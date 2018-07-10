Hancock College announced Tuesday that tickets are now on sale for its most critical fundraiser.
Seats are available to be purchased for the Joe White Memorial Dinner and Auction, which has raised nearly $1 million since its inception in 2001. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
The school called the event its "biggest and most important fundraiser of the year for the Allan Hancock College athletics department," in a press release.
The event is in its 17th year, though it's not just a dinner.
Guests will also be able to bid on live and silent auction items. The school says the list of auction items grows weekly and already includes gourmet dinners for up to 50 people; a three-day trip for two to Las Vegas including airfare; passes to The Jimmy Fallon Show; tickets to a Los Angeles Dodgers game or to catch the San Francisco 49ers host the Oakland Raiders; and rooms at luxury resorts.
Organized by the Hancock College Boosters, Inc., the event has raised nearly $900,000 to benefit Hancock athletics since 2001. Donations have resulted in the renovation and naming of Joe White Gymnasium and John Osborne Field, upgrades to the softball field, renovations to the press box in the gym and the installation of a state-of-the-art scoreboard at the football field.
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge is located at 1309 N. Bradley Road in Santa Maria. Doors for the event open at 5 p.m. for a social hour and silent auction. A New York strip dinner prepared by Cowboy Flavor will be served at 7:07 p.m., with the dessert and live auctions to follow.
The price of admission to the fundraiser is $60 per person. Sponsorship opportunities range from $500 to $1,000. For $1,000, a gold sponsor will receive a reserved table with preferred seating for a party of 10, a mention in the event program, and complimentary wine and dinner service.
The $500 blue sponsorship provides a reserved table of 10.
For dinner reservations, donations and more information, call Jada Clark at (805) 720-7493 or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu to register online.
Santa Maria Reds schedule Cancer Awareness Day
The Santa Maria Reds have scheduled a Cancer Awareness Day for their 1 p.m. game July 14 against the Santa Maria Valley Packers at Elks Field.
The organization has scheduled Cancer Awareness giveaways during the game and will hold a 50/50 raffle. According to a Reds-issued release, proceeds from the raffle will go to Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria.
Pickleball clinic at Cabrillo High
The Lompoc Recreation Division is holding three pickleball clinics on the Cabrillo High School tennis courts.
The class will run from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays, July 14, 21 and 28 for anyone age 16 and over.
Cabrillo High School baseball coach Jonathan Osborne will lead the clinics that will teach the basics of the game.
Pickleball is a racket sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. It is designed for two or four players with the game played on a badminton-size court using solid paddles made of wood or composite materials.
The cost is $25 for residents and $30 for non-residents.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or go online at www.cityoflompoc.com.
Sandlot Baseball sign-ups
Registration for a new Sandlot Baseball program will be held at Orcutt Babe Ruth's Morrison Field on Tuesday, July 17 beginning at 4 p.m.
The program is open to all players, ages 13 through 15, with two days of instruction planned each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays with sandlot games played at Morrison on Saturday's at 10 a.m.
The players will pick their own teams before Saturday's games. They will also be their own coaches and choose their own lineups.
The cost, while not finalized, is expected to be $20 which will help pay for game balls.