It may go down in UCLA sports lore as "The slide."
With the odds not exactly stacked in her favor, UCLA pinch runner Jacqui Prober, a Righetti High School graduate, scored from second base on Kinsley Washington's walk-off two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night, giving UCLA a 5-4 win over Oklahoma at Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series (WCWS) championship.
The No. 2 Bruins took the best-of-three series from the No. 1 Sooners two games to none for the school's 13th national championship and first since 2010.
For the 1st time since 2010, @UCLASoftball wins the #WCWS! pic.twitter.com/5T5Ew7r4zS— ESPN (@espn) June 5, 2019
Prober has made her mark as a UCLA pinch runner and, with the game and the WCWS title on the line, she showed Tuesday night why the UCLA coaching staff put her in there.
On a single, a baserunner's dream in the situation Prober was in is for the outfielder, after a long run, to field the ball with her momentum taking her away from the plate.
That's not the situation Prober got Tuesday night, but she delivered nonetheless.
Washington, though she made good contact, didn't exactly hit a shot but the ball, which landed in front of Oklahoma left fielder Falepolima Aviu, got to Aviu quickly nonetheless. Aviu's momentum was carrying her toward home as she launched her throw.
Prober get a good jump when the ball left Washington's bat. Some runners take a wide turn when they round third, but Prober helped herself by keeping her turn tight.
Aviu's throw was slightly up the line, but it took Oklahoma catcher Lynnsie Elam toward Prober, and Elam was in position to make the tag when she got the ball. Prober twisted away from Elam, slid and deftly evaded the would-be tag.
In the immediate aftermath, I didn't think the commentators gave Prober's slide the attention it deserved but Washington certainly did.
"All props to (Prober)," for the slide, Washington told a television interviewer afterward.
I thought the Prober slide should have made ESPN's Top 10 that night. It didn't but ESPN commentator Scott Van Pelt did highlight it in his "The best thing I saw today," segment.
Indeed it was.
I'm hoping for a well-deserved retirement
I am hoping for a well-deserved retirement of a particular scoreboard, that is.
I am sure that the ancient scoreboard at Elks Field was a splendid one back in the day. Trying to see numbers on it during the day is a lost cause now, has been for years and lights often short out.
The Santa Maria Reds are hosting the Santa Maria Packers at Elks Friday night (festivities are scheduled to start at 6 p.m., with the opening pitch slated for 15 minutes later), and the Reds are hoping to break in a new Elks scoreboard then.
I'm hoping a new Elks scoreboard makes its debut that night, too.
It's that time of year
The Orcutt Little League championship games will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at Joe Nightingale Elementary School, with the Santa Maria Little League title games set for 2 p.m. that day at Oakley Park, Santa Maria Westside's home site.
The winners will play at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Simas Park, Santa Maria Southside's home site, for Santa Maria Valley championships.