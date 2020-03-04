Deepest area sport right now is wrestling; other teams have a chance to make a statement

We are well into the second school year since most of the Central Coast's area's sports programs Big Move from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section.
Since that move, wrestling programs this year have solidified that sport as the deepest on the Central Coast. Other programs, thanks to two regional basketball berths and a regional berth in soccer, have a chance to make a regional run.
Area wrestling teams have claimed four Central Section titles the last two years. Righetti won the Division 2 championship in 2019. Arroyo Grande claimed the Division 3 title that year.
This year, Pioneer Valley's boys won at Division 2, marking the second Division 2 wrestling championship for the area in as many years. Meanwhile, the Santa Maria girls struck gold at the sectional Masters, claiming that title for the first time in school history.
Meanwhile, area girls wrestling teams have picked up in winning regional titles where the Pioneer Valley girls left off with a string of regional wins before leaving the Southern Section.
Pioneer Valley's girls won a regional wrestling title last year. Santa Maria's girls did the same this year.
No other program has matched that kind of depth the last two years, though the St. Joseph boys did win the Division 3 golf title.
Speaking of regional championship banners, if there haven't been any hung in the Pioneer Valley or Santa Maria gyms, there should be. A regional championship is in the same category as a sectional championship. The winner has to go through a lot of teams to get there.
This year, the Righetti girls and St. Joseph boys basketball teams, along with the Santa Maria boys soccer squad, are going after an even bigger prize, a state championship.
We'll see what happens.
I never found certain information
You may be familiar with this one. It went viral.
The visiting Oklahoma City Crooked Oak girls basketball team was about to go after the first district title for the program in 20 years. Crooked Oak ultimately got that district title, winning the game 46-40.
You have free articles remaining.
As he was about to announce the Crooked Oak players' names to the crowd at home-standing Newkirk High School just before tip-off, the Newkirk announcer reportedly called out to the spectators, "These names are disgusting, but I'll try."
It was a sad saga. Players and spectators were in disbelief. The announcer, a veteran in his 80's, was pulled at halftime. The Crooked Oak school district reportedly serves a student population that is 90 percent students of color. Newkirk's population is reportedly 80 percent white.
The Newkirk school district issued a statement of apology. The players, as far as I know, never got the in-person apology I thought they deserved.
One thing that struck me was that I googled multiple sources, and no details about the game were mentioned. I would have liked to have known some. Winning a district title for the first time in 20 years is a pretty big deal. The final score was mentioned, in a scoreboard photo posted by a Crooked Oak official, but that was it.
There was some back-and-forth on social media. Some of the announcer's critics called him a racist. Some of his supporters said the announcer, a veteran in his 80's, simply made an honest mistake.
One supporter said the announcer was a stroke victim who sometimes made mistakes when he was speaking. Another said the announcer meant to say "difficult," and blurted out "disgusting."
A Crooked Oak parent pointed out that the announcer had a chance to apologize and didn't. The one saving grace was that the announcer's replacement went to lengths to make sure everything was pronounced properly.
Meanwhile, I don't believe the actual game details were not worthy to be mentioned. The players certainly cared what happened. I did. Winning a district championship is a lot of work.
I hope somewhere, anywhere, there was some account of who did what to help Crooked Oak get its big win. The players deserve at least that much.
Stop already
I was hoping this would not happen, but I was pretty sure it would and it has.
Opposing pitchers have been throwing at Houston Astros hitters.
Players who took part in the 2017 World Champion Astros' sign stealing scandal (the words "World Champion" are considerably tainted in this case) should have been suspended, they weren't and I understand why opposing pitchers are peeved enough to throw at them.
Other than a possible temporary cathartic effect for the pitchers, though, that doesn't solve anything. Players from other teams are understandably ticked off, but the point has been made. It's time to just play ball.