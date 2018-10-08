The big guys need love too.
That’s a common statement you hear on the football field, when someone is trying to give praise to a dominant offensive lineman performance.
And Jacob Nunez of Lompoc High football got love from the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on Monday – earning Male Athlete of the Week honors for plowing the field for the Braves’ running game during the 42-21 romp of Dos Pueblos.
Nunez also headlines this week’s Zo’s Gold Mines.
It’s usually a quarterback, running back or wide receiver who wins the award – rarely a lineman. But Nunez clearly opened more doors than a locksmith for his Brave teammates at the San Marcos High football field last Friday.
When on the field, Nunez shows a knack for wearing down an opponent’s starting weakside rush end with his upper body brutality and leverage. His blocking has impressed this region…and some college football coaches.
He’s taken unofficial visits to Fresno State and San Jose State the past two weekends – where he and his mother say both colleges have him high on their Class of 2020 recruiting boards. He tells me he’ll head out to Nevada soon and not only check out the Wolf Pack, but perhaps link up with a man he used to block for: Toa Taua.
Big guys need love too – and Nunez gets love this week, along with the rest of these athletes. Here are the other gold mines:
Mason Townes, Cabrillo football: Townes ignited the Conquistadores sidelines with his 89-yard kickoff return for the touchdown against San Marcos. He then added two interceptions on Homecoming night in one of his better performances this season.
Tito Miza, Cabrillo football: Despite the 26-25 loss to San Marcos, Miza scored twice from 40 yards out and finished the night with a season-high 141 yards on 15 carries.
Michael Bourbon, Pioneer Valley football: He touched the football 16 times, totaled 202 yards and scored twice in the Panthers’ 38-21 win over Templeton, elevating the Panthers to 2-0 in the Ocean League standings.
The Nipomo Titans running attack: They wore down Morro Bay to the tune of 199 yards and six touchdowns in the 58-0 romp.
Kadin Byrne and James Gilmet, Arroyo Grande football: Both the quarterback and running back combined for 268 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the Eagles rolled to the 35-21 win over Paso Robles. Oh, AGHS improved to 6-2 and have kept themselves involved in the race for the Mountain League title.
Tyler Germani, Santa Ynez football: Germani collected six tackles, three sacks and three tackles for a loss in the 28-10 victory over Santa Barbara.
Angelo Ortiz, Hancock College football: Ortiz led the way with 11 tackles, five for a loss and had one forced fumble in the Bulldogs’ 26-3 beating of Antelope Valley.
Cal Poly football’s running attack: The Mustangs accumulated 462 yards and rolled to the emotional 41-27 road win over Sacramento State for their first Big Sky win of the season.
Arroyo Grande girls tennis: In a new section and new division, the Eagles wrapped away their ninth straight league championship last week.
Gracie Church, Santa Ynez girls golf: Facing a well-coached CHS girls golf team and the day after a storm system passed through the region, Church was the medalist (reached 44) in the 264-267 road win last Thursday.
Amaya Yebra, Pioneer Valley girls volleyball: Only a sophomore, Yebra energized the Panthers with double digit kills against Nipomo and St. Joseph last week. And the Panthers are sitting in first place in the league standings.
Chip Fenenga, Santa Ynez boys volleyball: What a career. As the only head coach in the 29-year history of the Pirates’ boys volleyball program, Fenenga announced his retirement recently. Here are some of his gleaming accolades: 23 league championships, seven league titles as girls head coach, seven CIF titles and coached a young, future Olympian named Andy Witt on the SYHS campus.