decade. College coaches noticed, too, as Taua piled up Power Five offers en route to a career at UCLA.
Taua, who graduated from Lompoc High in 2014 and played defensive line and fullback at UCLA, is our second nominee for Player of the Decade. The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News polled area coaches for nominees and will allow readers to vote for Player of the Decade after all the nominees have been announced. Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs, the first nominee, was announced last week.
Lompoc coach Andrew Jones says of Taua, simply, "Ainuu was dominant."
Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg added: "Ainuu was by far the best player we have ever coached against."
Taua spent his freshman season at Righetti, then started at Lompoc High for three straight years, terrorizing interior offensive linemen and quarterbacks alike.
The 5-foot-11, 270-pounder racked up major honors as a senior for the Braves. He was named the Los Padres League MVP, the All-Area MVP and an Army All-American, playing in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He then signed with UCLA in February of 2014 and spent his redshirt freshman season with the Bruins that fall under coach Jim Mora.
At UCLA, Taua bounced around from defensive lineman to fullback back to the defensive line. He ultimately transferred out of UCLA initially to Nevada, but never played again after 2017. Taua chose UCLA over Oklahoma and Ole Miss.
He played in 26 games at UCLA where he made 11 total tackles and caught two passes for 16 yards. Taua tore his ACL, MLC and dislocated his knee cap on a kick return in November of 2017. Taua, who usually blocks on returns, fielded a short kick and was tackled awkwardly.
During his days at Lompoc High, Taua sacked the quarterback 21 times. He had 130 total tackles, 80 of which were solo. The Braves also employed him as a tight end and he caught six touchdown passes. He rushed for two scores as well.
“He’s probably the only guy in the area that you really had to game-plan around,” Jones said of Taua in 2014. “You really had to have some certain things, certain checks and things to go away from him because he just disrupted so many things, especially defensively.”
Another Player of the Decade nominee will be announced this week. Readers will then vote for Player of the Decade later this month.
Player of the Decade: Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs is our first nominee
We are on a quest to find the Player of the Decade for 2010-2019. We will be publishing profiles on 10 nominees for the honor then allow our readers to vote for the Player of the Decade. First up is Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs. He played quarterback, running back, tight end, safety and linebacker with the Eagles before eventually earning a starting linebacker at Oklahoma State. Is Jacobs the Player of the Decade?
Tom Goossen, who coached Arroyo Grande's football team to a CIF Southern Section title in 2011, once said Seth Jacobs would probably be his team's best offensive lineman if he wanted to be.
The thing is, Jacobs looked nothing like an offensive lineman. Rather, he looked like a quarterback. And also a running back, tight end and linebacker molded into a single player.
Still, Goossen said, “I have a feeling if we needed him at guard, he would probably make a great guard.”
“When he plays offense for us, his speed and size make a difference,” Goossen added. “He has played every position for us from wide receiver to tight end, to running back."
Jacob is a member of the Santa Maria Times' All-Decade Team for 2010-19 and a nominee for Player of the Decade as chosen by the sports staff at the Times. We will feature the 10 nominees and allow readers to then vote for the Player of the Decade.
Jacobs, at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, was on that 2011 team that won a CIF title for Goossen with a win over Culver City. He then went on to play at Oklahoma State and earn a starting linebacker job for the Cowboys. Jacobs made an impact in Stillwater, playing in 31 games over three seasons with 168 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four interceptions. Jacobs abruptly retired from football heading into his senior season in 2016.
Jacobs played on varsity throughout his four years at Arroyo Grande. The Eagles had him start at quarterback as a sophomore. They then used him at running back and receiver.
No matter where he was at on offense, though, he was always making an impact on defense. But even on that side of the ball he displayed versatility. Jacobs could rush the quarterback, play any linebacker spot and drop in coverage as a roving safety.
Jacobs made 344 total tackles during his high school career, 251 of those solo stops. He also had six sacks and eight interceptions.
On offense, Jacobs rushed for 16 touchdowns and also caught four touchdown passes while throwing four more. He was named the CIF Southern Section Western Division Defensive Player of the Year after the Eagles won the CIF title in 2011.
Jacobs rushed for 530 yards on only 57 carries with 10 touchdowns that season. He also caught 20 passes for 396 yards and three more scores. On defense, he had 151 total tackles (107 solo) with nine tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
The Eagles went 13-1 in 2011 and earned a state Top 25 ranking to end the year. They lost to Lompoc 38-28 in the season-opening game (when Jacobs made 24 tackles and Lavon Coleman carried the ball 37 times) and then won 13 straight. Lompoc and Arroyo Grande both won CIF titles that season.
At Oklahoma State, Jacobs red-shirted before eventually starting 26 consecutive games. He was named the Cactus Bowl Defensive MVP and won the Barry Sanders Award, which is presented to the Oklahoma State player with the most contribution and the least recognition.
Jacobs announced his retirement from the game in January of 2016.
"My neck has been a problem for me since my sophomore year of high school," Jacobs wrote in a statement on Facebook back then. "If I get hit just right or jarred in the wrong way, I get numbness and shooting pains that go through my arms. When I was younger it didn’t happen to me nearly as much. This last season it was not uncommon for me to get a stinger (numbness and shooting pains) any day I made contact with my head. With that being said, playing football does not take precedence over the quality of life I want to live."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!