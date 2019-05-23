"They'll be back in two years."
More than one person has said that about the schools in the 805 who moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section effective early last year.
Early on during the 2018-19 school year, the new members' first competitive sports one in the Central Section, I thought that would be true. Now, I'm not so sure.
As people settled in after getting used to the Central Section way of doing things, I sensed that more new members were getting more comfortable with their new section.
In fact, when I asked an area athletic director what his coaches thought of the move, he replied that, on balance, on a scale of one to 10 with 10 being best, "They give it an eight."
I would not be surprised if other coaches at other schools feel the same way.
My reaction when the move first happened was that many of our area schools have much more in common, geographically and demographically, with a lot of the Central Valley schools than with some of the more distant, and deep pocketed, schools in the Southern Section.
I was surprised the move didn't happen much earlier.
I favored the move the area schools made. I wanted to wait until school year sports were over to write a column concerning the move.
My opinion has not changed. I think on balance it was a good move.
With the move to the Central Section, the days of all-day travel to a playoff match-up for our area teams are gone, barring a traffic mis-hap.
"We've moved five miles in an hour," one coach told me years ago when he was calling in a post-season result. I doubt any of our teams encountered that kind of nightmare during this past school year sports season.
Driving along the 210 freeway, a Southern Section road, is never a pleasure for me, and my worst travel memory concerning a sports event happened when I was traveling to cover a Southern Section divisional semifinal basketball game.
The game was at 7 p.m. in Riverside, on the other side of town from where I grew up. I made the mistake of waiting until 1:45 that afternoon, on a Friday no less, to leave from a lunch date I had with my daughter in Burbank.
Silly me, I thought I would have a leisurely dinner with my mom before heading out to the game. There was no dinner with mom that night. Instead, there was me in the car yelling things I really shouldn't yell, well, anywhere, as I hit major league traffic all the way down.
I arrived courtside about 15 minutes before tipoff.
My biggest traffic challenge while driving to a Central Section post-season event was fighting boredom on Highway 41. I liked the last part of the drive to Fresno, though. I like raisin country.
I think the competitive equity for our area schools is better in the Central Section, though those who fret about the "inferior" competition our Santa Maria Valley teams face when going against Central Valley Schools should remember that the area's Central Section divisional championship haul for 2018-19 was two. (Congratulations, Righetti boys wrestling team and St. Joseph's boys golf team).
San Luis Obispo County squads did add four Central Section titles to the 805 haul. (Congrats to the Mission Prep eight-man football team, the SLO High girls soccer team, Arroyo Grande's boys wrestling team and the Templeton softball team. SLO's girls volleyball team lost in the Central Section semis, then went on to win a state title).
In 2019, the Pioneer Valley girls wrestling team won a sectional regional title. The Panthers did that for years when they were members of the Southern Section. Kudos to those wrestlers also.
I think Valley Christian Academy made the right choice to stay in the Southern Section. Moving would not have been practical for VCA, really.
As for the rest of the Santa Maria Valley schools, the ones that moved, I think they should stay where they are.
Meanwhile, there is a bit of good news even before the 2019-20 school year starts. The start of fall sports has been pushed back a week. That means winter and spring sports should follow suit.
In other words, the start dates for all sports have been moved back to where they were. Fall sports in 2018 started in mid-August. That was too early, and that meant winter and spring sports started too soon as well.