Kenny Cress: Sports slow-walks out of shutdown; not everyone is itching to return

During an ESPN broadcast, a commentator asked a colleague, "As a player, what is your reaction?"

The colleague's reaction was skeptical, to say the least. He laid out several potential hazards (an indoor sport, players constantly being in close quarters, lots of heavy contact, etc.), then said, "(I would say to management), 'How will you protect me?'"

Meanwhile, what are the chances of the NFL, an outdoor sport with constant heavy contact in close quarters, starting on time? The NFL has said for the record it is planning on an on-time start to the season in mid-September, but I doubt no one really knows at this point.

An on-time NFL start is far from a certainty in my mind, though it is May.

When it comes to how many fans there will be in attendance when the American sports make their return, they will have this in common: There won't be any.

I watched the American Cornhole League competition Saturday, as a first-time viewer of that sport. It's not easy. Competitors try to throw their own bags into a hole on a board from some 27 feet away from a throwing ring and often try to "block" their opponents from doing the same thing.

