It's (past) time to re-think the post-game handshake

Players and coaches file along, uttering "good game, good game," in a monotone, high-fiving opposing players and coaches. All the while many of the participants, particularly if they're on a pitch with the wind chill in the high 40's on a winter evening, look as though they can't wait to get the exercise over with. I don't blame them.

Athletes often show good sportsmanship, during and after events, by their own accord anyway. Running in a competitive race is a difficult thing to do, and competitors often hug and shake hands afterward as if saying to each other, "Yeah. We did that."

Wrestlers customarily shake hands after a match, and I've never seen a problem. True, it's apparently a requirement, but the sportsmanship does seem genuine. In fact they often greet each other again as they pass by each other on the way back to their coaches.

Players in various sports often seek out friends (and, in some cases, relatives) from the opposing team to greet following a game .That happens AFTER the post-game handshake. So, often, the post-game handshake actually delays players from doing what they'd really like to do.

Often, there are pretty obvious cues late in a game as to whether or not a post-game handshake would really be a good idea or not.