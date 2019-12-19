Nine Hancock men, six Hancock women earn All-Conference soccer honors, Vinnedge is Coach of the Year

Gomez led Hancock in scoring with seven goals and tied for eighth in the WSC North in total points with 16. He had the best shooting percentage on the team among players who shot at least four times.

Glass, with four goals and two assists, earned 10 points on the season. He scored eight goals and had four assists during his Hancock career.

Corona scored three goals for a total of six points. He finished his Hancock career with three goals and four assists.

AHC baseball camp

Hancock College baseball will be hosting its annual Winter Bulldog Baseball Camp Jan. 2–4 for children ages 6-13. The camp will take place at John Osborne Field on Hancock's Santa Maria campus. The camp costs $100 per child and $75 per additional family member. Payments can be made via cash or check to "Hancock Baseball."

Participants will be given drink and lunch breaks during the event and will need to have their parents provide them with snacks and water. Participants will learn fundamental techniques and skills taught by current and former Hancock players and coaches.

Skills include:

- Swing fundamentals/consistency

- Bunting