SONOMA – It was a long time coming but Daniel Suarez finally broke through for his first career NASCAR
Cup Series race victory Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.
Suarez, a former Xfinity Series champion, won the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in his 195th career Cup Series start over Sonoma’s nearly two-mile,11-turn road course.
The Monterrey, Mexico native, is the fifth foreign-born driver to win a Cup race.
Suarez led 47 of the race’s 110 laps, taking the lead on the 61st lap. He briefly gave up the lead during a pit stop on the 82nd lap but regained control on lap 85 and then held off Chris Buescher for the final 26 laps.
“I have so many thoughts in my head right now,” said Suarez. “It’s been a long journey. I have so many people to thank right now. I’m just very happy I was able to make it work. This is the first of many wins.”
“I wasn’t nervous until the final lap,” said Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks. “I always operate under the theory that a late caution always comes out and then it devolves into chaos and anything can happen. Thankfully that didn’t happen today.”
“I’m really excited for Daniel and Justin. Really, I’m just a lucky guy who gets to sit on top of the pit box,” said Suarez crew chief Travis Mack. “I was so calm. I really felt confident coming into today. Everything we have done this year has led up to this point.”
Buescher was never worse than fourth the entire afternoon and dogged Suarez from Lap 70 until the very end – just about 0.235-seconds behind until Suarez was able to widen the gap on Lap 99, eventually winning by 3.849-seconds.
“My team did a really good job. They gave me a really fast car,” said Buescher, who had to miss last week’s race due to Covid. “It means so much to come back strong after missing last week. If we can keep this up, make the top five every week, then a win will come. I should be happy about today’s result but congratulations to Suarez.”
Michael McDowell finished third, followed by Bakersfield’s Kevin Harvick, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Brad Keselowski.
“We started to reel in the leader the last few laps,” said McDowell. “We kept getting closer but it was not enough.”
Defending champion Kyle Larson, from nearby Elk Grove, was on the pole, easily outdistancing the field to win the race’s first stage but a slow pit stop put him back to 24th place for the beginning of Stage 2 and, though he was able to move back up to 13th place, was never in contention again.
When the leaders went to the pits just before the end of the second stage, Joey Logano was able to move up from seventh place to grab the stage win.
Buescher held the lead for the start of Stage 3 but Suarez was able to pass him on Turn 4 of the stage’s first lap and from then on it was a two-man race to the checkered flag.
After the win, Suarez smashed a pinata.
“It was given to me a month-and-a-half ago and was filled with chocolate,” said Suarez. “I knew I was going to break it soon.
Teammate Chastain, a Florida watermelon farmer, always smashes a watermelon after a win while other winners don’t share the same kind of celebration.
“He has his tradition and I have mine,” said Suarez. “I guess the other teams will have to step up their game.”
Suarez becomes NASCAR’S fourth first-time Cup Series winner of 2022, joining Cindric, Chase Briscoe, and Suarez’s Trackhouse Racing teammate Chastain.