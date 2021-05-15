Lompoc High School senior Cailin Daniels achieved his goal of a three-event three-peat at the Santa Barbara County Championships Saturday.
He led his team to a co-county championship in the process.
Daniels won the boys long jump and triple jump, and he ran a big third leg for the Braves’ winning 4x100 relay team. Lompoc and San Marcos both scored 95 points to earn a share of the title at host Santa Ynez. Carpinteria finished third with 77 points.
Dos Pueblos edged Righetti 140-138 for the girls championship. San Marcos was third with 90 points. The 2021 version of the county championships took place after the COVID-19 pandemic scrubbed the meet in 2020.
“I’m trying to win a county championship in three events for the third time,” Daniels, who has committed to play football as a wide receiver for NCAA Division I Dixie State, which is located in St. George, Utah, said after he won the long jump with a best of 21 feet, 11 inches.
Daniels wound up doing just that when it came to a three-event county three-peat. The Braves’ 4x100 relay team won in 43.31 seconds to runner-up St. Joseph’s 43.62. Then Daniels took the triple jump with a leap of 42-8.75.
“I’m very happy with a co-county championship,” said Lompoc coach Claudia Terrones. “Especially since we have a small team.
“We coaches put our kids in events we think they could do the best in. It is nice to (win a share of the county title) with the kids who stuck it out during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Joker Dickerson ran the opening leg for both Lompoc relay teams. The Braves’ 4x400 relay squad second. Dickerson also scored points for the Braves in open sprints.
“We just went in here thinking we were the best team,” he said. “You have to go in thinking you’re the best team or you’re not going to do very well.”
The Braves essentially won the 4x1 relay on the last handoff. St. Joseph had a slight leg on most of the third leg, but Daniels pulled nearly even with the Knights’ third runner then had a smooth exchange with anchor man Sheldon Canley on the last handoff.
Meanwhile the Knights struggled on their last exchange, and their third runner fell after a shaky handoff. Canley, with good momentum, kept ahead of St. Joseph anchor runner Darien Langley and held the lead to the line.
The Braves quartet consisted of Dickerson, Anthony Alonzo, Daniels and Canley.
Righetti’s girls team couldn’t quite grab a county championship, but the senior Booker twins, Reann and Rayann, did everything they could to help their team get one.
Reann won the open 400 and 200. Rayann won the 100. The pair ran for the winning 4x1 (51.37) and 4x4 (4:22.01) relay teams.
Both Righetti wins were runaways. Rayann Booker pulled into the lead on the second leg of the 4x4 and Emily Carpenter broke it open for the Warriors on the next leg. Peyton Carrera led off for Righetti. Reann Booker anchored.
The Warriors’ 4x1 running order consisted of Tyrah Streeter, Rayann Booker, Riley Allen and Reann Booker.
Rayann Booker has earned a scholarship to Cal State Fullerton. Reann Booker is walking on.
Reann considered the County meet “a success” after winning the open 400 in 1:03 and the 200 in 26.92. Rayann took the 100 in 12.84.
Rayann Booker has been a top area sprinter for years. “I’m still trying to get in top shape after we couldn’t have a season, but I’m getting there,” she said.
Reann Booker has found more success after switching to the 400 from the 100. “The 100, 200 combination was just taking too big a toll on my hips,” she said.
Besides the Bookers, other North County open event girls winners were Emma Johnson of Santa Ynez in the pole vault, Ashley Mason of Orcutt Academy in the 100 hurdles and Neta Ofiaeli of Santa Ynez in the triple jump.
North County boys open event winners included Daniels, Ian Dziobaca of Cabrillo in the pole vault, Josiah Myers of Cabrillo in the 110 hurdles and Marcus Gough of Righetti in the 300 hurdles.
🔥#Lompoc 43.31🥇 in 4x100🔥 pic.twitter.com/xWGcty92x0— 🇺🇸Coach•Chief⚓️ (@LowKash01) May 15, 2021
The Dos Pueblos girls got a distance double from Samsara Chahine in the 1,600 and 800, and wins from Bernice Chavez Gomez in the long jump and Phoebe Wolfe-Lyons in the 3,200.
Mason hit the next-to-last hurdle, but hung on to win.
“I totally clanged that hurdle,” Mason said.
Nonetheless, she won. “I’m happy,” the senior said after winning her first county championship. “I’m just so happy.”
Carpinteria's Vincent Rinaldi held off Langley to win the 100-meter dash. Rinaldi won in 10.92, just ahead of Langley's time of 10.92. Canley was third in 11.12 and Dickerson was fourth in 11.22.
Softball
Santa Maria 2, Orcutt Academy 0
Ahlexia Glidewell won a pitching duel against Orcutt Academy, giving up four hits and no runs in a shutout win.
Danica Black took the loss despite giving up just one hit and two unearned runs for Orcutt Academy.
Christina Regalado got the lone hit for the Saints while Reighn Barretto had two hits for the Spartans.
Arroyo Grande sweeps Righetti
Arroyo Grande beat Righetti 6-4 and 11-10 in a doubleheader Saturday.
Jordyne Sarellano threw a complete game and hit a two-run homer in the first game.
Julia Arellano went 3-for-4 in the second game for the Warriors.
Baseball
Santa Maria routs Orcutt Academy
The Saints swept the Spartans with 9-6 and 13-1 wins Saturday.
Cesar Garcia hit a grand slam in the first game, driving in five runs on the day. It was his second home run of the series.
Chino Nuñez had a three-run homer in the second game and Luis Guerrero pitched five innings for the win.
Templeton sweeps Righetti
The Eagles capped a three-game sweep of Righetti by taking both games of Saturday's doubleheader.
Templeton beat Righetti 11-1 in the first game and 5-4 in eight innings in the second game.
Righetti is now 6-6 in league after a 6-0 start.
Righetti will play Paso Robles, which is 9-3 in league, in a three-game set next week.
Paso Robles hands Arroyo Grande first loss
The Bearcats dealt the Eagles their first loss of the season with a 4-3 win Saturday.
That was the first game of a doubleheader. Arroyo Grande then beat Paso Robles 11-5 in the second game.
Arroyo Grande is now 20-1 on the season and 11-1 in Mountain League play. Josiah Cabrero went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs in the 11-5 Arroyo Grande win. Kaden Tynes scored three times.
Paso Robles scored two in the bottom of the seventh to hand Arroyo Grande its first loss in the opener Saturday.
Basketball
St. Joseph 74, Woodland Hills Taft
The Knights improved to 20-1 on the season as Sam Bazunga scored 28 points and Dre Roman added 23.
Steven Vasquez chipped in 10 points. Angel Ortiz, a St. Joseph senior, topped the 1,500-point mark in his career with the Knights.