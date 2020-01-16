Knights vs. Spartans and Warriors vs. Tigers: Two big girls basketball games on tap for local basketball fans

However, it is beyond dispute that the Astros cheated by stealing signs and they should not be allowed to keep their 2017 title though, of course, it's heavily tainted now anyway.

I don't care how old the title is. Major League Baseball should vacate it and there should simply be no 2017 World Series champion.

The same fate should befall the 2018 Boston Red Sox, who defeated the unfortunate Dodgers in five games, if they did the same thing in the 2018 World Series as the Astros did in '17.

Of course, eyebrows have been raised since the Red Sox manager in 2018, Alex Cora who has since been fired, was a main architect of the 2017 scandal when he was the Astros' bench coach.

There should be no such thing as a statute of limitations for this kind of baseball cheating.

Sadly, the ones who most deserve justice, the Dodgers, won't get it. A team can't claim a championship it didn't win on the diamond, cheated though it was, and it's highly doubtful the Dodgers would want one that way anyway.

