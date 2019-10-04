The Citrus College football team has played four football games this year and has won them all.
The Owls will try Saturday to make it five in a row for 2019. They will face Hancock College (2-1) in a non-league game at Hancock. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Granted, the four teams the Owls have beaten have three wins between them. However, a 4-0 record is a 4-0 record. The Bulldogs have beaten Los Angeles Valley College and West Los Angeles College. Those teams have a win apiece.
Citrus plays in the Mountain League. Hancock plays in the Pacific League. Both teams are in the American Division, the lower of the two Southern California Football Association divisions.
Their defense has been a big reason the Owls have been so good so far. The Owls give up a mere 12 points a game and a miserly 28 yards a game on the ground.
That run defense will go up against a typically strong Hancock rushing offense. The Bulldogs have not rushed for less than 200 yards in any game this year.
After using an effective three-back rotation during a 10-1 2018 that included a second straight unbeaten Pacific League campaign and a 38-35 win over San Berrnardino Valley College in the American Championship Bowl, the Bulldogs have employed an effective FIVE-back rotation this year.
DJ Whitmill, at 89 yards a game, is Hancock's leading rusher. He hasn't scored yet this year. Penalties on successive plays wiped out Whitmill scores in Hancock's 42-23 win at West L.A. last week.
Eddie Battle averages 59 yards a game. He's scored twice. Terrance Raynor comes in at 55 yards a game. He's made it to the end zone four times.
Desmond Newkirk averages 41 rushing yards a game and has three touchdowns. Maurice Smith averages 32 yards a game, but he's scored four times.
The Owls, at plus six, have excelled in the takeaways-giveaways department.
A pretty good Citrus pass defense (188 yards allowed through the air per game) will have to deal with Hancock freshman Cajon Lakes.
Lakes leads the Pacific League in reception yardage per game, 80. He averages nearly 27 yards a catch. He is tied for the league lead in touchdown catches with three. No one else on the team has any.
The Owls have a good receiver themselves, Jeremiah Flores. He averages nearly as many reception yards per game as does Lakes, 77. Flores averages 15 yards a catch and has two touchdown receptions.
Citrus also has some solid backs that will go against a Hancock run defense that has allowed an uncharacteristically high 135 yards a game. The Bulldogs' pass defense has been pretty solid. They give up about 139 yards a game through the air.
After missing his team's first two games, Justyn Alexander played in the last two and was effective for the Owls in both. He ran for 77 yards against Palomar and 99 in the 12-3 Citrus win over Santa Barbara City College last week.
Sal Tovar averages 57 rushing yards a game for the Owls, and Walter Carl runs for 48. Carl is tied for second in the Mountain League in rushing touchdowns with four.
Sophomore Austin Zavala has thrown most of the Citrus passes. His total passing yardage, 98 yards a game, has been underwhelming. However, Zavala has thrown five touchdown passes and just one interception.
Freshman Gavin Grondahl, the Hancock regular for most of the year, alternated with Pioneer Valley sophomore Matt Garcia at quarterback last week, but Garcia ran the offense himself the last few Bulldogs series.
Whoever the Hancock quarterback is Saturday will face a Citrus defense that has a whopping 16 sacks this year.
Cade England has been an effective punter for the Bulldogs, averaging more than 41 yards a punt.