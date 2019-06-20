It's that time of year.
The District 65 10-11-12-year-olds Tournament is slated to start Saturday, and tourneys in the district's younger divisions, 8-9-10-year-olds, and 9-10-11-year-olds, are already taking place.
The winners of each tourney will advance to various sectional tournaments, all of which are scheduled to run July 13-18. The District 65 10-11-12-year-olds tournament winner will have a shot at qualifying for the Little League World Series.
Here is a look at the various double-elimination District 65 Tournaments. Winners will advance to various Section 1 Tournaments that will take place July 13-18.
8-9-10-year olds Division
The tournament is taking place at Nipomo Regional Park, with Nipomo Little League hosting. The championship round is set to take place June 24 at 6 p.m. The "If" game is slated for 6 p.m. the next day.
Teams competing include one each from Atascadero, Orcutt National, Village Hills, Coast Little League, Santa Maria Westside, Santa Maria Northside and Orcutt American, and two each from Lompoc, Nipomo and Arroyo Grande Valley.
10-11-12-year-olds Division
The 10-team double elimination tournament will take place at Johns-Manville Park, with Lompoc Little League hosting. The championship round will begin at 12 p.m. June 29. The "If" game is slated for 12 p.m. June 30.
Opening day is Saturday. There will be a quadruple-header, with Atascadero playing Arroyo Grande Valley Little League at 4 p.m., on field one and Orcutt National playing Village Hills at the same time on field two.
At 7 p.m., Orcutt American will face Santa Maria Northside on field one, and Nipomo will play Coast Little League on field two.
A District 65 spokeswoman said that, since another tournament is also taking place when the district's 10-11-12 is happening, start times are later than usual.
The District 65 10-11-12-year-olds Division Tournament includes Orcutt American, Santa Maria Northside, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande Valley Little League, Orcutt National, Village Hills, Santa Maria Southside, Lompoc, Nipomo and Coast Little League.
9-10-11-year-olds Division
This eight-team tournament has also been taking place at Nipomo Regional Park, with Nipomo Little League hosting. If there is an "If" game, it will take place at 6 p.m. tonight on field three.
Adults behaving (quite) badly
A brawl broke out at a softball game in Colorado recently after some spectators didn't like the umpire's calls.
The ump's age: 13. The softball teams consisted of 7-year-olds.
Kids ran for safety as adults duked it out on the softball diamond. "Oh no," a spectator reportedly said in despair. Alas, it could. And it did.
I have covered youth baseball and softball games around here since 2001. During that time, I have seen a spectator ejected from a game involving kids about the same age as the 7-year-olds in Colorado, returning and then leaving again and a guy calling an umpire a name no one should call anyone after the fan was ejected.
I have also seen a high school softball coach solemnly tell one of the team's fans that the umpire would forfeit the game if the fan didn't leave and a stressed out spectator yelling at an under-10 catcher to "Throw the (bleepin') ball!"
I have never seen anyone come to blows. The vast majority of the time, I have seen grown ups act grown up.
As for the Colorado debacle, injuries, at least one serious one, had been reported at press time and police had cited five people and were looking for more. The police were particularly interested in a dude who allegedly sucker-punched another man and could face assault charges.
Preparing for third open-heart surgery, Stevie Wisz throws out first pitch at All-Star softball game
The game of softball has always given Stevie Wisz purpose.