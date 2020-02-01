Cress Pass: Reporter gets death threats over Kobe Bryant tweet. That's sick.

A Washington Post reporter tweeted a link to a 2016 story concerning a 2003 case in which Kobe Bryant, the beloved former Los Angeles Laker great who along with eight others was killed last Sunday in a helicopter crash, was accused in 2003 of raping a 19-year-old hotel worker in Colorado.

The aftermath of that 2003 case has been well-documented. Prosecutors dropped the sexual assault charge, and the accuser's civil suit against Bryant was settled out of court. Anyone who has access to Google is privy to this information.

Meanwhile, what happened to the reporter who tweeted the link to the 2016 story was predictable. The reporter received death threats.

Death threats are execrable, they're cowardly and they're as common as dirt.

Death threats are not uniquely American, but they ARE very American. In this country, adults in various walks of life get them. Teens get them. Grieving parents get them. Grieving children get them.

Before the 2016 presidential election, some Trump electors got them. I am not a fan of the President, but I was quite happy those Trump electors gave the death threat issuers the figurative middle finger.