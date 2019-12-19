Nine Hancock men, six Hancock women earn All-Conference soccer honors, Vinnedge is Coach of the Year

Hancock College's Jennifer Perez kicks the ball away from Citrus College's Samantha Vega in front of the Bulldog goal as goalkeeper watches during a game in 2018. Perez was named the WSC North Division Defensive Player of the Year.
Billy Vinnedge coached Hancock College's women's and men's soccer teams in 2019. He was named the Western State Conference North Division Coach of the Year for leading the women's team to the playoffs.
Hancock College's Marino Corona tries to advance the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Mission's Jose Salles. Corona was named the WSC North Division team.
Nine Hancock College men and six Hancock women have earned All-Western State Conference North soccer recognition.
Meanwhile, for his women's team's accomplishment, Hancock coach Billy Vinnedge is the WSC North Women's Coach of the Year.
Hancock sophomore Jennifer Perez is the Western State Conference North Division Defensive Player of the Year. She led a defense that allowed just 1.40 goals a game. Last year, the Hancock defense allowed just over 3.5 goals an outing. On offense, Perez finished her Hancock career with two goals and two assists.
Hancock did not have a women's soccer team in 2017. This year Vinnedge, who also coaches the Hancock men's team, guided the Bulldogs to the playoffs, the first post-season appearance for a Hancock women's soccer team in school history.
Bulldogs sophomore Elizabeth Aldana earned a spot on the All-WSC North First Team. Sophomore Diana De Leon and freshman Brianna Gaona earned Second Team spots. Hancock sophomore Lissette Calderon and Alivia Valdez earned honorable mention.
Four Hancock men, sophomores Marino Corona, Angel Gonzales and Niko Glass, as well as freshman Bryan Gomez, earned a spot on the All-WSC North Team.
Sophomore goalkeeper Maisen Baro, and freshmen Diego Villagran and JD Montelongo made the Second Team. Sophomore Sal Andrade and freshman Christian Angulo received honorable mention.
Gomez led Hancock in scoring with seven goals and tied for eighth in the WSC North in total points with 16. He had the best shooting percentage on the team among players who shot at least four times.
Glass, with four goals and two assists, earned 10 points on the season. He scored eight goals and had four assists during his Hancock career.
Corona scored three goals for a total of six points. He finished his Hancock career with three goals and four assists.
AHC baseball camp
Hancock College baseball will be hosting its annual Winter Bulldog Baseball Camp Jan. 2–4 for children ages 6-13. The camp will take place at John Osborne Field on Hancock's Santa Maria campus. The camp costs $100 per child and $75 per additional family member. Payments can be made via cash or check to "Hancock Baseball."
Participants will be given drink and lunch breaks during the event and will need to have their parents provide them with snacks and water. Participants will learn fundamental techniques and skills taught by current and former Hancock players and coaches.
