On Sunday, Kyrie Wilson made the trek from Oxnard to showcase his receiving skills at Doerr Family Field – ultimately winning the fastest man competition.
Five days later, Cal Poly emerged as offer No. 1 for the Pacifica Triton.
Wilson, who is part of a stacked group of 2020 Pacifica High prospects that’s been reeling in Power Five and Football Championship Subdivision college football offers this offseason, scored his first scholarship opportunity from the Mustangs on Friday morning.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Wilson cites Mustang wide receiver coach Dan Ferrigno as the man who awarded the Triton the offer. Wilson, who also stars in the long jump for PHS, says he’s grateful that his first free education opportunity comes from the university 132 miles north of Pacifica.
“It feels extremely great to be offered by Cal Poly not just because it’s close to home, but because the academic side of the school is outstanding,” Wilson said.
Cal Poly football scores first 2020 verbal commit, offers younger brother of Mustang defensive lineman
His head coach Mike Moon says his receiver has gravitated more toward pursuing high academic schools like Cal Poly.
“Honestly, he wants to be an engineer and has really been focused on schools like that,” Moon said by phone. “He just wants to use football to reach his goals and hopefully be able to run track too. Cal Poly is a perfect fit academically and athletically.”
While the Mustangs have longed prefer to be run-heavy through their Triple Option, Moon believes Wilson can fit in perfectly for Cal Poly – because he’s the antithesis of selfish.
“He blocks his tail off on run plays and won’t complain about them not throwing it enough to him, because he’s a team guy and he understands what type of offense they run,” Moon said.
Wilson agrees that he’s exactly what his head coach mentioned above.
“I do see myself as a natural fit at Cal Poly because they run the ball a lot and I enjoy blocking almost just as much as running routes and catching,” Wilson said.
He also liked how each Mustang coach interacted with players at the camp, including him.
“What stood out to me was that you could tell the coaches enjoyed what they were doing. They weren’t just coaching the guys at the top of their board they were helping and coaching each individual kid as best as they could,” Wilson said.
As a two-way player, Wilson averaged 17.2 yards per catch for the Tritons and snatched two interceptions according to Max Preps. Wilson and the Tritons finished last season with an 11-2 mark and semifinals appearance in the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.
Wilson concludes he could visit Cal Poly in December on an official visit.
Hundreds of aspiring college football student-athletes descended upon Doerr Family Field this past weekend for one goal: Impress the Cal Poly coaches. I decided to spend my weekend up there to check in on the talent. Overall, it was a stacked group during the two-day festivity.