Knights vs. Spartans and Warriors vs. Tigers: Two big girls basketball games on tap for local basketball fans

Local basketball enthusiasts will have two big girls basketball games to choose from Friday night — or perhaps they can try to catch both since the games will be within a few miles of each other.
Two Valley teams, St. Joseph and Orcutt Academy, will play for first place in the Ocean League. San Luis Obispo and Righetti will do the same in the Mountain League.
Both games will tip off at 6:30 p.m., the St. Joseph-Orcutt Academy game at Lakeview Junior High School, Orcutt's home gym, and the San Luis Obispo-Righetti game at Righetti.
St. Joseph is 7-13 overall, but the Knights have won their two Ocean League games handily, 61-30 over Atascadero and 53-36 over Santa Maria.
Meanwhile, Orcutt Academy (14-4, 2-0) is tied with Reedley for the second-best overall record in the CIF Central Section's Division 4, behind Kerman.
Orcutt and St. Joseph have both shown off a strong defense in the young league campaign, and Spartans coach Tom Robb has said his team is defense-oriented.
Both teams have consistent scorers, Giselle Calderon, Mariah Lopez and Erynn Padhal for the Spartans, and Alexis Brackett and Natalie Reynoso for the Knights. St. Joseph's Gifti Tefera is one of the stronger rebounders in the area.
Calderon (13.6 points game) and Lopez (11.6) have consistently scored in double figures. Padhal (9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds a game) averages nearly a double-double per outing.
Robb said earlier that Lopez, who averages 7.4 rebounds a game, was out last week with an injured ankle and was due back this week.
Former veteran St. Joseph coach Ed Torres is now an Orcutt Academy assistant.
Righetti and San Luis Obispo both bring 5-0 Mountain League marks into this one. The Warriors, at 95, have cracked the Maxpreps.com top-100 state rankings. Fifth-year coach Desiree Hitch recently reached her 100th win as coach at her alma mater. She is now at 103.
San Luis Obispo is ranked 238th, but that does not guarantee the game will not be close. Veteran coach Dan Monroe's Tigers teams typically defend well and are well-disciplined.
MLB should vacate Astros' title
As columnist Tim Dahlberg pointed out, that would not bring justice to the victims in the 2017 sign-stealing mess, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who the Houston Astros "beat" in seven games to win the 2017 World Series.
However, it is beyond dispute that the Astros cheated by stealing signs and they should not be allowed to keep their 2017 title though, of course, it's heavily tainted now anyway.
I don't care how old the title is. Major League Baseball should vacate it and there should simply be no 2017 World Series champion.
The same fate should befall the 2018 Boston Red Sox, who defeated the unfortunate Dodgers in five games, if they did the same thing in the 2018 World Series as the Astros did in '17.
Of course, eyebrows have been raised since the Red Sox manager in 2018, Alex Cora who has since been fired, was a main architect of the 2017 scandal when he was the Astros' bench coach.
There should be no such thing as a statute of limitations for this kind of baseball cheating.
Sadly, the ones who most deserve justice, the Dodgers, won't get it. A team can't claim a championship it didn't win on the diamond, cheated though it was, and it's highly doubtful the Dodgers would want one that way anyway.