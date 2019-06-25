Deacon Pe’a Hill now represents the future of Wisconsin Badgers football – and plans to represent the 805 in Big 10 country.
The Class of 2021 quarterback from Santa Barbara High decided to not wait for anymore scholarship offers to roll his way, as Hill announced his verbal commitment to the Big 10 University on Tuesday morning.
Hill, whose first offer came via the Badgers themselves on May 2, originally had an idea of waiting for the process to play out. But after visiting Madison, Wisconsin during the weekend of June 15 and having deep talks with his family members following the trip, he decided it was time to put an early end to his recruiting process.
“I wasn’t planning on committing early. But Wisconsin just felt right and I thought, why wait?” Hill said.
Hill claimed he felt a strong camaraderie on the Big 10 campus, saying “What sold me just was the family type atmosphere over there. I can just see myself fitting in there perfectly.”
The first coach he got a chance to interact with was Jon Budmayr, who coaches up the Badger quarterbacks. The Wisconsin alumnus has served on the Badger coaching staff since 2012, including the past two seasons working with the QB group.
But Hill went on to get to know the rest of the Badger staff – helping seal his choice.
“The coaches were amazing,” Hill said. “They’re all about the players and in our short time, I built great relationships with them.”
Hill had previously visited UCLA back in April and Kansas State, which offered Hill a scholarship to play for the Wildcats on June 18.
Hill doesn’t have a major mapped out just yet, but plans to figure out his future degree during his upcoming junior year at Santa Barbara High.
He’s coming back to a Dons team that finished 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the Channel League while battling the likes of Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez – the trio newcomers to the C.L this past season.
According to 247 Sports site Badger 247, Hill is now the third commitment for the 2021 cycle. He joins offensive tackle J.P Benzschawel (Grafton, Wisconsin) and running back Jackson Acker (Verona, Wisconsin) as the current 2021 pledges.
Hill concludes that he’s “100 percent about Wisconsin” and realizes that not many from his home region get the opportunity to commit to a distinguished four-year institution – an institution known for producing Rose Bowl appearances and sending names like J.J. Watt, Melvin Gordon, Russell Wilson and Super Bowl LIII champion James White to the NFL.
“I feel like it’s a pretty big deal that I could prove that people from the 805 could make it out,” Hill said. “I am just a representative of the 805 and I intend to represent it well.”
On the 805 recruiting trail: Deacon Pe'a Hill continues to show his quarterbacking skills after landing offers
Deacon Pe’a Hill hasn’t stopped throwing the football after receiving his first two scholarship offers.