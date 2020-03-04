Deepest area sport right now is wrestling; other teams have a chance to make a statement

The Newkirk school district issued a statement of apology. The players, as far as I know, never got the in-person apology I thought they deserved.

One thing that struck me was that I googled multiple sources, and no details about the game were mentioned. I would have liked to have known some. Winning a district title for the first time in 20 years is a pretty big deal. The final score was mentioned, in a scoreboard photo posted by a Crooked Oak official, but that was it.

There was some back-and-forth on social media. Some of the announcer's critics called him a racist. Some of his supporters said the announcer, a veteran in his 80's, simply made an honest mistake.

One supporter said the announcer was a stroke victim who sometimes made mistakes when he was speaking. Another said the announcer meant to say "difficult," and blurted out "disgusting."

A Crooked Oak parent pointed out that the announcer had a chance to apologize and didn't. The one saving grace was that the announcer's replacement went to lengths to make sure everything was pronounced properly.

Meanwhile, I don't believe the actual game details were not worthy to be mentioned. The players certainly cared what happened. I did. Winning a district championship is a lot of work.