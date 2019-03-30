The Cal Poly beach volleyball team saw its 10-match win streak come to an end Saturday in a 4-1 loss to No. 9 Long Beach State, its only match of day two of the Big West Challenge in Pismo Beach.
Despite the score, the match was close until the end with the final two matches going to three sets at both the No. 1 and No. 3 positions which would have won the match for the No. 7 Mustangs (13-6).
The No. 9 49ers (14-4) won at both the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, both in straight sets for two of their points.
Cal Poly put their point on the board after a 21-12, 21-16 win at the No. 2 pairing by sophomore Macy Gordon and junior Emily Sonny.
At the No. 5 position, the pairing of senior Samantha Manley and freshman Delaney Peranich fell in a tightlky contested match, falling 21-17, 13-21, 15-12.
The No. 1 pairing of senior Crissy Jones and sophomore Tia Miric had the closest match of the day. After dropping the first set 21-19, they came back to win the second 21-19. It was a back-and-forth third set with multiple lead changes and needed more than 15 points to decide a winner. In the end, Long Beach State’s No. 1 pair came out on top 17-15.
The Mustangs will play their final two matches of the Big West Challenge Sunday. They first take on UC Davis at 10 a.m. followed by a matchup with No. 6 Hawai’i at 3 p.m.