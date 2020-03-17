Cress Pass: Mass cancellations the right thing to do, but normalcy must return at some point

Here on the Central Coast, the Arroyo Grande boys basketball team was denied a chance to go after a state championship after the state tournament was cancelled.

That's very painful, particularly since some of the players are seniors, but the bitter choice to call off the state tournament this year was the correct one.

At some point, though, for the collective good, things need to restart. Everything coming to a grinding halt indefinitely could bring utter chaos. Besides, hourly workers associated with the NBA and NCAA are already being hit hard in the pocketbook.

Obviously, it is highly desirable to get back to normal as quickly as it is feasible to do so.

That's where we come in.

There has been some debate about how people fundamentally changing their habits can affect climate change. There should be no doubt about this.

I have passed the point of irritation and crossed over into anger at people who are hoarding essential supplies and crowding into stores, putting themselves and everyone around them at risk and denying the rest of us those essential goods as well.