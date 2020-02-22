It's (past) time to re-think the post-game handshake

Recently, ESPN played a clip of yet another post-game scuffle that broke out after yet another post-game handshake fail.
As the clip, this time showing players from opposing men's college basketball teams going at it, played on an exasperated commentator exclaimed, "Get rid of the post-game handshake!"
The commentator went on to add that if the media is required to wait five minutes before entering a locker room, ostensibly to give coaches and players a chance to cool off, then it's unrealistic to expect an emotionally charged-up player to be sufficiently composed come time for the post-game handshake
I agree.
The vast majority of times, nothing goes wrong when the teams file along to exchange high fives and handshakes after a game, but far too often things do.
I subscribe to the "If you don't want trouble, don't invite it along," school of thought. And when you expect players who have expressed obvious ill will toward each other during an emotionally-heated game to instantaneously become civil afterward, you are inviting trouble.
I haven't often seen post-game handshake trouble after Central Coast sports events, but I have seen it. Every time I have, I've thought, "They should have just done without the post-game handshake."
Even during the times post-game handshakes turn out to be innocuous events, which is the vast majority of the time that I've witnessed them, there doesn't seem to be any real feeling to them.
Players and coaches file along, uttering "good game, good game," in a monotone, high-fiving opposing players and coaches. All the while many of the participants, particularly if they're on a pitch with the wind chill in the high 40's on a winter evening, look as though they can't wait to get the exercise over with. I don't blame them.
You have free articles remaining.
Athletes often show good sportsmanship, during and after events, by their own accord anyway. Running in a competitive race is a difficult thing to do, and competitors often hug and shake hands afterward as if saying to each other, "Yeah. We did that."
Wrestlers customarily shake hands after a match, and I've never seen a problem. True, it's apparently a requirement, but the sportsmanship does seem genuine. In fact they often greet each other again as they pass by each other on the way back to their coaches.
Players in various sports often seek out friends (and, in some cases, relatives) from the opposing team to greet following a game .That happens AFTER the post-game handshake. So, often, the post-game handshake actually delays players from doing what they'd really like to do.
Often, there are pretty obvious cues late in a game as to whether or not a post-game handshake would really be a good idea or not.
If players start to shake hands as the winning team is running out the clock, that's usually a pretty good indication that a post-game handshake will go smoothly.
If someone clocks the opposing quarterback from the winning team as he is taking a knee to run out the clock, that's usually a pretty good indication it won't.
If teams play each other hard but clean throughout a game, that's usually a pretty good indication that a post-game handshake will go smoothly.
If chippy fouls abound during the second half, that's usually a pretty good indication a post-game handshake won't.
Forcing players after a game to try to give an indication of "Hey, it's all good!," when it obviously isn't is no way to promote sportsmanship.
If the post-game handshake ever disappears, I suspect it will pass unmourned by many.