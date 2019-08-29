Late in the last century, a Cincinnati Bengals running back named Ickey Woods did a dance called the "Ickey Shuffle," in the end zone after each touchdown he scored.
"That's a bad dance," a commentator said upon viewing one of those.
It was. But Woods was not penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for doing it.
That changed later, when the NFL richly earned the moniker "No Fun League," when it outlawed virtually every end zone, i.e., human celebration.
The league has since become more flexible when it comes to end zone celebrations, allowing some and disallowing others. At other levels, rules regarding celebrations seem malleable as well.
Years ago, Hancock College quarterback Jonathan Dally held the ball aloft in triumph as he cantered into the end zone for an important touchdown. He was not flagged for it.
Years later, a Hancock quarterback was flagged as he was high-stepping into the end zone for a would-be score in a game Hancock wound up winning rather handily. I disagreed with the penalty.
The quarterback was about to score a touchdown. He was happy about it. So what?
Here is one football fan's opinion about what celebrations should be flagged and which ones should be left alone, no harm, no foul.
A player scores a touchdown then does an awesome 360-degree dunk with the football, during which the goal posts are not damaged. No flag.
A player scores a touchdown then does an awesome 360-degree dunk with the football, during which the goal posts get bent. Flag. Damage has been done to the goal posts, and that's no small inconvenience.
A tackler emphatically sacks the quarterback, prances away from the fallen QB, looks toward his own sideline and thumps his chest in triumph. No flag.
A tackler emphatically sacks the quarterback, prances and then stands over the fallen QB as he thumps his chest in triumph. Um, yes. That's penalty-worthy. It's also ejection-worthy.
As he is sprinting for the end zone, a runner glances toward a defender in vain pursuit and makes a "Try and catch me," gesture. Um, yes. Flag.
A runner holds the ball out toward the opposing sideline as he is sprinting toward a breakaway score. Flag.
A runner glances toward his own sideline then holds the ball aloft as he is sprinting toward a breakaway score. No flag.
As long as celebrations have no "In your face," quality to them, and cause no damage to any part of the gridiron, they should not be penalized.
He was booed. He should not have been
The sudden announcement came during a preseason game. Quarterback Andrew Luck, in the midst of a distinguished career with the Indianapolis Colts, was retiring from football.
Upon the announcement, the collective reaction among the Colts faithful should have been, "Thanks for all you have done for the franchise, and good luck (no pun intended) with everything in the future."
Instead Luck, who played his entire seven-year NFL career in Indy and led the Colts to the playoffs multiple times, was booed by many.
On a recent "Around the Horn," show, an ESPN broadcast that features prominent sports writers, the panel commented on the situation. One panelist, an outstanding writer, said that Luck certainly has the right to make his own life decisions, but seemed to have some empathy for the boo birds.
Not because they booed Luck. The panelist said he was shocked by the retirement announcement, that the Colts had never given any indication that Luck was about to retire and that perhaps the fans were booing, at least as much as Luck, the Colts for the roll-out, or lack thereof, before the Luck retirement announcement.
I can see where the commentator was coming from. Still, I have no empathy for people, regardless of the circumstances, who boo as they see their ticket to the playoffs suddenly walking away after he has given them so much and taken an awful pounding in the process.
And no, it doesn't move me that Luck will earn millions without playing a down. He walked away from potentially millions more.
The panelist pointed out that quarterback is the most protected position in football and that Tom Brady is still playing into his 40's. Luck retired at 29.
Here are a list of injuries Luck incurred while playing the most protected position in football.
Torn cartilage in two ribs.
A partially torn abdomen.
A lacerated kidney that left him urinating blood.
At least one concussion (I don't believe he has had just one. Nor, I suspect, does perhaps anyone who has followed the NFL at all).
A torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.
The calf/ankle issue that led to his retirement announcement.
I don't blame anyone who retires from pro football, whatever the circumstances.
Luck owes everyone nothing.
Good news, bad news
The good news is that the Pac-12 football conference will not be doing 9 a.m. kickoffs this year.
The bad news is that the conference will re-visit the idea.
There may come a day when a coach barks "Wake up!" at his players, he will mean that literally.
