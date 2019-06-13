Seconds after UCLA pinch runner Jacqui Prober evaded Oklahoma catcher Lynnsie Elam's would-be sweep tag in the seventh inning to give the Bruins a 5-4 win and the national championship on June 4, her happy teammates came pouring out of the dugout and the exuberant Bruins formed a dog pile.
At that moment, "It definitely felt surreal," Prober said Thursday.
Now that she has had some time to reflect, "Looking back on it now, we worked from day one toward that goal (of winning the national championship), and just to realize that (goal) with my teammates was amazing," said Prober.
Oklahoma's all-everything Shay Knighten had tied the game at 4-4 with a solo home run off National Player of the Year Rachel Garcia with two outs in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the inning, Prober was brought in to pinch run. She was on second base with two outs and Kinsley Washington at bat in the bottom of the seventh.
When Washington made contact, Prober took off.
She got a good jump. "It was a shallow ball, but there were two outs so I knew I had to be running on the hit," Prober said.
For the 1st time since 2010, @UCLASoftball wins the #WCWS! pic.twitter.com/5T5Ew7r4zS— ESPN (@espn) June 5, 2019
"I was just trying to do my job, pick up the third base (coach's signal). I picked him up, and I knew I just had to do my best to avoid the tag and be safe."
The odds weren't exactly stacked in Prober's favor. Oklahoma left fielder Falepolima Aviu fielded Washington's hit quickly, and Aviu's momentum was carrying her toward the plate when she made her throw.
The throw was slightly up the line, and Elam was coming toward Prober when she caught the ball.
"I saw the ball get there before me, so I knew I had to do anything to avoid the tag." Prober did evade the tag, She veered away from Elam, and the Oklahoma catcher's tag attempt missed.
Recently-graduated Stevie Wisz was a teammate of Prober's at Righetti and then at UCLA.
Wisz's courageous battle against heart disease has gained national attention. She is scheduled to undergo open heart surgery June 21.
Prober said her friend and former teammate's sunny outlook has not changed.
"She's always such a positive and bright light," Prober said of Wisz. "I don't think that's going to change."
Prober made a mark as a pinch runner for the Bruins late in the season. She scored 11 runs.
"Toward the end of the season, I would come in to pinch run and possibly be left in the game on defense," Prober said. "It just depended on what the team needed in that situation."
Prober made sure when it counted most that she would help end that particular game right then and there.
Wisz scored eight runs as a pinch runner herself.
Prober, an outfielder who bats left-handed and throws right, hit .241 in 2019. She appeared in 45 games and started in nine. Prober had 15 fielding chances and handled them all cleanly.
Looking toward the 2020 season, Prober said, "I think we have a good core coming back. We're losing seven seniors, so that will be tough to fill in. I think we do a good job of evaluating the talent we have, fitting it in to make a real competitive team."
As for whether or not the Bruins will get Garcia back for her senior season, "That's still to be determined because of the (2020 Summer) Olympics and stuff, but we might get her back."
Prober said she is majoring in sociology at UCLA.
"I hope to go into business and sales, but I'm pretty open to everything at this point," she said.
All-Star softball game to raise funds for Wisz
The second annual area Senior All-Star Softball Game is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at Hancock College.
Graduating seniors from the Mountain and Ocean Leagues will participate. All proceeds from the game will be designated toward benefiting Stevie Wisz, a Righetti High School graduate and a member of the 2019 national championship UCLA softball team.