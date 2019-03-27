Happy MLB Opening Day, everyone!
Wait. I can't say that. Opening Day for two MLB teams has already happened. The Seattle Mariners have already played the Oakland A's twice, in fact, and the Mariners won both times.
However, for the other 30 MLB teams, today IS Opening Day.
At this point, fans of every MLB team can have a certain degree of hope. For the San Francisco Giants, my favorite MLB team, my hope, with their crumbling roster, is relatively small.
And no, the Giants getting Bryce Harper would not have completely fixed that. It wouldn't have come close, in fact.
Nonetheless, for me as for anyone else who follows MLB baseball, there is a degree of excitement in the air.
Fans get a bonus today, with the top two NL pitchers from last year opposing each other and the two two AL pitchers from 2018 doing the same today.
National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets will go against NL Cy Young runner-up Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals in one match-up. American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros will go against AL Cy Young runner-up Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays in another.
I regard today the same way I regard the March Madness that is the NCAA Basketball Tournament. It is a good break for a politically fractured nation. Enjoy.
Ocean League's Opening Day
Another baseball league opened 2019 play Tuesday — the Ocean League of the CIF Central Section.
Santa Maria and Nipomo opened the inaugural Ocean League campaign with two-run wins, with Santa Maria beating Orcutt Academy 6-4 and Nipomo downing Pioneer Valley 4-2. Mission Prep breezed through its inaugural Ocean League game, blanking Morro Bay 9-0.
Most of the Ocean League teams moved over from the CIF Southern Section's former Los Padres League when the majority of sports programs joined the Central Section early last year. Pioneer Valley and Mission Prep played in the Southern Section's former PAC 8 League.
Teams will resume their home-and-home sets Friday, with a series of 4:30 p.m. games. Orcutt Academy will host Santa Maria at Elks Field, Pioneer Valley will play at Nipomo and Morro Bay will host Mission Prep.
Stay tuned. It should be an interesting first Ocean League baseball season.
Clippers clinch
If the Los Angeles Clippers win out during the rest of the season, there is a good chance they will get the third seed for the NBA Western Division playoffs.
If the Los Angeles Lakers win out ... they will finish at .500. At press time, they were a sad 33-41 with eight games left.
I'm not sure how many people figured that the Clippers would be the group carrying the L.A. basketball banner for the post-season, but that is the way it has worked out.
If the playoffs were to start today, the Clippers would draw James Harden & Co., as the Houston Rockets are seeded fourth. All the more intriguing, I think.
As for we Lakers fans, next year will be better.
Maybe.