Dodgers to try to avoid a very undesirable distinction
The 1970's Minnesota Vikings. The 1990's Buffalo Bills (in succession. Ugh).
The distinction those two honorable franchises share is that they lost four Super Bowls without winning any. The poor Bills lost successive Super Bowls from 1991-94.
Will the Dodgers be baseball's version of the '70's Vikings and the '90's Bills? It's a long way from certain that the answer is "yes," of course, but they are halfway there.
Consecutive World Series ended rather ignominiously for the Dodgers at their house, both by 5-1 counts at the hands of the opposition.
Last year, the Houston Astros hit in-season Dodgers acquisition Yu Darvish hard in game 7 (in the Dodgers' prospectus for the 2018 annual Sports Illustrated MLB issue, a rival scout wrote that the unfortunate Darvish had accidentally tipped his pitches in the all-or-nothing game).
This year game 5, and the Series, ended with in-season Dodgers acquisition Manny Machado on one knee as he flailed at strike three from the Boston Red Sox' Chris Sale.
Last year, an underdog Astros team upended the Dodgers. This year, the best team in baseball simply had more timely hits than the Dodgers did, had better pitching than the Dodgers did, made fewer untimely blunders than the Dodgers did, had better game management than the Dodgers did.
The Red Sox entered the season with the highest MLB payroll by a large margin, and that paid off in the form of the franchise's fourth world championship in the last 15 years. The Dodgers had the highest MLB payroll in 2015. No world title for them then. As yet, no world title for them this century
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said he thinks the Dodgers will win the 2019 World Series. That's a very real possibility but, of course, a lot of the Dodgers' prospects depend on who stays and who goes.
At this writing, the Dodgers and their ace, Clayton Kershaw had agreed to extend the deadline from Wednesday to Friday as to whether or not Kershaw will opt out of his contract.
Though the Dodgers have the option of bidding for Kershaw if he becomes a free agent, I thought for sure the Halloween announcement from Kershaw and the Dodgers would be that he is definitely staying.
For all of his post-season failings, Kershaw is the best pitcher of his generation. Inexplicably, he just hasn't had it in the post-season. For now, he is on a list that also includes Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, Andy Pettite and Bret Saberghagen, among others, as pitchers who faded badly in the post-season after being all that in the regular season.
Hyun-Jin Ryu and Manny Machado might also go. I think the Dodgers should make every effort to keep Ryu, who I thought was the most under-rated No. 2 starter in baseball.
Maybe it was because he was in the same rotation as Kershaw and a dynamite first-year starter, Walker Buehler, but I didn't think Ryu got all the credit he deserved. When he was on, I thought his stuff could compete with anyone's.
Machado? Eh. Some of his actions dulled his considerable hitting exploits (For starters he admitted he wasn't the kind of player who always hustled. That's pretty damaging). Besides, his thank you post to the Dodgers sounded like a goodbye.
With their pitching rotation (assuming it stays intact), and field position players such as Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner and Yasiel Puig, the Dodgers are built to last.
So, however, are the other top teams from this year though history is not on the side of the Red Sox repeating in 2019, talented as they are.
The Dodgers still have one of the biggest payrolls in baseball. It remains to be seen if money will buy them ultimate baseball happiness.